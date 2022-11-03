U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

Global Food Dehydrators Markets Report 2022: A $2.72 Billion Market in 2026 - Long-term Forecasts to 2031

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Food Dehydrators Market

Global Food Dehydrators Market
Global Food Dehydrators Market

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Dehydrators Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food dehydrators market is expected to grow from $1.97 billion in 2021 to $2.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.71%. The market is expected to reach $2.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.94%.

The main technologies in food dehydrators include vertical airflow and horizontal airflow. The vertical airflow food dehydrators the heating source is usually located at the bottom of the appliance and is used to dry subtle items such as strawberries, herbs, peaches and others. The various energy sources in dehydrators are electricity, biofuel, and solar and are used by end-users such as residential and commercial.

Eastern Europe was the largest region in the food dehydrators market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Increasing demand for the longer shelf life of food products is contributing to the growth of the food dehydrators market. There has been an increasing demand for food products with longer shelf life. The process of food dehydration involves the transfer of mass and heat within the food and the medium used to transfer energy to the food. he drying process of a food dehydrator slowly removes moisture while retaining nutrients and preserving many flavors, enhancing quality and shelf life of the product. In 2020, UAE based FMCG company, Truebell saw a threefold increase in demand for long shelf-life products.

The company saw an increase in the popularity of long-shelf life food products and baking ingredients, along with an increase in the consumption of home cooked meals. Increasing demand for the longer shelf life of food products will drive the growth of the food dehydrators market.

The development of environment friendly food dehydrators is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Environment friendly dehydrators help in reducing energy costs and carbon emissions during the drying process For instance, in 2019, US based food waste reduction technology company, KinoSol, launched a new model solar food dehydrator to meet the needs of environmentally-friendly, health-conscious consumers, thus reducing users carbon footprint and improving family nutrition. The solar dehydrator has a collapsible construction and can be can be used to dry vegetables, fruits, herbs, and flowers.

In September 2021, US based environmental biophysical and food safety instrumentation company, METER Group, Inc. acquired Drying Technology, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition METER Group accelerates its portfolio of proven, closed-loop moisture control for continuous lines for METER Food customers.

The deal gives METER Group access to Drying Technology's sensor technology and patented algorithm which helps to reduce moisture content variation in foods, improving production efficiency and quality and minimizing waste and energy consumption. Drying Technology, Inc. is a US based industrial automation company.

Major players in the food dehydrators market are

  • Tribest Corporation

  • Koolatron Corporation

  • Excalibur Dehydrator

  • National Presto Industries Inc.

  • Lem Products Holding LLC

  • Hamilton Beach Brands Inc.

  • The Sausage Maker Inc.

  • NutriChef Kitchen

  • Aroma Housewares Company

  • Buffalo Appliances

  • STX International

  • Avantco Equipment

  • National Enameling and Stamping Company (NESCO)

  • Vitality4Life Pty Limited

  • Kerone Engineering Solutions Ltd.

  • Guangdong IKE Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • Weston Brands LLC

  • TSM Products

  • Ronco

  • Open Country

  • Foshan Mel-Tech Electrical Appliances Co. Ltd.

  • Samma Service

  • Ekotec Energy Heat Pumps

  • L'EQUIP

  • Gourmia

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Food Dehydrators Market Characteristics

3. Food Dehydrators Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Food Dehydrators

5. Food Dehydrators Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Food Dehydrators Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Food Dehydrators Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Food Dehydrators Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Food Dehydrators Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Vertical Airflow

  • Horizontal Airflow

6.2. Global Food Dehydrators Market, Segmentation By Energy Source, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Electricity

  • Biofuel

  • Solar

6.3. Global Food Dehydrators Market, Segmentation By End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Residential

  • Commercial

7. Food Dehydrators Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Food Dehydrators Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Food Dehydrators Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xxnfh


Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


