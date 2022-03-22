Global Food Packaging Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food packaging market reached a value of US$ 345.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 483.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.85% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Food packaging plays a vital role in preserving and transporting food items to their desired location without affecting the taste or quality. It protects the contents from moisture and toxins, prevents the food products from spillage and tampering, and helps retain their shape and quality. Food packaging has also gained traction as a means of information transmission, such as the nutritional content, expiry date, price and origin of the packaged products. It also acts as a modern marketing medium for sellers to attract consumers worldwide.



A rapid change in the food preferences of consumers, coupled with the expanding food retail sector across the globe, is one of the major factors catalyzing the growth of the market. In addition, the surging working population, rising disposable incomes and hectic lifestyles have led to the rising consumption of fast food and ready-to-eat products. Owing to this, the leading companies are investing in research and development (R&D) operations to enhance product shelf-life and develop anti-microbial packaging materials. They are also introducing lightweight solutions to reduce transportation costs and related emissions. Moreover, with the rising environmental concerns, manufacturers are adopting eco-friendly food packaging made using materials that are biodegradable or can be easily recycled, reused and renewed.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market characterized by the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Amcor PLC

Crown Holdings Incorporated

Owens-Illinois Inc.

Tetra Pak Ltd.

American Packaging Corporation

Ball Corporation

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global food packaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What are the leading application segments in the market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global food packaging market?

What are the major packaging types used in the market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global food packaging market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global food packaging market?

What is the structure of the global food packaging market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global food packaging market?

