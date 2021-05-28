U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,212.50
    +13.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,598.00
    +161.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,696.50
    +31.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,281.70
    +10.70 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.21
    +0.36 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.10
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    27.85
    -0.09 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2189
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6100
    +0.0360 (+2.29%)
     

  • Vix

    16.74
    -0.62 (-3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4187
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8840
    +0.0540 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,184.56
    +840.16 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,003.00
    +18.70 (+1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.67
    -7.26 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,111.41
    +562.40 (+1.97%)
     

Global Food Dehydrators Market Is Expected to Reach USD 3.68 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Fior Market Research LLP
·7 min read

Global Food Dehydrators Market segmented by Technology (Horizontal Airflow and Vertical Airflow), By End-Use Industry (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, and Others), By Energy Source (Electricity, Biofuel, Solar and Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

Newark, NJ, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Fior Markets, the global food dehydrators market is expected to grow from USD 2.15 billion in 2020 and reach USD 3.68 billion by 2028 while growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

A significant increase in the use of food dehydrators is observed, especially in the hotel industry, where there is a vast amount of food wastage. The hotel industry, parties, etc., often let a lot of food go to waste. Still, several initiatives are being taken by the government and various organizations to curb this wastage by preserving the unconsumed food using dehydrators. These factors and the consumer awareness about reducing food wastage and the increase in demand for dry food have significantly driven the growth of the food dehydrators market. The ease of packaging and ease of use are some of the advantages of using food dehydrators that have propelled the adoption of this product.

Food dehydration refers to a technique wherein the food is heated to a particular set temperature to release its moisture. Food dehydration is one of the most widely suggested and efficient techniques to preserve the food and increase its shelf life. Food dehydrators are highly useful for exporting companies for the transportation of the products. The market is constantly evolving as a result of product innovation and the benchmarks set for the product. Food gets wasted at different levels of processing, in transit, in storage, while distributing, etc., and in order to reduce this wastage, the trend of food dehydrators and products with longer shelf lives has come into force.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419460/request-sample

The food dehydrators market is expected to witness significant growth owing to factors such as the rising disposable income of the consumers, their proliferation in demand and willingness to spend on long shelf life food products, dehydration of food allows the consumption of fruits & vegetables during the off-season. The lack of resources and awareness, especially in developing countries, has restricted the application of food dehydrators. The demand for food dehydrators in Europe is continuing to increase and thus opening up opportunities for major players operating in the food dehydrators market worldwide.

Some of the major players operating in the food dehydrators market are Tribest Corporation; Koolatron Corporation; Excalibur Dehydrator; National Presto Industries, Inc.; Avantco Equipment; National Enameling and Stamping Company (NESCO); Vitality4Life Pty Limited., Lem Products Holding, LLC; Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., The Sausage Maker, Inc.; NutriChef Kitchen, LLC; Aroma Housewares Company; Buffalo Appliances; and STX International.

Horizontal airflow segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 68% in the year 2020
Based on technology, the global food dehydrators market is segmented into horizontal airflow and vertical airflow. The horizontal airflow segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 68% in the year 2020. When compared to vertical airflow, the demand for horizontal airflow technology is much higher as the flavors of the products do not get mixed, and it provides a uniform impact on the food, without the requirement of shuffling the trays regularly.

Industrial segment dominated the market and held the biggest market share of 34% in the year 2020
Based on the end-use industry, the global food dehydrators market is segmented into industrial, commercial, residential and others. The industrial segment dominated the market and held the biggest market share of 34% in the year 2020. This growth is primarily due to the increase in exports due to the increasing population and the rapid development of the food & beverages industry, especially in developing countries.

Electricity segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 38% in the year 2020
Based on the energy source, the global food dehydrators market is segmented into electricity, biofuel, solar, and others. The electricity segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 38% in the year 2020. This growth is primarily due to the lower costs involved in setting it up, and biofuel is most likely to grow at a high rate due to the lower prices and environment-friendly nature.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-food-dehydrators-market-segmented-by-technology-horizontal-419460.html

Regional Segment of Food Dehydrators Market

  • North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

  • South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

  • The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Based on geography, the global food dehydrators market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe dominated the market and held the largest market share of 38% in the year 2020. This growth can be attributed to the increase in the demand for food products with longer shelf lives. Also, factors such as an increase in disposable income of the consumers have driven the growth of the food dehydrators market in Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to attain a prominent market share and observe a significant growth rate due to increased consumer awareness about the wastage of food. South America is also anticipated to expand significantly due to the high agricultural production and low consumption rates.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419460

About the report:
The global food dehydrators market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insights into the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=419460&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com





To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketquest.biz

Related Reports

Starter Culture Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/starter-culture-market-by-microorganism-bacteria-yeasts-molds-407134.html
Vegan Protein Bar Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/vegan-protein-bar-market-by-type-vegetable-nuts-407137.html
Vegan Protein Powder Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/vegan-protein-powder-market-by-type-vegetable-nuts-407139.html
Vegan Yogurt Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/vegan-yogurt-market-by-product-soy-almond-coconut-407141.html


Recommended Stories

  • Slowly But Surely, Central Banks Are Signaling Policy Shifts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Central banks are beginning to tip toe away from their emergency monetary settings, with South Korea following in the footsteps of New Zealand and Canada to flag a potential interest-rate increase.As vaccines roll-outs continue and economies reopen, traders have been slowly dialing up expectations on rate hikes or a slowing of asset purchases elsewhere too. Markets are seizing on the tightening narrative, with bond yields and currencies fluctuating as investors recalibrate their bets. The Bank of Korea became the latest on Thursday to signal a turn when Governor Lee Ju-yeol said policy makers are preparing for an “orderly” exit from its record-low interest rate at some point as the economy recovers. The shift in stance came a day after New Zealand’s. New Zealand’s outlook was much more hawkish than expected and may yet signal a global shift, according to Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland. “We can’t rule out that the tail may wag the dog, influencing global market expectations of whether other central banks may also take a more hawkish turn,” she said.Financial markets have already brought forward pricing of the Federal Reserve’s first rate hike by almost a year since early February. Over the same period, market expectations from the Bank of England have switched from rate cuts by late 2022 to a rate increase, while investors have almost abandoned bets on further European Central Bank reductions to instead price in a 10 basis-point upward move by the end of 2023.Taper Talks With major central banks embroiled in bond buying and other easing programs which traditionally get wound down first, most rate hikes remain some way off. But talk of a taper in asset purchases is catching on.Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida told Yahoo! Finance in an interview Tuesday that there may be a point in upcoming policy meetings where officials can discuss scaling back purchases. Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said on Wednesday that it will be important for the central bank to begin discussing in coming months plans to reduce its massive bond purchases if the economy continues to power ahead.The BOE has slowed bond-buying and signaled that it’s on course to end that support later this year. Australia’s central bank has set July as a deadline for deciding on whether to extend purchases.Norway is on track to start a hiking cycle, and Iceland has already begun. The Bank of Canada announced last month a reduction in debt purchases as it forecast a faster economic recovery that may pave the way for rate increases next year.Turning Point“The shift in monetary policy is starting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Hong Kong based chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis, who used to work for the ECB and International Monetary Fund.Detailing its new outlook, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday published forecasts for its benchmark rate -- for the first time in more than a year -- that show the rate beginning to rise in mid-2022. To be sure, this shift is still conditional. RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said the bank’s outlook is predicated on the economy recovery continuing as vaccines roll out and the pandemic is contained. In a similar vein, BOK’s Lee said the board unanimously agreed to hold rates at a record low on Thursday as pandemic uncertainties persist. The Fed’s Clarida also qualified his remarks around employment data and how inflation pressures play out, which he expects to be transitory. It’s also the case that not every central bank is signaling a policy move, not least in the euro zone, where ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday that he hasn’t seen a shift in the economic outlook to justify a reduction in bond purchases.In emerging markets, the shift is splintering. Hungary’s central bank said this week it was ready to deliver monetary tightening, and Russia, Turkey and Brazil have already hiked. The People’s Bank of China is holding the line with relatively disciplined stimulus, while others continue to support growth as the virus continues to spread.“There is growth divergence due to a much slower vaccination process in the emerging world and renewed waves,” said Garcia-Herrero. “They will suffer from a double whammy as the Fed starts moving towards tapering.”(Updates with Bank of Korea policy announcement.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of Canada seen cutting bond purchases further as lockdowns ease

    Canada's trailblazing central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said. Strategists from half of Canada's six largest banks expect the Bank of Canada to dial back its bond purchases to C$2 billion ($1.65 billion) per week or less - from the current level of C$3 billion per week - at the central bank's July policy announcement, while the remainder see a reduction in October. By April next year or earlier, purchases are likely to be C$1 billion per week or less, and continue for some time to offset the amount of bonds maturing on the central bank's balance sheet, the analysts said this week.

  • Equities, yields rise as U.S. data shows economy gaining momentum

    World equity markets and U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as better-than-expected jobless claims data and a positive report on first-quarter gross domestic product showed that economic recovery is gathering steam. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to 406,000 for the week ended May 22, according to the U.S. Labor Department, as layoffs subsided, with companies desperate for workers to meet surging demand unleashed by a rapidly reopening economy. "This is the first time that continuing jobless claims beat expectations and it shows that more people are starting to go back to work and this is very positive for the economy," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drift sideways as traders shake off inflation concerns

    Stocks rose on Wednesday as investors at least temporarily set aside concerns over rising inflation.

  • Indian government exceeded powers with encryption-breaking rule - WhatsApp filing

    India's government exceeded its legal powers by enacting rules that companies such as WhatsApp say will force them to break end-to-end message encryption, the messaging app owned by Facebook argued in a court filing seen by Reuters. WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit in a Delhi court against the government to quash a provision of a new regulation that mandates companies to divulge the "first originator of information", arguing in favour of protecting privacy. In a statement on Wednesday, WhatsApp said it would engage with the Indian government to find "practical solutions" and protect users, but its court filing shows it has taken a firmer stance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

  • Bank Watchdogs Resist EU Industry Push to Derail Stricter Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Top banking watchdogs are warning European Union lenders to stop resisting new rules or risk weakening the financial system and undermining the bloc’s role defending global accords.The clash comes as negotiations on stricter global capital rules move into a decisive phase in the EU. Lenders and regulators are jockeying to be heard by officials at the European Commission, who are gearing up to propose how to implement the new standards in the fall ahead of their slated start in 2023.Banks are particularly worried because the rules, known as Basel III, would hit them harder than their U.S. counterparts. While the American economy and its lenders are starting to recover from the pandemic crisis, European bank executives say they’re grappling with a more sluggish rebound, burdened with negative interest rates, and shouldn’t have to deal with another handicap.The head of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, though, says the timing of the push back from lenders on the new standards is inappropriate and contradictory.“What I hear lately from banks is that they want greater global convergence when it comes to things like climate risk,” Pablo Hernandez de Cos said in comments to Bloomberg News. “Banks cannot insist on global convergence in one area, while demanding local accommodations and deviations in another.”He also said banks’ attempts to delay and even weaken Basel III could undermine the EU’s reputation as a defender of multi-lateral agreements just as the new U.S. administration under Joe Biden has pledged greater global cooperation.“It would be highly unfortunate and extremely bad timing for Europe to retreat from its commitments to agreed global standards, especially in light of recent renewed engagement by other major jurisdictions,” said Hernandez de Cos, who is also a European Central Bank policy maker and governor of the Bank of Spain.Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau weighed into the debate on Wednesday, echoing Hernandez de Cos and telling French lawmakers that they should ignore banks’ warnings.The Basel guidelines agreed upon in 2017 represent “the best possible accord for our country and Europe,” Villeroy said. “Questioning that today would be all the more incomprehensible as financial multi-lateralism stood the test of the Trump years and is now reinforced by the Biden administration.”He also rejected banks’ claims that the standards could hurt lending and suggested the effects won’t be a blow to their shareholders.“I want to highlight that this increase will not require any capital increase or change in dividend policy for any French bank,” Villeroy said.Still, the new standards will result in a higher bar for banks. They could drive up capital requirements by 19% and result in a 52.2 billion-euro ($63.9 billion) shortfall, according to a study by the European Banking Authority that used data from the end of 2019.Banks want to keep that to 10% or less and are demanding to maintain leeway in judging the riskiness of companies that don’t have credit ratings. Regulators may be less inclined to allow such latitude after the recent Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital scandals exposed the limits of several banks’ ability to gauge their own risk.Banks, having already lobbied aggressively in advance of the 2017 compromise, are also pushing to continue with existing rules and reduce the updated Basel standards to little more than an additional financial disclosure.“We are committed to implement those reforms in a broadly faithful manner,” Martin Merlin, a senior Commission official for banking, said at a conference this month. “We cannot regulate in a vacuum and we need to take into account the present context, the Covid 19 context.”For Andrea Enria, the ECB’s top supervisor, the pandemic isn’t a reason to slow the process. He argues that the 2020 recession showed that better-capitalized banks can handle unprecedented economic shocks, and so Europe must push on with the reforms.“The last lap of this long process is still facing fierce opposition from some in the banking industry,” he said this month. “We do not see any benefits in further delays.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – $65.25 Potential Trigger Point for Acceleration into $64.04 to $63.79

    The narrow trading range suggests an upside bias on a sustained move over $66.51 and a downside bias on a sustained move under $65.25.

  • AMC’s Four-Day Surge Slaps Short Sellers With $1.3 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- The relentless four-day winning streak in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is drawing even more blood from short sellers.The movie theater’s 120% surge so far this week has dealt investors betting against it roughly $1.3 billion in losses, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners. The stock, which has become a poster child for retail traders using Twitter and Reddit to squeeze short-sellers, soared 36% Thursday to the highest level since May 2017.Retail investors have cheered gains in the cinema chain while hashtags like #AMCSTRONG, #AMC500k, and #OccupyWallstreetAMC trended on Twitter. The stock has consistently been the most referenced asset on the social trading platforms like StockTwits lately. Thursday’s rally cost shorts another $634 million, according to S3 Partners, bringing losses to just below $2 billion for the year.While some shorts have been covering their positions, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, S3’s managing director of predictive analytics, he believes the pain could get even worse for skeptics. The company, along with retail investor favorite GameStop Corp., ranks high on S3 Partners’ “Squeeze Score metric” with each scoring a 10 out of 10.Read more: AMC Defies Gravity as Retail Traders Propel Gains to 1,150%“This signifies that both stocks have a high potential for a short squeeze, dependent on their upcoming stock price moves,” Dusaniwsky said by email. Roughly 20% of shares available for trading for both companies are currently sold short, S3 Partners data show.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bond Volatility Fades as Central Bankers Push Back on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Interest rate volatility has been sliding as the world’s largest central banks look to damp speculation that inflation will translate into any slowdown in their bond-buying programs.U.S. three-month 10-year implied swaption volatility -- a closely watched gauge of how much prices may move over the period -- has been steadily declining, and hit the lowest levels since early March, as officials repeat the line that inflation will be transitory.In the U.S., “volatility is low because the Fed has crushed it,” said James Athey, investment director at Aberdeen Asset Management Plc, who likes owning volatility in five-year Treasuries and swaps. “I don’t think selling vol is attractive at all. It’s like picking up pennies in front of a steam roller.” he added. The three-month measure in the U.S. implies a breakeven range of around 30 basis point, suggesting benchmark 10-year yields may trade between 1.25% and 1.85%, versus about 1.56% currently. The same gauge for Europe has a range of 17 basis points either side of the current 10-year swap rate at 0.14%.The drop has come despite the three-month contract now covering the potential start dates for the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. This annual gathering of global central bankers which takes place around the last weekend of August has been a popular venue for signaling changes in central bank policies.Jackson HoleLarge bets for a hawkish shake-up at Jackson Hole were seen earlier this month, with option positions targeting a more aggressive rate outlook for both the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.There are a series of factors that could inject fresh volatility into markets. Federal Open Market Committee minutes show a number of participants signaling openness to discussing tapering of bond buying at “upcoming meetings” if the economy evolves as expected. This position was echoed by Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida on Tuesday.Hawkish Fed Surprise Bets Are Being Mirrored in European MarketsOver in Europe, ECB President Christine Lagarde has been playing down the chance of a policy shift at the June meeting as accelerating vaccinations and a drop in virus cases fuel speculation policy makers could soon start discussing scaling back monetary support.The speculation has been evident in higher European bond yields, led by those which carry the most risk, such as Italian notes, and the collapse in the spread between German bond yields and interest rate swaps. The latter is on track to this month to tighten the most in a year.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bullish Signals Suggest China Stocks Rally Has Further to Go

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s stocks burst out of a tight trading range this week, and that may just be the start given the bullish signs for the market that have been forming under the hood.The country’s equity benchmark closed little changed with materials and financial shares being the best performers. The move came after the CSI 300 Index jumped 3.2% on Tuesday, the most since July as investors piled into stocks amid attempts by policymakers to contain commodity prices. Read more: China ETF Buying Spree Prompts Questions on Who’s Driving RallyBut even before that, momentum was showing signs of gathering. The CSI 300 Index has staged the largest monthly outperformance against the S&P 500 Index and MSCI Asia Pacific Index since at least January this month, while the Shanghai Composite is poised for its best May performance since 2013.Investors are now watching to see whether the recent strength, coupled with the yuan advancing to its strongest level since 2018, could set the stage for the next leg higher for a market stuck in months of range-bound trading. The People’s Bank of China set its daily reference rate for the yuan around estimates on Wednesday, signaling that authorities are comfortable with the Chinese currency’s recent rally.Optimism ahead of the Communist Party’s centennial in July and easing concerns about inflation may also provide extra security against any steep drops in equities in coming months.Here are four charts showing signs of bullishness for Chinese stocks.Fear FadesChina’s stock traders have been taking on more leverage in the past three weeks. While the increase in percentage terms doesn’t compare to earlier this year when the CSI 300 soared to near a record, the streak is set to be the longest since December ahead of a gradual build-up to the peak. The total value of margin debt in Shanghai and Shenzhen climbed to 1.54 trillion yuan on Monday, the highest since late January, as risk appetite crept back.Sentiment ThawsAn exchange-traded fund that tracks a basket of the nation’s brokerage stocks -- long known as the flag bearers of a bull market -- has just formed a bullish breakout, giving sentiment a leg up after lying dormant for months. Brokerages, which tend to pick up in volatility before a rally actually starts, are favored by those with high risk preference for their high volatility and ability to outperform times of exuberance, like the one seen in July last year.Return of MomentumWhile the CSI Index’s trades are largely contained within a trading envelope, at least one indicator tells a different story. The percentage of shares with a buy signal based on the moving-average convergence-divergence pattern has recovered to the highest level since early March. Those with a sell signal are on a declining trend.Early BeamsOn Tuesday, the index broke through its 100-day moving average threshold, a support that was last breached in March, in another bullish signal. But that comes after a more important support level for investors in China was breached.That’s because onshore, the gauge of some of the nation’s largest and leading firms has also broken through its 60-day, or approximately two-month moving average for eight sessions, a sign often taken by traders to mark the bull-bear divide.While market watchers are careful not to get overly excited, some are ready to embrace the positive signs.“Onshore liquidity has not tightened nearly as quickly as feared earlier this year, and this could be a rare window of opportunity this year to go long on stocks,” said Zhang Chuanxu, fund manager at Hexi Capital in Shanghai. “But I’m still reluctant to call it the start of a full blown rally just yet.”(Updates with Wednesday’s stock close in the second paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Polygon price surges following investment from Mark Cuban

    Billionaire entrepreneur and newly converted DeFi fan Mark Cuban has invested in Polygon (Matic), a leading Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution. According to emails, he has confirmed the investment in Polygon but didn’t disclose the size or amount purchased.

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

  • RBC Beats Estimates as Investment Banking Lifts Capital Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada is getting a lift from its capital-markets business, fueled by surging equity markets and record merger activity in its home market.Fiscal second-quarter net income from Royal Bank’s capital-markets unit rose 10-fold to C$1.07 billion ($885 million), helped by investment banking. Overall profit topped analysts’ estimates.Key InsightsRoyal Bank has been one of the more conservative banks in terms of setting aside capital to protect itself against potential loan losses. The lender’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio was the second-highest of Canada’s six largest banks at the end of the first quarter. The bank set released C$96 million in loan-loss provisions in the second quarter. Analysts estimated C$275.6 million in set-asides.The rising market has also boosted Royal Bank’s wealth-management business. Profit in the unit rose 63% to C$691 million, helped by gains in both Canada and the U.S.Net income from Royal Bank’s personal and commercial banking unit more than tripled to C$1.91 billion, driven by the strength of the Canadian mortgage market.Market ReactionRoyal Bank shares have advanced 19% this year, compared with a 23% gain for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.Get MoreNet income rose 171% to C$4.02 billion, or C$2.76 a share, in the three months through April. Excluding some items, profit was C$2.79 a share. Analysts estimated C$2.51, on average.Click here for more on Royal Bank of Canada’s second-quarter results.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Best Buy Shares Rise After Q1 Earnings Top Estimates; Target Price $150 in Best Case

    Best Buy shares rose about 3% in pre-market trading on Thursday after the Richfield, Minnesota consumer electronics retailer reported better-than-expected earnings and lifted its annual sales forecast.

  • China's industrial profits growth slows in April amid high commodity prices

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Earnings at China's industrial firms grew at a slower pace in April, with high commodity prices and weaker performance in the consumer goods sector limiting overall profitability from manufacturing. Profits at China's industrial firms rose 57% year-on-year in April to 768.63 billion yuan ($120.22 billion), down from 92.3% in March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday. For the January-April period, industrial firms' profits grew 106% from the same period a year earlier to 2.59 trillion yuan, bolstered by a virus-related plunge in activity early last year.

  • Canadian Banks Signal Covid All-Clear Earlier Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s biggest banks are signaling that financial issues from the Covid-19 crisis are largely in the rear-view mirror in North America -- and earlier than analysts had expected.After a year of stockpiling record amounts of capital to protect against a wave of loan defaults, Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank -- the country’s two largest banks -- reversed course last quarter. Toronto-Dominion on Thursday reported a surprise C$377 million ($312 million) release of provisions for credit losses for its fiscal second quarter, while Royal Bank released C$96 million. Analysts had projected both lenders would continue setting aside capital to absorb potentially soured loans.With vaccination campaigns putting economic reopenings in reach in Canada and the U.S., strong housing markets fueling mortgage lending, and surging equity markets supporting capital-markets and wealth-management businesses, Toronto-Dominion and Royal Bank are asserting they have more than enough capital to handle any bumps along the road to recovery.Even after reporting smaller set-asides than analysts expected in the fiscal first quarter, bank executives still struck a cautious tone on their preparations for potential credit losses, leading many analysts to expect reserve releases wouldn’t begin until the second half of the year.“They definitely are a lot more positive than they were three months ago,” Paul Gulberg, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said in an interview Thursday. “It’s a combination of vaccines and a stronger economy -- not just in the U.S. and Canada -- but an improving economy globally.”While the reserve releases were the banks’ first in data going back to 2012, key measures of capital on hand for Royal Bank and Toronto-Dominion continued to rise. Royal Bank’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio increased to 12.8% in the three months through April from 12.5% in the first quarter. Toronto-Dominion’s CET1 rose to 14.2% from 13.6%.Those rising measures may put pressure on Canada’s bank regulator, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, to allow the country’s banks to resume share buybacks and dividend increases. The U.S. Federal Reserve allowed American banks to resume buybacks last year.“OSFI should be looking into it,” Gulberg said. “Dividend increases, which have been locked for over a year, and some buybacks could bring capital ratios back to more normal, more palatable levels for the banks.”The comeback from the pandemic made its way to banks’ bottom lines. At Royal Bank, net income rose 171% to C$4.02 billion in the second quarter. Excluding some items, profit was C$2.79 a share, topping analysts’ C$2.51 average estimate. Toronto-Dominion’s net income more than doubled to C$3.7 billion, and adjusted earnings totaled C$2.04 a share, beating analysts’ C$1.76 estimate.The rebound in earnings is a big part of why Toronto-Dominion was able to release some of its provisions, and progress on vaccine rollouts and healthy economic-growth forecasts leave the bank poised for continued strong performance in the U.S. and Canada, Chief Financial Officer Riaz Ahmed said.‘Very Encouraged’“We’re very encouraged by those developments in Canada, and some of the announcements that are coming out of the various provinces about what the next three to four months will look like,” Ahmed said in an interview.While the high level of deposits that have built up over the past year present challenges for growth in credit-card balances and commercial loans, a number of factors are lining up that could overcome those headwinds, Royal Bank Chief Financial Officer Rod Bolger said.“You have strong GDP growth, strong customer demand, building confidence levels and also a desire to work through some of the global supply-chain issues and potentially build inventory where many places have no inventory,” Bolger said in a phone interview. “Those should be constructive for overall loan growth.”Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also reported second-quarter results Thursday. Its net income quadrupled to C$1.65 billion, and adjusted profit was C$3.59 a share, higher than the C$3 average estimate. CIBC shares rose as much as in 3.6% in Toronto trading, its biggest intraday gain since November. Royal Bank advanced 1.4% as of 3:22 p.m., and Toronto-Dominion slipped 2.1%.CIBC’s results were driven by gains in its Canadian banking franchise, with increases in mortgages and deposits. CFO Hratch Panossian said revitalizing the Canadian consumer business has been the No. 1 priority for the bank.“There has been lots of management attention, investment and focus that has gone into that,” he said in an interview. “We’re pleased to see some of that paying dividends.”(Updates with CFOs’ comments in 10th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed reverse repo facility sees record $485.3 billion of overnight demand from Wall Street awash in cash

    Banks and other financial firms on Thursday parked nearly $500 billion of cash with the Federal Reserve in its overnight, reverse repo facility, a record high.

  • China’s crackdown on bitcoin mining is getting real

    The draft rules, which will be open for public comment until June 1, could set a precedent for other bitcoin mining hubs in China.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

    The activist investor said cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital.

  • ‘I am worried about day-to-day people,’ when it comes to rising inflation, warns investment manager

    It's 'easy for Wall Street and the Fed to say we are going to wait,' before moving to head off inflation, says Michelle Connell, president of Portia Capital Management.