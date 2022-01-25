U.S. markets open in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,364.75
    -39.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,107.00
    -146.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,314.25
    -186.75 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,014.80
    -16.90 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.20
    +0.89 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.30
    -4.40 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.16
    +3.31 (+11.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3490
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0410
    +0.0810 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,381.69
    +1,712.44 (+4.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    827.62
    +17.02 (+2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,356.83
    +59.68 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Global Food Service Industry Market Report 2021-2026 - Favorable Consumer Sentiment Towards Outdoor Dining Options to Champion 'Streeteries' Trend Beyond the Pandemic

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Service Industry - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Food Service Industry Market to Reach US$4.1 Trillion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Food Service Industry estimated at US$3 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Full Service, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$1.5 Trillion by the end of the analysis period.

Foodservice involves making, serving and selling of ready-to-consume foods and drinks or providing catering services to public or private end consumers either by in-house or external operators. As such, foodservice accounts for about 45%-50% of total spending on food in the US, while the percentage in lesser-developed markets can be in the range of 10%-15% or less of total spending on food.

The main contributors to growth in the industry include socio-economic conditions, such as high disposable income, busy and increased mobile life, rise in outsourcing of non-core activities by companies and market expansion into new areas such as transport and retail. Some other factors that can influence the market include tourism, immigration, food variety, access to food service places and technological advancements as in Internet through online ordering.

A major growth of food service industry is expected as food service operators are encouraged to invest more in eco-friendly and energy efficient equipment to meet the changing needs. Though the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected operations in the overall food service industry including that of fast food facilities and QSRs, long term prospects remain positive, presenting considerable opportunities for the food service market.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fast Food segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.1% share of the global Food Service Industry market. Full service restaurants (FSRs) are joining the takeaway bandwagon. An increasing number of FSRs are offering takeaway options.

Moreover, restaurants are developing new menus for takeaways rather than serving the dine-in menu in the takeaway segment. Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), also known as fast food restaurants, are establishments that are involved in serving fast food and have minimal table services. The convenience and economical foods and time and cost savings are fueling growth in the QSRs market. The rapid growth of the online delivery and home delivery markets, driven by growing consumer desire for home delivery of foods, is also driving growth.

Limited Service Segment to Reach $864.6 Billion by 2026

In the global Limited Service segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$517.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$664.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$116.9 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $800.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $776.9 Billion by 2026

The Food Service Industry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$800.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 25.1% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$776.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$825.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

  • As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

  • Pandemic Impact on Food Service Industry

  • Pandemic Brings About Significant Changes in Consumers' Dine Out Behaviors

  • Percentage of Consumers in the US Opting for Takeout/ Delivery Options for Food at Restaurants: Mar 20 VS Aug 21

  • Global Online Food Delivery Market Breakdown by Platform-to-Consumer Delivery and Restaurant-to-Consumer Delivery for 2017 and 2020

  • Healthy Gains in Third Party Online Food Delivery Services & Mobile Apps Drive the Demand

  • More Focus on Food Safety

  • Contactless Technology Gains Popularity Amid Safety Concerns

  • Dining Redefined

  • Sustainable' Becomes a Key Word to Attract Customers

  • On-the-Go & Healthy Options: Prominent Gainers from COVID-19

  • Favored by Consumer Spending, Foodservice Industry Heads towards Stable Growth

  • Food Service Industry: An Overview

  • Changing Dynamics of Food Service Industry

  • Evolution of Food Service Industry

  • Types of Foodservice Outlets

  • Foodservice Formats Impacting the Restaurant Industry

  • Retail Foodservice Challenges

  • Big Challenges of Institutional Foodservice

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 200 Featured)

  • Applebee's Services, Inc.

  • ARAMARK Corporation

  • Arby's Restaurant Group, Inc.

  • Autogrill S.p.A

  • Brinker International, Inc.

  • Burger King Holdings, Inc.

  • CKE Restaurants, Inc.

  • Compass Group PLC

  • Darden Restaurants, Inc.

  • Delaware North Companies, Inc.

  • Denny's Corp.

  • Domino's Pizza Inc.

  • Eddie Rockets (IRL) Ltd.

  • Gate Gourmet Inc

  • IHOP Corp.

  • International Dairy Queen, Inc.

  • Johnsonville Sausage LLC

  • JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP.

  • LSG Sky Chefs

  • McDonald's Corporation

  • Mitchells & Butlers Plc

  • Quiznos Sub

  • Skylark Co., Ltd.

  • Sodexo SA

  • SONIC Corp.

  • Starbucks Corporation

  • Wendy's International, Inc.

  • Whitbread PLC

  • Yum! Brands, Inc

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Restaurant Operators Continue to Struggle with Sourcing Issues & Shortages Amid the Pandemic

  • Healthy Eating Catches up in Foodservice Outlets

  • Convenience is the Name of the Game

  • Momentum in Plant-based Foods Picks Pace as Covid-19 Prioritizes Health

  • Food Service Providers Shrink Menu Size to Remain Buoyant

  • Minimizing Food Waste Gains Momentum

  • Industry Witnesses a Shift to Non-alcoholism and Drinks with Lower ABV

  • Technology Helps Food Service Industry Remain Afloat in Turbulent Times

  • Convenience Drives Sales in Quick Service Restaurant Business

  • Changing Food Habits and Trend towards Eat-Out Bodes Well

  • The Online Food Delivery Edge

  • Virtual Restaurants Take-On as Online Ordering Trend Picks Pace

  • Popularity of Cloud Kitchens Attracts More Vendors to the Food Service Business

  • Smartphone Penetration & Internet Connectivity Fuel Online Food Delivery Services

  • Noteworthy Customer Service Trends

  • Technology Trends in Restaurants

  • Equipment Trends in Food Services Industry

  • Foodservice Industry Trends with Potential Influence on Equipment Market

  • Electric Equipment Becomes More Popular

  • Touchless Equipment Gain Attention amid the Pandemic

  • Shrinking Kitchens Call for Labor Reducing Equipment

  • Cooking Equipment that is Multi-Functional as well as Visually Appealing

  • Multitap Water Dispensers

  • Industry witnesses Demand for Onsite Recycling Bins and Composting Bins

  • Quick Response Code Takes Place of Physical Menus

  • Restaurants Move towards Eco-friendly Disposable Options

  • Favorable Consumer Sentiment Towards Outdoor Dining Options to Champion 'Streeteries' Trend Beyond the Pandemic

  • Farm-to-table Restaurants Catch up

  • Gen Z Consumers to Shape Future Restaurant Trends

  • Management Systems for Food Safety Gain Traction

  • Automated Equipment to Foray into Food Service Sector

  • The Impact of Robotics on Food Service Sector

  • IoT Seeks Role in Food Service Industry

  • Other Technologies Impacting Food Services

  • 3D Printing

  • CRISPR

  • Personized Food

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yjgccz

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Life After Oil Arrives in Lake That Minted Hundreds of Billions of Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Lake Maracaibo is, in many ways, the unlikeliest of homes for a burgeoning shrimp farm industry. After a century of relentless oil drilling, much of it carried out in a reckless and haphazard manner in the final years, its surface is stained by petroleum slicks and choked with rusted-out rigs that stretch high into the sky.Most Read from BloombergStocks Get Crushed in Risk-Off Day as Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Eras

  • Lithium Hits ‘Ludicrous Mode’ as Battery Metal Extends 400% Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium prices are continuing their breakneck ascent in China, with surging electric-vehicle sales underpinning a fivefold gain over the past year.Most Read from BloombergStocks Get Crushed in Risk-Off Day as Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoChinese lith

  • Banks Push Back Against China’s Plan to Curb Foreign IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Global banks are raising concerns to Chinese authorities about a plan to tighten rules on overseas stock listings, saying the draft rules are ambiguous and will expand Beijing’s regulatory reach outside the nation’s borders.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Mixed, U.S. Futures Fall on Fed, Russia: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China

  • China's Tencent fires 70 staff, blacklists 13 firms in anti-graft campaign

    Tencent Holdings, China's biggest social media and video games company, on Tuesday said it fired nearly 70 staff over bribery and embezzlement incidents last year and named 13 companies it had blacklisted from future contracts. Tencent said in a social media post that it had also reported more than 10 people to authorities over their actions. Tencent started its anti-graft campaign in 2019 and has been regularly reporting the results of its probes.

  • Taiwan Dangles Incentives to Strengthen Global Chipmaking Lead

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan will push investment from foreign chip gear suppliers while offering incentives to attract overseas talent, part of a campaign to shore up its lead in making the semiconductors vital to future technologies.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Mixed, U.S. Futures Fall on Fed, Russia: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeChina’

  • Oil prices are up but the taps aren’t flowing like they should be

    The price of oil is at a seven-year high, above $88 dollars per barrel. Demand is rising and may surpass pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, the International Energy Agency forecast last week, as the global economy seems not to have been stalled by omicron. At the beginning of the pandemic, when travel seized up and oil demand evaporated, the price of oil crashed below zero for the first time.

  • Wynn Resorts to sell sports betting biz, Peloton responds to another TV show, Ford debuts new Bronco Raptor

    Julie Hyman highlights top business stories, including Wynn Resort's plans to sell its online sports betting business, Peloton suffering a PR setback after a character in 'Billions' suffered a heart attack while riding the Peloton bike, and Ford's debut for its 2022 Bronco Raptor.

  • U.S. oil CEOs offer opposing views on crude output growth

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -The chiefs of major U.S. oil companies Occidental Petroleum Corp and ConocoPhillips offered differing outlooks on the growth of U.S. oil output at a conference on Monday, as the industry rebounds from shutdowns during the first stage of the coronavirus pandemic. Oil prices have surged to seven-year highs in the last several weeks, with international benchmark Brent crude hitting nearly $90 per barrel, bolstered by tight worldwide supply and resurgent global demand. ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance told an audience at the Argus Americas Crude Summit in Houston that he was bullish about markets as high oil prices "will persist for a while."

  • Tesla countersues JPMorgan, claims bank sought 'windfall' after Musk tweet

    Tesla Inc on Monday fought back against JPMorgan Chase & Co over a disputed bond contract, countersuing the bank for seeking a "windfall" following Elon Musk's notorious 2018 tweet that he might take his electric car company private. In a filing in Manhattan federal court, Tesla accused JPMorgan of "bad faith and avarice" for demanding $162.2 million after the bank had unilaterally changed the terms of warrants it received when Tesla sold convertible bonds in 2014. "JPMorgan pressed its exorbitant demand as an act of retaliation against Tesla both for it having passed over JPMorgan in major business deals and out of senior JPMorgan executives' animus toward Mr. Musk," Tesla said.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil is enjoying its best year since prices topped out at more than $100 per barrel a decade ago. Oil and gas behemoth ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has rallied with it, hitting pre-COVID share prices. ExxonMobil's an integrated oil stock, which means it participates in multiple aspects of the oil and gas industry, including the exploration and extraction of fossil fuels (upstream) and the refining and distribution of fossil fuel products (downstream).

  • The 4% Rule Might Not Work, This Retirement Expert Says. Here’s His Strategy for a Downturn.

    The 4% rule might work, says economist Wade Pfau, but it also might not. He says investors need to account for a market downturn early in retirement to be able to survive one.

  • Could Amazon Buy Kohl's? (The Struggling Retailer May Be for Sale)

    Amazon and Kohl's already have a business relationship and the brick-and-mortar retailer could solve a big problem for the digital giant's owned and operated brands.

  • Tellurian investor sues Charif Souki, alleging fraud and seeking millions

    The investor's legal team says the lawsuit could invite scrutiny into Charif Souki from federal regulators.

  • Four Ways the Iranian Nuclear Talks Could Upend Oil Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The Iranian nuclear talks could hardly be more critical for oil traders.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Mixed, U.S. Futures Fall on Fed, Russia: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarCrude prices have surged 10% this year to around $85 a barrel, with many analysts

  • Apple earnings: 'The big question' is about supply chain disruptions, analyst says

    DA Davidson Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to preview Apple earnings, as well as discuss what to expect from the Fed and the future of tech.

  • Halliburton doubles quarterly profit, boosts dividend as oil rebounds

    (Reuters) -Halliburton Co's fourth-quarter adjusted profit doubled from a year earlier, it said on Monday, beating analysts' forecasts and prompting the oilfield services company to lift its dividend following a rebound in crude and natural gas prices. U.S. oil prices rose more than 50% last year and have made a strong start to 2022, hovering around $85 a barrel, thanks to the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and supply cuts by producer group OPEC. That has encouraged producers to ramp up drilling activity, with the U.S. rig count rising 68% year-over-year to 586 at the end of the fourth quarter, according to Baker Hughes data.

  • Fitch Ratings Raises Concerns over Crypto Mining and U.S Power Consumption

    Following last week’s U.S subcommittee hearing on crypto mining, Fitch Ratings looks at the key risks to U.S public power utilities.

  • 5 Energy Stocks Poised for Cash Gains

    ONEOK, Marathon Oil, and EOG are among the companies with the largest expected growth in free cash flow for the coming quarter.

  • U.S. Food Supply Is Under Pressure, From Plants to Store Shelves

    Weeks of workers calling in sick have added to continuing supply and transportation disruptions, making grocery store shelves harder to fill.

  • Oil prices rebound as growing geopolitical tensions fuel supply fears

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices bounced back on Tuesday, recovering some of the previous day's losses, as growing tension in Eastern Europe and the Middle East fuelled concerns over possible supply disruptions. Brent crude futures rose 61 cents, or 0.7%, to $86.88 a barrel at 0722 GMT after touching a session high of $87.27 a barrel earlier, reversing a 1.8% fall in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.75 a barrel, having slid 2.2% on Monday.