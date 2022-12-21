U.S. markets open in 5 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,861.50
    +12.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,188.00
    +135.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,215.50
    +39.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,763.90
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.70
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.13 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0626
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.25
    -1.17 (-5.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2152
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8040
    +0.0740 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,812.53
    +17.66 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.30
    +0.11 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,386.58
    +15.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

Global Food Extruder Market is currently estimated to be worth US$ 59.6 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach revenue of US$ 87.2 Bn to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% by year 2033-end | FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The food extruder market in the U.S. currently holds the maximum number of shares and has registered a market valuation of US$ 7.5 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 29.2 billion by the end of 2033. Europe is identified to hold a significant market share in the food extruder market.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The food extruder market is forecasted to thrive at a healthy CAGR of 3.9% between 2023 and 2033. The market holds a share of US$ 59.6 billion in 2023 while it is forecasted to cross a valuation of US4 87.2 billion by 2033.

  • The changing lifestyle that fuels the demand for packaged and processed food is pushing food businesses to adopt the advanced food extruders that enhance productivity and limit the power used.

  • New companies adopt food extruder systems to produce different kinds of processed food items such as grain and spice-based food sticks and items.

  • The habit of snacking between works and carrying protein sticks around for instant munching has fueled the demand for food extruders as it becomes an important part of the food processing unit.

  • The transformation of home-based food into handy bars, and rolls have made these processed food items famous among the young generation. Thus, fueling the demand for food extruder in the global market system.

  • The supplier-consumer relationship, latest promotional tactics while bringing the innovation to the manufacturing units, thriving the demand for food extruders.

Get 30% Discount Before it’s Gone - Request Sample Report : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16072

Top Points:

  1. The leading segment based on the product type is single screw extruder which is likely to thrive at a CAGR of 3.2% (2023 – 2033) as it is easy to maintain and switch while increasing the operability.

  2. The biggest segment based on the end user category is the food processing which is forecasted to thrive at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2023 and 2033. The high CAGR is attributed to it being the it being the major part of the food processing unit.

  3. US market for food extruders has strengthened over the years and is likely to thrive at the highest CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. It is likely to hold a value of US$ 29.2 Billion. The growth is attributed to the expanding food and beverages industry along with the surging demand for processed healthy bars.

  4. China which expects to hold the second biggest market share of US$ 5.8 Bn by 2033 while it thrives on the second highest CAGR 2.9% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to increased per capita income and latest instant food trends in China.

Access Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/food-extruder-market

Competitive Analysis:

Key companies focus on making their extruding unit efficient and fast along with keeping the price affordable and body reliable. Competitors adopt techniques such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their supply chain while also diversifying their distribution channels. Major companies in the food extruder market are Buhler, Baker Perkins, Coperion, Lindquist Machine, Pavan SPA

Recent Market Developments:

  1. Baker Perkins has introduced new extruders that hold the twin-screw extrusion technology at the heart of its versatile systems that produce a wide range of high-quality extruded ingredients.

  2. Buhler has added new food items into its processing unit while adjusting new and advanced extruders that produce aqua feed, pet food, breakfast cereals, and food ingredients Proliferating sales of packaged food items along with cheaper processed food items thrives the demand for Food Extruder Market. Fact.MR anticipates a CAGR of 3.9% (2022-2033)

  3. The food extruder market is forecasted to thrive at a healthy CAGR of 3.9% between 2023 and 2033. The market holds a share of US$ 59.6 billion in 2023 while it is forecasted to cross a valuation of US4 87.2 billion by 2033.

  4. The changing lifestyle that fuels the demand for packaged and processed food is pushing food businesses to adopt the advanced food extruders that enhance productivity and limit the power used.

  5. New companies adopt food extruder systems to produce different kinds of processed food items such as grain and spice-based food sticks and items.

Talk With Our Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16072

Food Extruder Market by Category

By Type, the Food Extruders Market is Segmented as:

  • Single Screw Extruders

  • Twin Screw Extruders

  • Contra Twin Screw Extruders

By End Use, the Food Extruders Market is Segmented as:

  • Food Processing

  • Bakery Confectionaries

  • Others

By Sales Channel, Food Extruder Market is Segmented as:

  • Direct

  • Retail Sales

By Region, Food Extruder Market is Segmented as:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • The Middle East and Africa

  • East Asia

To Buy this Report Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16072

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

  3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

4. Global Market Analysis 2018-2022 and Forecast, 2023-2033

  4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018-2022

  4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023-2033

Read Full TOC….

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Process Automation Market Insights Landscape:

Commercial Beverage Dispenser Market Share: The commercial beverage dispenser market size is anticipated to rise from US$ 914.3 Mn in 2023 and it is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 1,700 Mn by 2033. The sales of commercial beverage dispensers are anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Electric Kebab Machine Market Size: The global electric kebab machine market is worth around US$ 292 Million in the current year of 2023 and is predicted to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% between 2023 and 2033.

Conveyor Dishwasher Market Demand: The conveyor dishwasher market size is projected to be valued at US$ 4 Bn in 2023 and it is anticipated to surpass US$ 6 Bn by 2033. The sales of conveyor dishwashers are anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Corn Puff Making Machine Market Growth: The global corn puff making machine market is expected to hold a valuation of US$ 4 billion by 2033. The market is expected to register at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. As of 2023, the market is valued at US$ 1.9 billion.

Countertop Griddle Market Analysis: The countertop griddle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The market is valued at US$ 2.4 billion as of 2023, and by 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3.9 billion.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Recession Is Likely, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

    The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes

  • Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer’s ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on Engineering TeamsMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Rec

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • The world’s top stock strategist says an ‘earnings recession’ is coming for markets—and it could be similar to what happened during the 2008 financial crisis

    Corporate earnings are set to take a hit and Wall Street isn't properly anticipating it, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson warns. And when earnings fall, so will stocks.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • 12 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5

    In this article, we discuss 12 best affordable stocks to buy under $5. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5. Third Point, a New York-based financial advisor, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter back in October, in which the fund highlighted its market […]

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 26% Dividend Yield

    The big market headline this year – all year – has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 is down 20% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for next year’s stock market. That’s the view of Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist. He’s been a leading voice among the bears this year, and he’s not changing that tune as we head into the New Year.

  • Stocks moving after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

    Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

  • 3 REITS That Just Increased Their Dividends

    Most everyone loves an early holiday present. And for some real estate investment trust (REIT) investors, that early gift came in the form of a dividend increase over the past two weeks. Of course, a dividend increase is great because it puts more income into the pockets of investors and increases the yield on their purchase price, but more importantly, a dividend increase also signals to the markets that the company expects to perform well, perhaps generating increases in revenue and funds from

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Move Ahead in Congress

    Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Why Tesla Hit Another 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a slide today that has sent the stock price plunging by 55% since late September. Tesla shares had been overvalued for a long time based on the fundamentals. Shares began retreating this fall when demand questions surfaced in its important Chinese market.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett purchased Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) and became its CEO in 1965, he paid approximately $18 per share in the buyout. At the time, Berkshire was actually a struggling textiles company, but it would go on to become the foundation and namesake for one of history's most successful investment conglomerates. Today, the company's Class A stock trades at roughly $454,600 per share -- good for an increase of more than 2,525,400% over Buffett's initial purchase price.

  • As Buying Picks Up, I'm Snapping Up These 5 Stocks

    A little bounce action arrived Tuesday morning, and here's how I'm handling the market move -- and what I'll do if it keeps up.

  • 13 Best Undervalued Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 Best Undervalued Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our market analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Undervalued Stocks To Buy Now. Global equities this year have declined due to a shift in the macro environment and various geopolitical risks emanating from the Russia-Ukraine war and […]

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Carnival Cruise Line expected to report earnings report ahead of Wednesday’s close

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks to Carnival Cruise Line's stock ahead of its latest earnings report due out before tomorrow's closing bell.

  • Bloomberg now expects 2023 to be one of the worst years for the world economy since 1993. But don't panic — here are 3 stocks to help protect you from the pain

    The outlook isn’t pretty. Prepare your portfolio.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Nike Jumps; Market Rally Still Shaky As Tesla Meltdown Continues

    The market rally stopped the bleeding, as Tesla stock round-ripped its 2020 split. Oil field services stocks are showing strength. Nike, FedEx rallied late on earnings.

  • Could Intel's Pain Become This Dividend Stock's Gain?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is enduring a painful year. Because of worsening economic conditions, the semiconductor manufacturer's revenue tumbled 20% in the third quarter, while its earnings plummeted even further. This painful situation led Intel to seek outside-the-box ways to finance its growth to maintain its balance sheet strength and investor payout.

  • Tesla Stock Just Keeps Falling. The ‘Chart’ Is in Control.

    Since electric-vehicle giant Tesla reported third-quarter numbers in October, negative stock-price momentum has been building, helping to complete a troubling head-and-shoulders stock-chart pattern that began in early 2021.