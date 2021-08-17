U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

Global Food Justice Alliance: Experts urge UN to reverse radical plant based agenda that harms health & equity

·2 min read

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allowing radical vegan activists to hijack global food goals could leave hundreds of millions of people malnourished and deeper in poverty, United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres was warned today (Tuesday).

Global Food Justice Alliance logo
Global Food Justice Alliance logo

The UN has appointed Norwegian billionaire and plant-based activist Gunhild Stordalen to a key leadership role preparing for the world's first ever Food Systems Summit in September, and her near-vegan signature diet, co-published by her privately-funded EAT Forum and the Lancet in 2019, features heavily in proposed policies to be endorsed at the Summit.

Commenting on her open letter to Secretary General Guterres, real food nutritionist and founder of the new Global Food Justice Alliance Diana Rodgers said:

"There is no scientific or ethical justification for depriving anyone, anywhere of the natural meat, milk, and eggs necessary for healthy bodies. The consequences would be disastrous for health, equity, and the environment."

Rodgers detailed that vulnerable populations' diets are already lacking in the essential nutrients best, and often only, found in affordable nutrient-dense animal-source foods like meat, milk, and eggs.

Stordalen's nutritionally deficient, scientifically unproven, and unaffordable diet proscribes tiny daily rations of meat, milk, and eggs (about 1 bite of chicken or steak, one-fifth of one egg, and no more than 1 cup of milk), while allowing up to 8 teaspoons of added sugar per day.

Attempting to force more expensive and less nutritious plant substitutes would require more than doubling crop production, would dramatically increase land and water use, and would eliminate the livelihoods of more than 12% of the world's population who earn their sole income from raising animals for food.

To read the full letter, click here.

About the Global Food Justice Alliance: GFJA unites consumers, health professionals, researchers, chefs, food producers, and others passionate about the power of affordable, nutrient-dense foods to promote health, equity, and sustainability and combat the impacts of malnutrition, obesity, and diseases caused by nutrient-poor diets. For more information, please visit www.GlobalFoodJustice.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-food-justice-alliance-experts-urge-un-to-reverse-radical-plant-based-agenda-that-harms-health--equity-301357271.html

SOURCE Global Food Justice Alliance

