U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,481.50
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,298.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,367.00
    +11.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.80
    -3.30 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.31
    -0.23 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.40
    -14.10 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.17 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1748
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.36
    +0.21 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3725
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7400
    +0.1030 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,031.49
    -1,752.91 (-3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,207.11
    -42.59 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,135.90
    +10.12 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Global Food Service Disposable Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Food Service Disposable: Market Size. From $54. 92 billion in 2020, the global Food Service Disposable market is projected to reach $93. 67 billion by 2028. Based on our analysis the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Service Disposable Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127679/?utm_source=GNW
9% from 2020 - 2028 timeframe.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include, constant innovations in the food packaging sector, growing trend of using e-commerce food ordering apps and increasing preference towards fast-food products.

Global Food Service Disposable Market: Market Dynamics

The foodservice disposable products prepared from polylactic acid (PLA), crystallized polylactic acid (CPLA), areca leaves, and other natural products are biodegradable as well as compostable. The products can be simply composted or recycled in composting facilities. Customers are becoming attentive to the fact that a smaller number of foodservice disposables besides entirely other plastic wastes, only a small amount are properly recycled with a most still ending up in unsecured landfills and oceans. The adoption, demand, and utilization of single-use disposables are not going to decrease anytime soon. Though, the shift in consumer demand and expectancy to get sustainably produced easily degradable or compostable single-use products will witness rising demand during the forecast period.

For instance, Novolex, a manufacture of varied packaging and foodservice products, has introduced numerous new products that decrease waste in the foodservice industry. Cutlerease is an innovative single-piece cutlery utensil dispensing system. The growing launch of such novel and sustainable packaging solutions will boost the market growth of foodservice disposable.

On the other hand, the increasing government regulation regarding recyclable foodservice disposable solutions is likely to obstruct the profit boundaries. In addition, the rising number of online food delivery services around the globe will further boost the food service disposable market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Food Service Disposable

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive effect on the Food Service Disposable Market. The market will grow outstandingly once the constraints are elevated as demand for disposables will upsurge radically owing to the hygiene factor. Due to widespread consciousness against the disease, people are more alert of their food habits and it has led to increase the demand for clean, hygienic disposable. Disposable serveware gains traction amidst the covid-19 pandemic. Away from home consumption trend fosters disposable food serveware and robust growth in online food delivery services fuels demand for disposables.

By Raw Material

Plastic Segment, Dominate the Market in 2020

The plastic segment made huge revenue in 2020 and growing its prominence during the forecast period, as plastic is the most preferred choice of material in the packaging industry due to its, easiness of use, low cost, temperature resistance, lightness, etc. Plastics are used for the manufacturing of numerous products, such as cups, bowls, cutlery, plates, trays, and food containers. Plastic containers can be single-use or multi-use.

By Geography

Asia Pacific Region is Leading in the Global Market Place

Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period owing to the existence of the fastest-increasing economies and booming foodservice industry. China is the biggest supplier and is predicted to maintain its foremost position in the regional market over the forecast period owing to the high density of fast-food restaurants and growing alteration to online food delivery systems.

List of the Key Players Profiled in the Market Include:

• Anchor Packaging Inc
• Berry Plastics Group, Inc
• D&W Fine Pack LLC
• Dart Container Corporation
• DOpla S.p.A.
• Georgia-Pacific LLC
• Gold Plast SpA
• Huhtamäki Oyj
• New WinCup Holdings Inc
• Pactiv LLC

List of the Regions/Countries Profiled in the Market Include:

North America
• US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe
• Germany
• U.K
• Italy
• France
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Australia
• New Zealand
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of Middle East
Latin America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
Rest of the World (RoW)
• South Africa
• Others
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127679/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 25th, 2021

    After a particularly bearish day for Bitcoin and the majors on Tuesday, Bitcoin would need to move back through to $49,000 levels to provide support.

  • U.S. Food Suppliers Are Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest U.S. food distributors are reporting difficulties in fulfilling orders as a lack of workers weighs on the supply chain. Sysco Corp., North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, is turning away customers in some areas where demand is exceeding capacity. The company also said prices for key goods such as chicken, pork and paper products for takeout packaging are climbing amid tight supplies. In particular, production has slowed for high-demand, labor-inte

  • U.S. Farmers Brace for Inflation as Highs of Crop Rally Wear Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Minnesota farmer Jason Knopik didn’t sell corn earlier this year as prices soared, missing out on one of the biggest rallies in a generation. Now he’s grappling with inflation.Knopik held back as lack of rain put the fate of his plants into question. His drought-stricken fields have seen less than 10 inches of rain since planting in May, almost 40% below normal, and it’s so arid the creeks on his land dried up that he’s had to truck water to his cows. Knopik’s corn and soybeans su

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Oil Prices Are Swinging Higher. Why the Rally Could Continue.

    Jeffrey Currie of Goldman Sachs believes that producers are investing too little in new projects today to catch up to future growth, and that means prices are likely to rise.

  • U.S. report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone pipeline, validating President Joe Biden's decision to revoke the permit for a Keystone XL extension, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday. The lawmakers requested the Government Accountability Office report in November 2019 after more than 11,000 barrels of oil leaked from the pipeline system in two releases in less than two years. "GAO found that preventable construction issues contributed to the current Keystone pipeline’s spills more frequently than the industry-wide trends," they said in a statement.

  • Arizona group inks agreement with Taiwan aimed at attracting more chip companies

    An Arizona economic development group on Tuesday said it had made a deal with Taiwanese economic development officials aimed at making the U.S. state more attractive to Taiwan's semiconductor industry as the world's biggest chipmaker eyes a $12 billion plant in Phoenix. The Taiwan-USA Industrial Cooperation Promotion Office, which is supported by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, signed an agreement with economic development officials in the greater Phoenix area to find ways to bring more of Taiwan's vast semiconductor industry to the metro area.

  • Oil Holds Onto Stellar Two-Day Rally With Virus Impact in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil clung to the gains from its biggest two-day advance since November, with prices continuing to fluctuate amid concerns about the impact of the coronavirus on global consumption.Futures in London climbed above $70 on Tuesday, and were little changed near $71 on Wednesday. Top crude importer China has brought its latest virus outbreak under control, though Covid-19 continues to make its presence felt in other big oil consumers, with Japan expected to announce an expansion of its

  • Country Now Comes Before Profit For Companies in Xi’s China

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest companies are starting to make a habit out of giving away their earnings.In the latest example, Pinduoduo Inc., an e-commerce company known for giving big discounts to customers when they buy produce together, said it will donate all of its first net profit since going public to support the country’s farmers and agricultural areas. The company will keep giving away earnings at least until the donations reach 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion).“Improving agriculture has

  • Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

    Photo by omid roshan on Unsplash The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities. However, these industries have shifted through decades of advancement on China’s part and the decomposition

  • Airline outlook as FDA approves COVID vaccine

    John Grant, Senior Aviation Analyst with tracking service O.A.G, discusses his outlook on airlines amid rising delta variant concerns.

  • GM says it will seek reimbursement from LG Chem for $1B Chevy Bolt recall losses

    American automaker General Motors expanded its recall of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles on Friday due to fire risks from battery manufacturing defects. The automaker said it would seek reimbursement from LG Chem, its battery cell manufacturing partner, for what it expects to be $1 billion worth of losses. Following the news of the recall, the third one GM has issued for this vehicle, LG Chem shares fell by 11% on Monday, and its stock price lost $6 billion in market value.

  • Middle Eastern ride-sharing company Swvl to combine with Queen's Gambit Growth Capital

    Swvl Founder and CEO Mostafa Kandil joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's upcoming combining with Queen's Gambit, his outlook for growth, and the company's goals for safe, sustainable travel around the globe.

  • UPS mandates COVID-19 vaccination for employees in some U.S. locations

    The decision comes after the U.S. drug regulator on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, a move that is expected to spur a string of similar mandates from corporate employers. Facebook Inc, Lyft Inc and several other major companies have already mandated vaccination. "In certain U.S. office locations where employees have been working remotely, UPSers must be vaccinated when they return to office," the company said in an emailed statement.

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2021

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Crypto Regulation Could Get Tighter In The Coming Months And Japan Might Lead The Charge

    Japanese Financial Services Agency wants to impose stricter regulations on cryptocurrencies, and this could lead to further action from other regulators globally.

  • Oil Rebounds On Mexico Production Outage

    Crude prices recovered for the second day in a row, fueled by optimism about falling COVID-19 infections in China and by a major production outage in the Gulf of Mexico

  • Exclusive-Ford doubles Lightning production target on strong pre-launch demand -sources

    Ford Motor Co has doubled its production target for the F-150 Lightning because of strong early demand for the full-sized electric pickup truck ahead of its 2022 launch, and the company plans to spend an additional $850 million to meet that target, several people and suppliers familiar with the plans said. The No. 2 U.S. automaker is targeting annual production of more than 80,000 in 2024, up from its prior target of more than 40,000, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified. Shares of Ford rose 1.3% on Monday.

  • Green Energy: Sustainable Future For Bitcoin Mining | Opinion

    In the previous article on bitcoin mining, we already discussed many aspects of energy consumption by the industry. We also compared the usage with other sectors and energy consumers from around the globe based on the most recent data. This article will focus on the future of energy usage in crypto mining and how it can contribute to the global transition toward sustainable energy usage. What Are Green Energy And Renewable Energy? The terms Green energy and Renewable energy are often used interc

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Popular asset manager Cathie Wood continues to crush the market. Ark's Next Generation Internet ETF is up 41% over the past year, topping the 31% return of the S&P 500. And among the 49 positions in the fund, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) stand out.