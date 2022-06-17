U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

Global Food Irradiation Trends Market to Reach US$276.7 Million by the Year 2026

ReportLinker
·18 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Irradiation Trends Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817818/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year

Global Food Irradiation Trends Market to Reach US$276.7 Million by the Year 2026

The food irradiation process removes microorganisms and bacteria that cause food poisoning and other diseases. Food irradiation harnesses X-rays, gamma rays, or electron beams to destroy bacteria without affecting the produce. Superior food quality and safety could be ensured by utilizing irradiation in conjunction with standard food safety procedures such as washing, packaging, chemical or heat treatments, and freezing or refrigeration. Increasing propensity to food irradiation due to high acceptance among modern consumers is a primary driver boosting growth of the global market. Rise in consumer awareness of food-borne disease prevention is another driver projected to boost the market`s growth. Another major factor boosting growth is the benefits provided by food irradiation technology including the elimination of pathogenic microorganisms, increased shelf life, minimum use of chemical disinfestation, decontamination and process safety. The level of irradiated food acceptance varies based on the type of products that are permitted for irradiation in different regions in the world. The most commonly irradiated food products around the world include spices, herbs and dry seasonings.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Food Irradiation Trends estimated at US$220 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$276.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period. Gamma Radiation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.5% CAGR to reach US$145.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the X-Ray Radiation segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.8% share of the global Food Irradiation Trends market. X-rays for food sterilization applications are generated by electron beam accelerators through the collision of high-energy electrons with high atomic number atoms like tungsten and tantalum. X-rays hold higher penetration capability in comparison to electron beams and gamma rays for food sterilization applications.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $69.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $132.8 Million by 2026

The Food Irradiation Trends market in the U.S. is estimated at US$69.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$132.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$138.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific region leads the market, driven by factors such as growing consumer acceptance and government regulations on irradiated food consumption in many countries across the region. Growth in North American market is steered by growing consumer awareness of food irradiation`s importance and the rising adoption of emerging technologies in the region.

Electron Beam Radiation Segment to Reach $57.2 Million by 2026

E-Beams (electron beams) are high energy electrons that are streamed into the food from an electron accelerator. Electron beams lack the penetrating capacity of x rays and gamma rays which is why their use is restricted to the treatment of powders and grains. In the global Electron Beam Radiation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$38.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$52.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 27 Featured) -

  • Agrosurg Irradiators (India) Pvt. Ltd.

  • BENEBION S.A. de C.V.

  • Ionisos SA.

  • Nordion Inc.

  • ScanTech Sciences, Inc.

  • Sterigenics U.S., LLC

  • Steri-Tek

  • Symec Engineers (India) Pvt. Ltd.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817818/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Food Irradiation Emerges as Promising Trend amid COVID-19 to
Abate Risk of Community-Level Outbreaks
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Food Irradiation Trends - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Food Irradiation: A Prelude
How Effective is Irradiation?
Benefits and Drawbacks of Food Irradiation in a Nutshell
Emergence and Evolution of Food Irradiation
Advantages of Irradiation over Traditional Food Safety Methods
Food Irradiation Technologies: A Wider Perspective
Comparison of Ionizing Radiation
Approximating the Market Opportunity
Food Irradiation Applications
Factors Generating Interest in Food Irradiation Services
Food Borne Fatalities
Fresh and Exotic Foods Rope in Irradiation
Food Safety Benefits and Taste
Antibiotic Resistance in Bacteria Strains
Restrictions on Fumigation Methods
Food Loss from Infestation and Contamination
International Trade in Food Products
Cost Estimates for Irradiation Facility by Technology Type
Market Dynamics
Consumer Opinion: ?Key to Growth?
Call for Rationalization
High Capital Costs Gnaw Growth of Irradiation Market
Consumer Preferences Add to Food Irradiation Woes
Market Outlook
Government Organizations Playing a Key Role
Food Irradiation Acceptances Vary Worldwide
Number of Countries with Commercial Application of Food
Irradiation Technology: 1980-2020
Foods Approved for Irradiation Across the World
Europe Combats Sluggish Growth in Food Irradiation Services in
Recent Years
Competition

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Mounting Concerns Over Food-borne Diseases to Drive Market Growth
Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations in the US (2019 & 2020)
Growing Need to Extend Shelf life of Products Drives Opportunities
Increasing Globalization and International Food Trade Prompts
Countries to Adopt Irradiation Services
Highly Regulated Food & Beverage Industry Presents Opportunities
High Susceptibility of Meat and Poultry to Contamination Favors
Uptake of Irradiation Technologies
Global Beef and Veal Production (Million Metric Tons in terms
of CWE): 2012-2021E
Global Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef &
Veal, Pork and Chicken Meat: 2017-2021
Rise in Trading of Exotic Fruits and Vegetables Augur Well for
Market Growth
EXHIBIT : Global Fruit Production (In Million Tons) for 2007,
2012, 2017, 2019 and 2022
Global Fruit Production by Country (In Million Tons) for 2017
and 2019
Focus on Food Safety & Inclusion of More Fruits & Vegetables in
Diets Augurs Well for Food Irradiation
Research Continues to Validate and Support Demand
Rising Need to Reduce Food Wastage to Spur Adoption of
Irradiation Technologies
Rising Food Needs of an Expanding Global Population Turns Focus
onto Food Safety Processes
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Combating Myths and Realities
Alternative Food Protection Techniques

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Irradiation Trends by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Food Irradiation Trends by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Irradiation Trends
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gamma
Radiation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Gamma Radiation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Gamma Radiation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray
Radiation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for X-Ray Radiation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Radiation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electron Beam Radiation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Electron Beam Radiation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Electron Beam Radiation
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Food Irradiation Trends Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Major Food Products Approved for Irradiation in the US
Industry Facts and Figures
Milestones in the US Food Irradiation Industry
Technology Benefits Bolster Growth prospects
Support from Other Quarters
Market Challenges and Restraints
Concerns for the Industry
Consumer Groups in Thick Action
Consumer and Retailer Perceptions Hamper Adoption
Irradiation Technology Recognized as an effective Tool to
Counter Food Borne Diseases
Leading Pathogens Causing Foodborne Illnesses in the US:
Percentage Breakdown of Number of Illnesses by Known Pathogens
Leading Foodborne Pathogens Causing Hospitalizations in the US:
Percentage Breakdown of Number of Hospitalizations by Known
Pathogens
Leading Foodborne Pathogens Causing Deaths in the US:
Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths by Known Pathogens
Number of Food Recalls in the US: 2014 to 2019
Countering Meat Contamination Issues
Imports of Irradiated Fruits and Vegetables
APHIS Certified Irradiation Facilities in the US
Foods that Require Irradiation Treatment for Imports to the US
Irradiation Facilities in the US
Potential Application Areas
Regulatory Status of Food Irradiation in the US
Foods Regulated for Irradiation in the US and Permitted Dosage
Regulations in Labeling
Packaging
Packaging Materials Approved for Use in Irradiation of Pre-
Packaged Food Products
Table 13: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Irradiation Trends by Source - Gamma Radiation, X-Ray Radiation
and Electron Beam Radiation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 14: USA Historic Review for Food Irradiation Trends by
Source - Gamma Radiation, X-Ray Radiation and Electron Beam
Radiation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for Food Irradiation Trends
by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Gamma
Radiation, X-Ray Radiation and Electron Beam Radiation for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Market Overview
Food for Irradiation
Table 16: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Irradiation Trends by Source - Gamma Radiation, X-Ray
Radiation and Electron Beam Radiation - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Food Irradiation Trends by
Source - Gamma Radiation, X-Ray Radiation and Electron Beam
Radiation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Food Irradiation
Trends by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Gamma Radiation, X-Ray Radiation and Electron Beam Radiation
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Food Irradiation Trends Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 19: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Irradiation Trends by Source - Gamma Radiation, X-Ray Radiation
and Electron Beam Radiation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Food Irradiation Trends by
Source - Gamma Radiation, X-Ray Radiation and Electron Beam
Radiation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Food Irradiation Trends
by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Gamma
Radiation, X-Ray Radiation and Electron Beam Radiation for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Food Irradiation Trends Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 22: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Irradiation Trends by Source - Gamma Radiation, X-Ray Radiation
and Electron Beam Radiation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 23: China Historic Review for Food Irradiation Trends by
Source - Gamma Radiation, X-Ray Radiation and Electron Beam
Radiation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Food Irradiation Trends
by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Gamma
Radiation, X-Ray Radiation and Electron Beam Radiation for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Food Irradiation Trends Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Regulatory Overview
Food Products Authorized for Irradiation in Select EU Member
States
Distribution of Irradiated Food by Category: 2019
Food Irradiation Witnesses Stuttering Reception in EU despite
Relevance to Address Food Safety Issues
Dwindling Acceptance
Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Irradiation Trends by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Food Irradiation Trends by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Food Irradiation
Trends by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Irradiation Trends by Source - Gamma Radiation, X-Ray
Radiation and Electron Beam Radiation - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Food Irradiation Trends by
Source - Gamma Radiation, X-Ray Radiation and Electron Beam
Radiation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Food Irradiation
Trends by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Gamma Radiation, X-Ray Radiation and Electron Beam Radiation
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Food Irradiation Trends Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 31: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Irradiation Trends by Source - Gamma Radiation, X-Ray
Radiation and Electron Beam Radiation - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 32: France Historic Review for Food Irradiation Trends by
Source - Gamma Radiation, X-Ray Radiation and Electron Beam
Radiation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Food Irradiation
Trends by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Gamma Radiation, X-Ray Radiation and Electron Beam Radiation
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Food Irradiation Trends Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 34: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Irradiation Trends by Source - Gamma Radiation, X-Ray
Radiation and Electron Beam Radiation - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Food Irradiation Trends
by Source - Gamma Radiation, X-Ray Radiation and Electron Beam
Radiation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Food Irradiation
Trends by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Gamma Radiation, X-Ray Radiation and Electron Beam Radiation
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 37: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Irradiation Trends by Source - Gamma Radiation, X-Ray Radiation
and Electron Beam Radiation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Food Irradiation Trends by
Source - Gamma Radiation, X-Ray Radiation and Electron Beam
Radiation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Food Irradiation Trends
by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Gamma
Radiation, X-Ray Radiation and Electron Beam Radiation for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Food Irradiation Trends Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 40: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Irradiation Trends by Source - Gamma Radiation, X-Ray Radiation
and Electron Beam Radiation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 41: UK Historic Review for Food Irradiation Trends by
Source - Gamma Radiation, X-Ray Radiation and Electron Beam
Radiation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Food Irradiation Trends by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Gamma
Radiation, X-Ray Radiation and Electron Beam Radiation for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 43: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Food Irradiation Trends by Source - Gamma Radiation, X-Ray
Radiation and Electron Beam Radiation - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 44: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Food Irradiation
Trends by Source - Gamma Radiation, X-Ray Radiation and
Electron Beam Radiation Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 45: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Food
Irradiation Trends by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Gamma Radiation, X-Ray Radiation and Electron Beam
Radiation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Food Irradiation Trends Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Select Markets
India
Food Products Cleared for Radiation by Government of India
Pakistan
Philippines
Thailand
Viet Nam
Australia and New Zealand
Table 46: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Food Irradiation Trends by Source - Gamma Radiation, X-Ray
Radiation and Electron Beam Radiation - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 47: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Food Irradiation
Trends by Source - Gamma Radiation, X-Ray Radiation and
Electron Beam Radiation Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 48: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Food Irradiation
Trends by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Gamma Radiation, X-Ray Radiation and Electron Beam Radiation
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Select Markets
Argentina
Brazil
Mexico
Peru
Table 49: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Food Irradiation Trends by Source - Gamma Radiation, X-Ray
Radiation and Electron Beam Radiation - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 50: Rest of World Historic Review for Food Irradiation
Trends by Source - Gamma Radiation, X-Ray Radiation and
Electron Beam Radiation Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 51: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Food
Irradiation Trends by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Gamma Radiation, X-Ray Radiation and Electron Beam
Radiation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 27
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817818/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


