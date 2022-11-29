U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

Global Food Grade Alcohol Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Global Food Grade Alcohol Market

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Grade Alcohol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food grade alcohol market reached a value of US$ 7.84 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 10.95 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.73% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Food grade alcohol is obtained by the fermentation of starch-containing plants, such as cereals, beets, or sugarcane, using yeast cells. It is widely employed in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to serve as a base for distilled spirits, such as vodka, gin and liqueurs, and a solvent for colorants and flavors in different food products. Besides this, it is used by bakers for decorating cakes through airbrushing.

Food Grade Alcohol Market Trends:

The increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages across the globe represents one of the key factors impelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, food grade alcohol is used to extract cannabis oil from hemp or cannabis biomass as it is healthier and safer to handle than other hydrocarbon extraction methods. It is also considered ideal for small, medium, and large-scale hemp processors on account of its high evaporation rate and ease of separation from cannabis oil.

Additionally, the rising development of therapies and other consumer products derived from cannabis and its components, including cannabidiol (CBD) is catalyzing the demand for food grade alcohol worldwide.

Apart from this, it is extensively utilized in the pharmaceutical industry for decongestants, pills, vitamins, cough syrup preparations, and iodine solutions. This can be accredited to its coating, sweetening, emollient, bulking, anti-crystallizing, and stabilizing properties.

Furthermore, there is a rise in the popularity of nutraceutical products on account of their antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and immunomodulatory properties. This, coupled with the burgeoning pharmaceutical industry, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including the increasing western influence and rising popularity of craft beer among millennials, are anticipated to facilitate the growth of the market.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

145

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$7.84 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$10.95 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.7%

Regions Covered

Global

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Cristalco, Ethimex Ltd, Extractohol, Glacial Grain Spirits, Grain Processing Corporation (Kent Corporation), Manildra Group, MGP Ingredients Inc., Molindo Group, Pure Alcohol Solutions, Roquette Freres and Wilmar Sugar Pty Ltd. (Wilmar International Limited).

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global food grade alcohol market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global food grade alcohol market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the function?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global food grade alcohol market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Food Grade Alcohol Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Ethanol
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Polyols
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Source
7.1 Molasses and Sugarcane
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Fruits
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Grains
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Function
8.1 Coatings
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Preservative
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Coloring and Flavoring Agent
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Food
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Beverages
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Personal Care
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia-Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Cargill Incorporated
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Cristalco
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Ethimex Ltd
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Extractohol
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Glacial Grain Spirits
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Grain Processing Corporation (Kent Corporation)
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Manildra Group
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 MGP Ingredients Inc.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Molindo Group
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Pure Alcohol Solutions
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 Roquette Freres
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.13 Wilmar Sugar Pty Ltd. (Wilmar International Limited)
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ixn1

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


