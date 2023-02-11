Global Food Preservative Report 2022: A $4.24 Bn Market by 2030 Featuring Ajinomoto, Kerry., Koninklijke, Cargill, Kemin, DuPont de Nemours, Associated British Foods, Tate & Lyle, Lallemand & BASF

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Preservative Market by Type, by Function, by Label and by Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Food Preservative Market size was valued at USD 2865.7 million in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 4240.3 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Food preservatives are natural substances or chemicals that are added in food products to prevent decomposition that occurs due to microbial growth. Food preservatives reduces the risk of foodborne infections and it preserves the freshness and nutritional quality of food products.

It acts as antioxidants and reduces the moisture level of food that slows down the ripening process and helps the food to last longer. Food preservatives can be made of natural substance such as salt or alcohol or it can be produced chemically by combining different natural or man-made elements such as sodium benzoate.

Market Dynamics and Trends

Increasing demand of processed food products such as breakfast cereals, breads, and ready-made meals across the world owing to modern lifestyle and changing eating habits is driving the food preservative market. Food preservatives such as disodium ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) and benzoates plays a vital role in preserving processed foods and it is widely used to promote color, texture, and flavor of the food products.

Also, rising adaption of clean labeled food products that are free of artificial preservatives by food industries owing to increasing health awareness among people along with high demand of organic food products is driving the food preservative market. Clean labeled food products use naturally derived preservatives such as grapeseed extracts, citrus oils and buffered vinegar.

Moreover, increasing consumption of commercial beverage across the world that uses several preservatives such as sodium benzoate, potassium benzoate and potassium sorbate to increase shelf life and enhance appearance, flavor and aroma is further driving the growth of food preservative market.

However, health risk associated with the use of synthetic food preservatives that includes allergy, asthma and cancer is restraining the food preservative market. On the contrary, introduction of flavonoids as a preservative, which is a naturally-occurring substance found in plants is expected to create ample opportunities for the food preservatives market in the coming years. Flavonoids are more effective than artificial preservatives due to its high anti-microbial and anti-oxidant characteristics.

Geographical Analysis

North America holds the lion share of food preservative market, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as high consumption of frozen bakery products such as frozen bread, frozen pizza crust, donuts and muffin that uses various preservatives such as sorbate and propionates is driving the food preservative market growth.

Also, high consumption of processed meat products in this region such as sausages, hot dogs, pepperoni and beef jerky that uses preservatives such as sodium nitrite or potassium nitrite is further fueling the growth of food preservative market in this region.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to show a steady rise in the food preservative market owing to the presence of large population in countries such as India and China that increases the demand of packaged food products in this region.

Moreover, high consumption of frozen sea food in countries such as China and Japan are increasing the use of formalin and ammonia preservative to keep frozen sea food fresh is further driving the market in this region.

Competitive Landscape

Various market players operating in the food preservative market includes Ajinomoto Co Inc., Kerry Group Plc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cargill Inc., Kemin Industries Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc, Associated British Foods Plc., Tate & Lyle, Lallemand Inc. and BASF SE.

These market players are adopting various joint venture strategies and launching new products across various regions to maintain their dominance in the food preservative market. For instance, in July 2022, Kemin Industries Inc. had launched a new food preservative called RUBINITE GC Dry. RUBINITE is a curing alternative to sodium nitrite food preservative solutions and it is made with natural ingredients.

Kemin Industries aims to use RUBINITE in processed meat products such as sausages and hot dogs as it can provide optimal microbial protection and maintains product stability.

