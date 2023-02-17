U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,069.75
    -30.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,561.00
    -178.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,364.75
    -117.75 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,931.80
    -13.50 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.24
    -2.25 (-2.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.90
    -18.90 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.18
    -0.52 (-2.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0629
    -0.0044 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.01
    +2.78 (+15.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1933
    -0.0051 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0180
    +1.0680 (+0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,802.25
    -735.16 (-3.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.22
    -16.17 (-2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,986.24
    -26.29 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,513.13
    -183.31 (-0.66%)
     

Global Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market Report 2023: Opportunities in the Development of Novel Clean-label Emulsifiers and Texturizers for Meat and Dairy Alternatives

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study on global food emulsifiers and texturizers assesses growth opportunities for various types of natural and synthetic food emulsifiers and texturizers worldwide

. The type of natural emulsifiers covered in the study include lecithin, functional vegetable oils, lipase enzymes, aquafaba protein, and quillaia extract. Major types of synthetic emulsifiers are mono- and diglycerides, sorbitan esters, polyglycerol esters, citric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides, calcium stearoyl lactylate, and sodium stearoyl lactylate.

In the natural category, lecithin dominates the global food emulsifiers market, with soy lecithin accounting for the majority of market share. Ingredients such as quillaia extract, lipase enzymes, and aquafaba protein are expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Growth in demand for clean-label products is expected to drive demand for natural emulsifiers, such as lipases, aquafaba, and quillaia extract, over the forecast period. Moreover, the raw material shortage is contributing to the higher prices of certain conventional food emulsifiers, leading to increased demand for natural food emulsifiers.

In terms of food texturizers, the study analyzes natural texturizers, such as hydrocolloids, starch, functional proteins, functional fibers, and functional flour, while the synthetic category only covers methylcellulose. In the hydrocolloids category, ingredients such as guar gum, pectin, and locust bean gum will drive growth during the forecast period because they are highly versatile.

Functional proteins and functional fibers will register the highest growth in the natural texturizers category. Functional fibers in particular have been a recent focus by manufacturers, such as Givaudan and Fiberstar, with a key emphasis on multiple functional properties across end applications. With sustainability at the forefront of the food value chain, demand is increasing for emulsifiers and texturizers that are sustainable, natural, and highly functional.

The scope of the study includes applications such as bakery, dairy, confectionery, beverages, and meat and meat analogs, among others. Dairy, followed by the bakery segment, dominates the global food emulsifiers and texturizers market because of the rising demand for plant-based dairy products and for emulsifiers and texturizers in gluten-free bakery applications.

Europe, followed by North America, dominated the global food emulsifiers and texturizers market in 2022 because of rising consumer interest in plant- and fiber-based food emulsifiers and texturizers in clean-label end applications.

APAC will see strong demand for natural food emulsifiers and texturizers during the forecast period; however, the region still has a higher demand for synthetic food emulsifiers and texturizers. Increasing demand for plant-based dairy products will drive most of the growth of natural food emulsifiers and texturizers in the APAC market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Food Emulsifiers Market Segmentation by Source

  • Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market Segmentation by Application and Region

  • Food Emulsifiers Market Definitions by Source

  • Food Texturizers Market Definitions by Source

  • Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market Definitions by Application

  • Key Competitors

  • Forecast Assumptions: Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market

  • Natural and Clean-label Ingredients Definition

  • Growth Metrics

  • Value Chain: Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market

  • Growth Drivers: Food Emulsifiers Market

  • Growth Driver Analysis: Food Emulsifiers Market

  • Growth Restraint: Food Emulsifiers Market

  • Growth Restraint Analysis: Food Emulsifiers Market

  • Growth Drivers: Food Texturizers Market

  • Growth Driver Analysis: Food Texturizers Market

  • Growth Restraint: Food Texturizers Market

  • Growth Restraint Analysis: Food Texturizers Market

  • Forecast and Pricing Analysis Assumptions

  • Impact of Economic Volatility on the Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type

  • Volume Forecast by Ingredient Type

  • Revenue Forecast by Application

  • Volume Forecast by Application

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Volume Forecast by Region

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

  • Sources of Projected Growth: Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market

  • Competitive Environment: Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market

  • Competitive Landscape: Food Emulsifiers Market

  • Competitive Landscape: Food Texturizers Market

  • Competitive Benchmarking: Food Emulsifiers Market

  • Competitive Benchmarking: Food Texturizers Market

  • Major Ingredients Key Developments: Food Emulsifiers Market

  • Major Ingredients Key Developments: Food Texturizers Market

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Food Emulsifiers Market

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Source

  • Volume Forecast by Source

  • Percent Revenue and Volume Share by Region: Natural Food Emulsifiers Market

  • Percent Revenue and Volume Share by Region: Synthetic Food Emulsifiers Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Type: Natural Emulsifiers Market

  • Volume Forecast by Type: Natural Emulsifiers Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Lecithin Type: Natural Emulsifiers Market

  • Volume Forecast by Lecithin Type: Natural Emulsifiers Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Type: Synthetic Emulsifiers Market

  • Volume Forecast by Type: Synthetic Emulsifiers Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Application: Food Emulsifier Market

  • Volume Forecast by Application: Food Emulsifier Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Region: Food Emulsifier Market

  • Volume Forecast by Region: Food Emulsifier Market

  • Food Emulsifiers: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Source - Natural

  • Food Emulsifiers: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Source - Synthetic

  • Food Emulsifiers: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Application

  • Food Emulsifiers: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Food Texturizers Market

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast: Food Texturizers Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Source: Food Texturizers Market

  • Volume Forecast by Source: Food Texturizers Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Type: Natural Texturizer Market

  • Volume Forecast by Type: Natural Texturizer Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Natural Hydrocolloids Type: Natural Texturizer Market

  • Volume Forecast by Natural Hydrocolloids Type: Natural Texturizer Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Starch Type: Natural Texturizer Market

  • Volume Forecast by Starch Type: Natural Texturizer Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Application: Food Texturizers Market

  • Volume Forecast by Application: Food Texturizers Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Region: Food Texturizers Market

  • Volume Forecast by Region: Food Texturizers Market

  • Food Texturizer: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Source - Synthetic

  • Food Texturizer: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Source - Natural

  • Food Texturizer: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Source - Application

  • Food Texturizers: Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Expand Beyond Natural to Offer Sustainable, Clean-label, and Highly Functional Emulsifiers and Texturizers

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Novel Clean-label Emulsifiers and Texturizers for Meat and Dairy Alternatives

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Low-sugar/No-sugar F&B Products will Offer Food Texturizers an Opportunity

7. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/97l30-food?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Long-term investors will be rewarded’: Goldman Sachs explains why you should ‘buy’ these 2 cybersecurity stocks

    Our digital world runs on computer tech, and that tech is only going to become more autonomous and more ubiquitous. And that, in turn, only underscores the ongoing importance of online security. With digital automation growing, it’s more important than ever, right now, to start firming up the digital protections. Against this backdrop, Goldman Sachs' Gabriela Borges has turned her eye on the cybersecurity sector. The analyst sees several industry dynamics that are favorable for long-term investo

  • JPMorgan’s top strategist warns markets could be heading for another ‘Volmageddon’

    “While history doesn’t repeat, it often rhymes,” Marko Kolanovic warned.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    While last year wasn’t a particularly good year for stock investors, at least one man closed it out with a smile. Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of the Citadel hedge fund, didn’t just outperform the markets last year – he managed to outperform them by a margin of $16 billion. It was the highest annual profit ever seen by a Wall Street hedge fund, and reflected the 38% return generated by Citadel’s flagship fund. Now we all know that past performance is no guarantee of future gains – but it

  • Is the Stock Market Open for Presidents Day? Here Are the Trading Hours.

    FEATURE Presidents Day is just around the corner. The federal holiday, which falls on Monday, Feb. 20, in 2023, may come as a breather for investors, who have had to navigate a volatile stock market of late.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching ZIM (ZIM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.76% and 7.58%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • BofA Says Says Hard Landing to Hit Stocks in Second Half

    (Bloomberg) -- The delayed arrival of a US recession will weigh on stocks in the second half of the year, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists, who say a resilient economy thus far means interest rates will stay higher for longer.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to

  • Star Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business Elite

    (Bloomberg) -- Bao Fan’s knack for closing complicated deals and spotting rising tech stars made him one of China’s most influential financiers. Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaHis sudden disapp

  • MPW Soars 8% In One Day: What In The World Happened?

    Stocks can fly up or down very quickly for many reasons, including rumors, analyst upgrades or downgrades, dividend increases or solid earnings reports that beat the Street. But when a stock that has been sinking — both short and long term — suddenly soars 8% in one day on heavier than usual volume, it bears a closer look. Here is one real estate investment trust (REIT) that soared 8% on Feb. 16. What in the world happened? Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is a Birmingham, Alabama-based

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on Carvana

    Betting that the stock price will rise, the legendary investor acquired call options on the online seller of second-hand vehicles.

  • Stocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity indexes closed firmly in the red Thursday after two Federal Reserve officials said they were considering 50 basis-point interest rate hikes to battle persistently high inflation. Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskChina Warns o

  • Stock market news today: Stocks sell off after hot inflation report, hawkish Fedspeak

    U.S. stocks sold off on Thursday as investors parsed through more hotter-than-expected economic data and hawkish Fedspeak.

  • Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Scorpio Tankers (STNG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -3.20% and 4.08%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • The Real Estate Market Is In The Freezer, But Billionaire Grant Cardone Says Investors Will 'Save The Day'

    Economists have been calling for a housing crash for several months. Some even predicted that home prices would fall by as much as 30% in 2023. While these claims are understandable considering that rising mortgage rates have priced many would-be buyers out of the market, it appears that a different scenario is beginning to play out. Best-selling author and real estate fund manager Grant Cardone agrees that the housing market is in trouble, but points out that investors will create enough demand

  • Oil heads for weekly loss on rate hike worries, ample supply

    Oil fell almost 3% on Friday and was on course for a weekly decline, pressured by concerns of more U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes that could weigh on demand, and signs of ample supply. Brent crude futures were down $2.37, or 2.8%, to $82.77 a barrel by 1145 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude fell $2.07, or 2.6%, to $76.42. Various signs of ample supply also weighed on the market.

  • Should You Buy Home Depot (HD) Ahead of Earnings

    Home Depot (HD) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • What Makes HSBC (HSBC) a New Strong Buy Stock

    HSBC (HSBC) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Apple wants to move its manufacturing out of China

    Apple supplier Foxconn announced the creation of a major new factory in Vietnam and a $300 million investment to expand its current operations in the country. The decision comes as Apple attempts to move parts of its manufacturing process out of China.

  • DraftKings Scores Record Revenue, Raises 2023 Outlook

    DraftKings reported stronger than expected revenue and raised its outlook for 2023. Its business is getting a boost as more states legalize sports gambling. The gambling firm reported fourth quarter revenue of $855 million and a loss of 53 cents a share.

  • XP Inc.A (XP) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    XP Inc.A (XP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -67.39% and 14.99%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?