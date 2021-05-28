Global Food Dehydrators Market Is Expected to Reach USD 3.68 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Global Food Dehydrators Market segmented by Technology (Horizontal Airflow and Vertical Airflow), By End-Use Industry (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, and Others), By Energy Source (Electricity, Biofuel, Solar and Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

Newark, NJ, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Fior Markets, the global food dehydrators market is expected to grow from USD 2.15 billion in 2020 and reach USD 3.68 billion by 2028 while growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

A significant increase in the use of food dehydrators is observed, especially in the hotel industry, where there is a vast amount of food wastage. The hotel industry, parties, etc., often let a lot of food go to waste. Still, several initiatives are being taken by the government and various organizations to curb this wastage by preserving the unconsumed food using dehydrators. These factors and the consumer awareness about reducing food wastage and the increase in demand for dry food have significantly driven the growth of the food dehydrators market. The ease of packaging and ease of use are some of the advantages of using food dehydrators that have propelled the adoption of this product.

Food dehydration refers to a technique wherein the food is heated to a particular set temperature to release its moisture. Food dehydration is one of the most widely suggested and efficient techniques to preserve the food and increase its shelf life. Food dehydrators are highly useful for exporting companies for the transportation of the products. The market is constantly evolving as a result of product innovation and the benchmarks set for the product. Food gets wasted at different levels of processing, in transit, in storage, while distributing, etc., and in order to reduce this wastage, the trend of food dehydrators and products with longer shelf lives has come into force.

The food dehydrators market is expected to witness significant growth owing to factors such as the rising disposable income of the consumers, their proliferation in demand and willingness to spend on long shelf life food products, dehydration of food allows the consumption of fruits & vegetables during the off-season. The lack of resources and awareness, especially in developing countries, has restricted the application of food dehydrators. The demand for food dehydrators in Europe is continuing to increase and thus opening up opportunities for major players operating in the food dehydrators market worldwide.

Some of the major players operating in the food dehydrators market are Tribest Corporation; Koolatron Corporation; Excalibur Dehydrator; National Presto Industries, Inc.; Avantco Equipment; National Enameling and Stamping Company (NESCO); Vitality4Life Pty Limited., Lem Products Holding, LLC; Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., The Sausage Maker, Inc.; NutriChef Kitchen, LLC; Aroma Housewares Company; Buffalo Appliances; and STX International.

Horizontal airflow segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 68% in the year 2020

Based on technology, the global food dehydrators market is segmented into horizontal airflow and vertical airflow. The horizontal airflow segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 68% in the year 2020. When compared to vertical airflow, the demand for horizontal airflow technology is much higher as the flavors of the products do not get mixed, and it provides a uniform impact on the food, without the requirement of shuffling the trays regularly.

Industrial segment dominated the market and held the biggest market share of 34% in the year 2020

Based on the end-use industry, the global food dehydrators market is segmented into industrial, commercial, residential and others. The industrial segment dominated the market and held the biggest market share of 34% in the year 2020. This growth is primarily due to the increase in exports due to the increasing population and the rapid development of the food & beverages industry, especially in developing countries.

Electricity segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 38% in the year 2020

Based on the energy source, the global food dehydrators market is segmented into electricity, biofuel, solar, and others. The electricity segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 38% in the year 2020. This growth is primarily due to the lower costs involved in setting it up, and biofuel is most likely to grow at a high rate due to the lower prices and environment-friendly nature.

Regional Segment of Food Dehydrators Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Based on geography, the global food dehydrators market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe dominated the market and held the largest market share of 38% in the year 2020. This growth can be attributed to the increase in the demand for food products with longer shelf lives. Also, factors such as an increase in disposable income of the consumers have driven the growth of the food dehydrators market in Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to attain a prominent market share and observe a significant growth rate due to increased consumer awareness about the wastage of food. South America is also anticipated to expand significantly due to the high agricultural production and low consumption rates.

About the report:

The global food dehydrators market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insights into the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

