Global Food Service Equipment Market (2021 to 2030) - Featuring Alto-Shaam, Electrolux and Welbilt Among Others

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Service Equipment Market by Product Type and End Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Food Service Equipment Market was valued at USD 23.65 billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach USD 53.78 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021-2030.

Food service equipment are used for the preparation or storage of food in restaurants and other commercial establishments. This equipment is increasingly getting popular in commercial kitchens due to the need for preparing and storing bulk amount of food on a daily basis. Also, the rising number of pubs, restaurants and cloud kitchens are among the other factors expected to drive the market growth. Additionally, changing food habits as well as various developments taking place in the hospitality industry are also contributing towards the growth of the market. However, high cost of these equipment is expected to restrict the market growth within the forecast period to some extent.

Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The global food service equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into cooking equipment, storage and handling equipment, ware washing equipment, food and beverage preparation equipment and serving equipment. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into full service restaurants and hotels, quick service restaurants and pubs and catering. Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

Geographical Analysis

North America is anticipated to hold the lion share of the market due to the early adoption of advance kitchen equipment along with the growing demand for processed food. Also, other factors such as developed infrastructure and technological advancements over time will further add revenue to the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show rapid market growth within the forecast period owing to the factors such as surge in demand of changing lifestyle and food habits are expected to contribute towards the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

According to the report, some the key players in the market are Cambro Manufacturing Co. Inc., Alto-Shaam, Inc., Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc., Castle Stove, Electrolux, Dover Corporation, Ali S.p.A, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Welbilt, Inc. and Middleby Corporation among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Snapshot, 2019-2030 Million Usd

3. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis

4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Growth Drivers
4.2. Challenges
4.3. Opportunities

5. Global Food Service Equipment Market, by Product Type
5.1. Overview
5.2. Cooking Equipment
5.3. Storage and Handling Equipment
5.4. Ware Washing Equipment
5.5. Food and Beverage Preparation Equipment

6. Global Food Service Equipment Market, by End-user
6.1. Overview
6.2. Full Service Restaurants and Hotels
6.3. Quick Service Restaurants and Pubs
6.4. Catering

7. Global Food Service Equipment Market, by Region
7.1. Overview
7.2. North America
7.3. Europe
7.4. Asia-Pacific
7.5. Rest of World

8. Company Profiles
8.1. Cambro Manufacturing Co. Inc.
8.2. Alto-Shaam, Inc.
8.3. Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc.
8.4. Castle Stove
8.5. Electrolux
8.6. Dover Corporation
8.7. Ali S.P.A
8.8. Illinois Tool Works Inc.
8.9. Welbilt, Inc.
8.10. Middleby Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/snivgu

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


