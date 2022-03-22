U.S. markets close in 42 minutes

Global Food Packaging Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global food packaging market reached a value of US$ 345.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 483.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.85% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Food packaging plays a vital role in preserving and transporting food items to their desired location without affecting the taste or quality. It protects the contents from moisture and toxins, prevents the food products from spillage and tampering, and helps retain their shape and quality. Food packaging has also gained traction as a means of information transmission, such as the nutritional content, expiry date, price and origin of the packaged products. It also acts as a modern marketing medium for sellers to attract consumers worldwide.

A rapid change in the food preferences of consumers, coupled with the expanding food retail sector across the globe, is one of the major factors catalyzing the growth of the market. In addition, the surging working population, rising disposable incomes and hectic lifestyles have led to the rising consumption of fast food and ready-to-eat products. Owing to this, the leading companies are investing in research and development (R&D) operations to enhance product shelf-life and develop anti-microbial packaging materials. They are also introducing lightweight solutions to reduce transportation costs and related emissions. Moreover, with the rising environmental concerns, manufacturers are adopting eco-friendly food packaging made using materials that are biodegradable or can be easily recycled, reused and renewed.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market characterized by the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

  • Amcor PLC

  • Crown Holdings Incorporated

  • Owens-Illinois Inc.

  • Tetra Pak Ltd.

  • American Packaging Corporation

  • Ball Corporation

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global food packaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What are the leading application segments in the market?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global food packaging market?

  • What are the major packaging types used in the market?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global food packaging market?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global food packaging market?

  • What is the structure of the global food packaging market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global food packaging market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Food Packaging Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Price Analysis
5.4.1 Key Price Indicators
5.4.2 Price Structure
5.4.3 Margin Analysis
5.5 Market Breakup by Packaging Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
5.9 SWOT Analysis
5.9.1 Overview
5.9.2 Strengths
5.9.3 Weaknesses
5.9.4 Opportunities
5.9.5 Threats
5.10 Value Chain Analysis
5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.11.1 Overview
5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.11.4 Degree of Competition
5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

6 Market Breakup by Packaging Type
6.1 Flexible Packaging
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Paper and Paperboard Packaging
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Rigid Plastic Packaging
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Glass Packaging
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Metal Packaging
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Bakery, Confectionery, Pasta, and Noodles
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Dairy Products
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Snacks and Side Dishes
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Convenience Foods
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Meat, Fish, and Poultry
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Fruits and Vegetables
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast
7.8 Others
7.8.1 Market Trends
7.8.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Market Structure
9.2 Key Players
9.3 Profiles of Key Players
9.3.1 Amcor PLC
9.3.2 Crown Holdings Incorporated
9.3.3 Owens-Illinois Inc.
9.3.4 Tetra Pak Ltd.
9.3.5 American Packaging Corporation
9.3.6 Ball Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mz6u3d

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-food-packaging-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301508025.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

