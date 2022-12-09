Global Food Grade Gases Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Company Logo

Global Food Grade Gases Market

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Grade Gases Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global food grade gases market reached a value of US$ 7.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Food grade gases are specialized gases used for packaging, preservation, freezing, and carbonation of food products. Some of the commonly used food grade gases include argon, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen and oxygen. They are used for the preparation of food and beverages, such as bakery, dairy and meat products, fruits, vegetables, oil, sauces, dressings, condiments and carbonated drinks.

They are utilized as an additive or processing aid during food preparation. These gases are passed through food products to reduce moisture and oxygen content and optimize them for preparation or storage. They are also used as propellants in aerosol dispensed food products, such as creams and cheeses, and to create microbubbles in desserts for improving texture and fluffiness.



Food Grade Gases Market Trends:



Significant growth in the food and beverage industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. There is a rising demand for premium-quality meat and seafood products among health-conscious consumers, which is increasing the requirement for food grade gases.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of modified air packaging (MAP) solutions is providing a thrust to the market growth. Food grade gases are used to retain the freshness of packaged food, especially organic fruits and vegetables and meat products, and enhancing the shelf-life of cheeses and pasta without using synthetic chemicals.

In line with this, the increasing product utilization in hotels, cafes, quick serving restaurants (QSRs) and microbreweries are also contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the escalating consumption of packaged food products among the masses, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $7.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $10.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Air Liquide S.A., Air Products Inc., Air Water Inc., Coregas Pty Ltd (Wesfarmers Limited), Gulf Cryo, Linde plc, Massy Group Inc, SOL Spa, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation), The Messer Group GmbH and Tyczka Polska Sp. z o.o.



