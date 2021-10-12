U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,346.75
    -4.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,346.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,697.25
    -3.25 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.90
    -3.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.62
    +0.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.00
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.07
    +1.30 (+6.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3860
    +0.0640 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,490.75
    +803.12 (+1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,343.16
    +1.31 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,103.06
    -43.79 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

The global food extrusion market is estimated to be valued at USD 73.1 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 99.7 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.4%

ReportLinker
·3 min read

during the forecast period. The food extrusion market in the food industry has been growing in accordance with the processed food industry. The effect of busy lifestyles in developing economies has driven the market for processed food; hence, there is a rise in demand for extruded product types.

New York, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Extrusion Market by Extruder, Process, Product Type And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05139369/?utm_source=GNW
In developing countries, the food extrusion market is also evolving in response to the rapidly increasing demand for convenience product type options.

The Flours and Starches has 13.4% share in by product type segment
Extrusion of flours and starches is a physical modification method involving high heat and shear.Extrusion of flour and starch granules causes changes in their morphological and molecular structure depending on several factors, including moisture content, cooking temperature, and mechanical & thermal energy input.

Extruded flours and starches can have improved functionality in food applications, particularly in hot or cold applications. Extrusion of starchy food results in gelatinization, partial or complete destruction of the crystalline structure and molecular fragmentation of starch polymers, as well as protein denaturation, and formation of complexes between starch and lipids, and between protein and lipids.

The contra-twin screw extruder has short intensive work zone minimizes the wasted energy resulting from traditional extrusion systems
Contra twin screw extruder is a new extrusion technology designed with twin screw extrusion features but with re-engineered screw designs and rotation direction.It consists of extruders with two parallel contra-rotating screws suitable for granulation and extrusion of tubing, profiles, and sheets.

The issues faced with the existing extrusion technology have been addressed by introducing contra twin screw extruders. Contra twin screw extruders are designed for a long run and smooth operation with advanced engineered materials for all exchangeable wear parts.

The Italy has highest CAGR in food extrusion market in 2020.”.
Snacking has its significance in Italy and has comparatively reduced the custom of a three-course meal per day.Foodservice represents opportunities for the companies to promote their brands among consumers and drive the sales in the retail channel.

In addition to this, the demand for extruded food from the food sector maximizes commercial opportunities for medium-sized extruded food manufacturing companies.Quality, convenience, and innovation have offset the impact of declining consumer disposable income and drive the sales of these products.

An increasing trend of health concerns, coupled with convenience, has helped the growth of the food extrusion market in this region. Italy has a large number of extruded food manufacturing companies as well as extrusion machinery manufacturing companies.

Break-up of Primaries:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 33%, Tier 2 - 44%, and Tier 3 - 23%
• By Designation: Managers - 75%, and CXOs - 25%
• By Region: Europe - 39%, Asia Pacific – 35%, North America - 15%, RoW – 11%

Leading players profiled in this report:
• Bühler (Switzerland)
• Akron Tool & Die (US)
• Baker Perkins (UK),
• Coperion (Germany)
• GEA (Germany)
• KAHL Group (Germany)
• Triott Group (Netherlands)
• Flexicon (US)
• Groupe Legris Industries (Belgium)
• The Bonnot Company (US)
• American Extrusion International (US)
• Shandong Light M&E Co., Ltd (China)
• Snactek (India)
• Doering systems, inc. (US)
• PacMoore (US)

Research Coverage:
The report segments the food extrusion market on the basis of food products types, by extruders, by process, and regions. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global food extruders, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Reasons to buy this report:
• To get a comprehensive overview of the food extrusion market
• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them
• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the food extrusion market is flourishing
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05139369/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits o

  • Beyond Evergrande, China’s Property Market Faces a $5 Trillion Reckoning

    Developers have run up huge debts. Now sales are down, Beijing is imposing borrowing curbs, buyers are balking at prices, and even demographics are looking dimmer. The government is trying to address the situation without damaging the economy.

  • Elon Musk says Teslas from Berlin may arrive next month

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest as Elon Musk says to expect the first Teslas from the Berlin Factory as early as next month.

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks.

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • The 'sky is the limit' for heating oil prices if we get slammed this winter: strategist

    Start stockpiling those blankets for the winter because heating oil and natural gas prices may wallop your budget.

  • Shale Oil Is Booming Again in the Permian

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices above $80 a barrel are once again spurring a revival of shale drilling in America’s biggest oil field, where production is expected to return to pre-pandemic highs within weeks.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion

  • US wages are going up, and those who don’t adapt to the new reality will fail

    Labor is in short supply, so it’s more expensive. It’s simple economics and hankering for pre-pandemic times won’t help Hiring now: a jobs fair in Los Angeles, California, this week. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA There is a significant shortage of labor across the United States. Yes, federal unemployment Covid payments ran out after Labor Day. But still, many workers are reluctant to return to work, wary of their health and safety as the Delta variant continues to rage. Many are looking to swi

  • Bitcoin Mining Is Reshaping the Energy Sector and No One Is Talking About It

    Recently, I was invited to give a talk at the Texas Blockchain Summit on the topic of the growth of bitcoin mining in Texas. Not knowing anything about bitcoin mining in Texas, I interrogated around two dozen mining entrepreneurs, wholesale energy traders, academics and energy experts. What I discovered would completely alter my views on bitcoin mining.

  • Are Algorithms To Blame For Europe’s Natural Gas Crisis?

    As Europe’s energy crisis continues it is beginning to become clear that Russia may have influenced natural gas markets by using its trading arms to drive prices higher

  • Executive Deferred Compensation Plans

    Are you maxing out the 401(k) plan you have at work every year? Do you still have money left for saving and investment after contributing the maximum to your 401(k) and maybe an IRA or two? If so, then you … Continue reading → The post Executive Deferred Compensation Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China to liberalise coal-fired power pricing to tackle energy crisis

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will further liberalise pricing for coal-fired electricity and force industrial and commercial power consumers to buy from the market in its latest attempt to deal with an energy crisis that could cripple its economy this winter and into next year. The National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on Tuesday, that effective on Oct. 15, all electricity generated from coal-fired power will be priced via market trading, and that commercial users will have to buy direct from the market or via agents over the grid "as soon as possible". A widening power crunch in China has forced production curbs across industries such as cement, steel and aluminium as power producers, unable to pay sky-rocketing prices for coal, cut back on output.

  • U.S. Farmers Reap Bigger Crop Profits and Boost Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- It turns out that 2021 was a pretty good year to be an American farmer. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffAfter strug

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 11th, 2021

    Following last week’s breakout, a move back through to $0.000030 levels would signal another bullish week ahead.

  • U.S. Likely to Ask OPEC for More Oil Supplies, Yergin Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is likely to ask OPEC member states to pump more crude to help ease a surge in energy prices, according to oil historian Daniel Yergin.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Ins

  • ASOS CEO quits after fashion brand's profit warning

    Yahoo Finance's LaToya Harding discusses ASOS CEO Nick Beighton's departure after the fashion brand's profit warning amid the global supply chain crisis.

  • China Auto Sales Drop as Chip Shortage Endures

    China’s car sales declined in the third quarter from a year earlier, the first such drop in more than a year, as the global chip shortage continues to hold back the world’s biggest auto market.

  • Lenovo stock drops 17% after withdrawing Shanghai listing application

    Lenovo Group Ltd saw its stock fall more than 17% on Monday, its biggest intraday decline in over a decade, after the Chinese technology giant withdrew its application for a 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) share listing in Shanghai. The world's biggest personal computer maker on Friday said it would withdraw its application, days after it had been accepted by Shanghai's STAR Market. On Sunday, Lenovo said it had done so because of the possibility of the validity of financial information in its prospectus lapsing during the application's vetting.

  • Samsung Sees a Flurry of Stock-Target Cuts on Growth Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co.’s price target was cut by about half a dozen analysts including those at HSBC Holdings Plc. this week, as China’s power crisis is seen worsening supply-chain disruptions and weighing on the company’s profits. Shares slumped to their lowest since December.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in

  • Asian stocks retreat as surging energy prices spark inflation concerns

    Costs of oil, coal and natural gas have been climbing, adding to price pressures that might lead the Federal Reserve and other central banks to pull back more quickly on their support for markets.

  • Xi Jinping inspects ties between Chinese financial companies and private firms - WSJ

    The inspections focus on whether state-owned banks, investment funds and financial regulators have become too friendly with private firms, especially those that have come under fire from Beijing in recent months, including debt-laden China Evergrande Group, ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc and high-profile fintech firm Ant Group, the report said. Citic Group, one of Evergrande's main lenders, is among the institutions being scrutinized, the report said.