Global Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market Report 2023: Opportunities in the Development of Novel Clean-label Emulsifiers and Texturizers for Meat and Dairy Alternatives
Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study on global food emulsifiers and texturizers assesses growth opportunities for various types of natural and synthetic food emulsifiers and texturizers worldwide
. The type of natural emulsifiers covered in the study include lecithin, functional vegetable oils, lipase enzymes, aquafaba protein, and quillaia extract. Major types of synthetic emulsifiers are mono- and diglycerides, sorbitan esters, polyglycerol esters, citric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides, calcium stearoyl lactylate, and sodium stearoyl lactylate.
In the natural category, lecithin dominates the global food emulsifiers market, with soy lecithin accounting for the majority of market share. Ingredients such as quillaia extract, lipase enzymes, and aquafaba protein are expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.
Growth in demand for clean-label products is expected to drive demand for natural emulsifiers, such as lipases, aquafaba, and quillaia extract, over the forecast period. Moreover, the raw material shortage is contributing to the higher prices of certain conventional food emulsifiers, leading to increased demand for natural food emulsifiers.
In terms of food texturizers, the study analyzes natural texturizers, such as hydrocolloids, starch, functional proteins, functional fibers, and functional flour, while the synthetic category only covers methylcellulose. In the hydrocolloids category, ingredients such as guar gum, pectin, and locust bean gum will drive growth during the forecast period because they are highly versatile.
Functional proteins and functional fibers will register the highest growth in the natural texturizers category. Functional fibers in particular have been a recent focus by manufacturers, such as Givaudan and Fiberstar, with a key emphasis on multiple functional properties across end applications. With sustainability at the forefront of the food value chain, demand is increasing for emulsifiers and texturizers that are sustainable, natural, and highly functional.
The scope of the study includes applications such as bakery, dairy, confectionery, beverages, and meat and meat analogs, among others. Dairy, followed by the bakery segment, dominates the global food emulsifiers and texturizers market because of the rising demand for plant-based dairy products and for emulsifiers and texturizers in gluten-free bakery applications.
Europe, followed by North America, dominated the global food emulsifiers and texturizers market in 2022 because of rising consumer interest in plant- and fiber-based food emulsifiers and texturizers in clean-label end applications.
APAC will see strong demand for natural food emulsifiers and texturizers during the forecast period; however, the region still has a higher demand for synthetic food emulsifiers and texturizers. Increasing demand for plant-based dairy products will drive most of the growth of natural food emulsifiers and texturizers in the APAC market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Food Emulsifiers Market Segmentation by Source
Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market Segmentation by Application and Region
Food Emulsifiers Market Definitions by Source
Food Texturizers Market Definitions by Source
Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market Definitions by Application
Key Competitors
Forecast Assumptions: Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market
Natural and Clean-label Ingredients Definition
Growth Metrics
Value Chain: Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market
Growth Drivers: Food Emulsifiers Market
Growth Driver Analysis: Food Emulsifiers Market
Growth Restraint: Food Emulsifiers Market
Growth Restraint Analysis: Food Emulsifiers Market
Growth Drivers: Food Texturizers Market
Growth Driver Analysis: Food Texturizers Market
Growth Restraint: Food Texturizers Market
Growth Restraint Analysis: Food Texturizers Market
Forecast and Pricing Analysis Assumptions
Impact of Economic Volatility on the Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers
Revenue and Volume Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type
Volume Forecast by Ingredient Type
Revenue Forecast by Application
Volume Forecast by Application
Revenue Forecast by Region
Volume Forecast by Region
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
Sources of Projected Growth: Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market
Competitive Environment: Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market
Competitive Landscape: Food Emulsifiers Market
Competitive Landscape: Food Texturizers Market
Competitive Benchmarking: Food Emulsifiers Market
Competitive Benchmarking: Food Texturizers Market
Major Ingredients Key Developments: Food Emulsifiers Market
Major Ingredients Key Developments: Food Texturizers Market
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Food Emulsifiers Market
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Volume Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Source
Volume Forecast by Source
Percent Revenue and Volume Share by Region: Natural Food Emulsifiers Market
Percent Revenue and Volume Share by Region: Synthetic Food Emulsifiers Market
Revenue Forecast by Type: Natural Emulsifiers Market
Volume Forecast by Type: Natural Emulsifiers Market
Revenue Forecast by Lecithin Type: Natural Emulsifiers Market
Volume Forecast by Lecithin Type: Natural Emulsifiers Market
Revenue Forecast by Type: Synthetic Emulsifiers Market
Volume Forecast by Type: Synthetic Emulsifiers Market
Revenue Forecast by Application: Food Emulsifier Market
Volume Forecast by Application: Food Emulsifier Market
Revenue Forecast by Region: Food Emulsifier Market
Volume Forecast by Region: Food Emulsifier Market
Food Emulsifiers: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Source - Natural
Food Emulsifiers: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Source - Synthetic
Food Emulsifiers: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Application
Food Emulsifiers: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Food Texturizers Market
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Volume Forecast: Food Texturizers Market
Revenue Forecast by Source: Food Texturizers Market
Volume Forecast by Source: Food Texturizers Market
Revenue Forecast by Type: Natural Texturizer Market
Volume Forecast by Type: Natural Texturizer Market
Revenue Forecast by Natural Hydrocolloids Type: Natural Texturizer Market
Volume Forecast by Natural Hydrocolloids Type: Natural Texturizer Market
Revenue Forecast by Starch Type: Natural Texturizer Market
Volume Forecast by Starch Type: Natural Texturizer Market
Revenue Forecast by Application: Food Texturizers Market
Volume Forecast by Application: Food Texturizers Market
Revenue Forecast by Region: Food Texturizers Market
Volume Forecast by Region: Food Texturizers Market
Food Texturizer: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Source - Synthetic
Food Texturizer: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Source - Natural
Food Texturizer: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Source - Application
Food Texturizers: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Expand Beyond Natural to Offer Sustainable, Clean-label, and Highly Functional Emulsifiers and Texturizers
Growth Opportunity 2: Novel Clean-label Emulsifiers and Texturizers for Meat and Dairy Alternatives
Growth Opportunity 3: Low-sugar/No-sugar F&B Products will Offer Food Texturizers an Opportunity
7. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/97l30-food?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900