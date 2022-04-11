U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,451.12
    -37.16 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,606.88
    -114.24 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,549.82
    -161.18 (-1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,981.50
    -13.06 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.00
    -4.26 (-4.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.90
    +21.30 (+1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.48
    +0.66 (+2.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0891
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7550
    +0.0420 (+1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3028
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4400
    +1.1200 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,070.91
    -1,560.56 (-3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    953.74
    -32.43 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,633.02
    -36.54 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

The Global Food Hydrocolloids Market is expected to grow by $ 2.32 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Food Hydrocolloids Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the food hydrocolloids market and it is poised to grow by $ 2. 32 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 5.

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Hydrocolloids Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06266692/?utm_source=GNW
58% during the forecast period. Our report on the food hydrocolloids market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for convenience food products, functional properties of food hydrocolloids, and strategic initiatives by market players.
The food hydrocolloids market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.

The food hydrocolloids market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Dairy and frozen products
• Meat and seafood products
• Bakery
• Beverages
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing utilization of hydrocolloids in gluten-free products as one of the prime reasons driving the food hydrocolloids market growth during the next few years. Also, clean labeling and expansion of retail stores and fast-food chains will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the food hydrocolloids market covers the following areas:
• Food hydrocolloids market sizing
• Food hydrocolloids market forecast
• Food hydrocolloids market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food hydrocolloids market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., B, and V Srl, Behn Meyer Deutschland Holding AG and Co. KG, Cargill Inc., Compania Espanola de Algas Marinas S.A., CP Kelco US Inc., Darling Ingredients Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co. Ltd., Herbstreith and Fox GmbH and Co. KG, Hispanagar S A, Ingredion Inc., J.F. Hydrocolloids Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, NEXIRA, Silvateam SpA, Tate and Lyle Plc, and W Hydorcolloids Inc. Also, the food hydrocolloids market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06266692/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Veru's stock rockets after oral COVID-19 treatment leads to 'statistically meaningful' reduction in deaths

    Shares of Veru Inc. rocketed 34.5% in premarket trading Monday, after biopharmaceutical company announced positive results from its Phase 3 trial of its oral COVID-19 treatment. Veru said patients hospitalized with moderate to severe COVID-19, who were at high risk for adult respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and death, its oral sabizabulin led to a "clinically and statistically meaningful" 55% reduction in deaths. The Independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee "unanimously" recommended the

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • Russian Oil Exports Are Forced on Longer Voyages to Find Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil exports, a key source of revenue for Vladimir Putin’s regime, are showing no signs that they are starting to crumble amid the disappearance of European buyers.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineGeothermal Powerhouse I

  • Flight Disruptions Hit Again. Airlines Are Facing a Demand Dilemma.

    Demand is expected to recover at a rapid pace and airlines are taking steps to ensure the busy summer travel season isn't disrupted by staff shortages.

  • West Africa Oil Still Unloved Despite Post-Ukraine Supply Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused one of the biggest upheavals to global petroleum markets in living memory. It still isn’t resulting in a clamor for replacement barrels from west Africa.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine

  • Analysis-U.S. strategic oil sale speeds fuel-price fix, but at what cost?

    The Biden administration is selling a record amount of emergency oil from national reserves to tame soaring U.S. fuel prices as quickly as possible, but the plan could backfire down the road if the stockpile is not replenished quickly. President Joe Biden on March 31 announced the United States would sell 180 million barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at a rate of 1 million barrels per day starting in May, the biggest release from the stockpile since it was created in the 1970s.

  • Global oil benchmark drops below $100 a barrel as China COVID lockdowns continue

    Oil futures retreat early Monday, with the global benchmark slipping back below the $100-a-barrel threshold as worries mount over China's lockdown of Shanghai in response to rising COVID-19 cases.

  • EU sanctions on Russian rubber to hit Nokian Tyres output

    Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres said on Monday new sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU) on Russia will have a significant impact on its production. The sanctions, announced on Saturday, ban the import of tyres from Russia, Nokian said, and will affect the company's ability to sell tyres both in Russia and in the EU, specifically in Central Europe. The sanctions will also prohibit the export of certain raw materials from the EU to Russia and limit transportation from and to Russia, the company added.

  • This Energy Crisis Is Different

    The Russian war is driving the greatest energy disruptions since the 1970s. But this experience is different in key ways, writes Samantha Gross.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • More US infrastructure, less flaring among keys to solving Europe's energy crisis, execs say

    “There's a spotlight on gas and the benefit and usage of it globally — not necessarily as a commodity, but as a necessity,” said Emily McClain, vice president of gas markets at Rystad Energy.

  • Boards should stop hiring people who already have huge commitments

    Elon Musk’s decision not to join the board of Twitter is a good one. In fact, his potential board appointment highlights a longstanding problem with company leadership: Firms should stop picking from a tiny pool of people who already have massive work commitments, and instead choose members with the time and energy to help steer their businesses thoughtfully. Doing so would also help combat a second, intransigent problem: Most people on boards are still white men.

  • Palladium Set to Rally for Years on Shortages, Top Miner Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices of palladium and rhodium are poised to rally for years as a supply squeeze tightens for the metals that are key to curbing vehicle emissions, said the head of the world’s third-largest producer of platinum group metalsMost Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isol

  • How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month

    Setting aside money regularly is one of the surest ways to save for retirement–especially when you take advantage of tax savings over time. Though some retirement accounts are tax-deferred, one popular option that isn't tax-deferred is a Roth IRA. However, … Continue reading → The post How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s other oil security problem

    "A bottle of oil should contain as much Chinese oil as possible," the country's agriculture minister said recently.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Focus On Business Customers

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • People-first culture is vital to Marriott’s 25-year run as one of the 100 Best Companies

    While the hospitality industry struggled during the pandemic, Marriott International still focused on its number-one asset: its employees.

  • GM develops continuity plan amid China's COVID-19 outbreak

    The COVID-19 curbs introduced in China to fight the worst outbreak in two years caused auto sales in the country to plunge in March, with automakers like Tesla Inc feeling the pain of limits on production. GM's sales fell 21.4% to 613,000 vehicles in China in the first quarter compared with a year earlier.

  • EU meets OPEC amid calls for oil output increase

    European Union officials will hold talks in Vienna with OPEC representatives on Monday amid calls for the producer group to increase output and as the EU considers potential sanctions on Russian oil. OPEC has resisted calls by the United States and the International Energy Agency to pump more crude to cool prices which reached a 14-year peak last month after Washington and Brussels imposed sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine. OPEC+, which consists of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, including Russia, will raise output by about 432,000 barrels per day in May.

  • Google sues alleged puppy scammer after tip from AARP

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Monday sued an alleged puppy scammer who used its services to sell fake pets, the first of what the company said would be a growing number of lawsuits targeting apparent misuse by its users. Elder advocacy group AARP tipped Google to the scam last September following a complaint from a South Carolina resident who had sent $700 in digital gift cards to an online seller for a basset hound puppy that never came, according to Google's lawsuit in U.S. district court in San Jose. Google is seeking monetary damages and a court order banning the accused user, Nche Noel of Cameroon.