U.S. markets close in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,047.32
    +19.51 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,767.28
    +49.68 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,017.15
    +90.91 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.01
    +3.41 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.09
    +1.12 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,990.70
    +6.20 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.36 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0903
    +0.0056 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2371
    +0.0059 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6980
    -0.0470 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,336.17
    -112.16 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    616.29
    -2.95 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,622.79
    +58.52 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

Global Food Retailers Database 2023: 1,050 Profiles of Food Retailers and Retail Head Offices

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Retailers in Europe, America, Asia and Africa" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The online database gives you unique access to practical rankings of food retailers in Europe as well as some major countries elsewhere. It holds a total of 1,050 profiles of food retailers and retail head offices located in Europe, America, Asia, and Africa.

The analyst has been collecting and publishing key data on food retailers worldwide since 1989. The data collected were originally documented in printed reports. Later, these were replaced by this online and current database.

The database shows that the total turnover of all European food retailers in 2018 was €3.5 trillion. This was collected by 240,000 outlets in total. France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom have the highest food retail turnover in Europe. The biggest retail chains are the French Carrefour, German Schwarz Group with the discounters Lidl and Kaufland, Tesco(UK) and Rewe Group(Germany) with its biggest banners Rewe and the discounter Penny.

Still, each of these companies takes up only a few percent of the total market. Some retailers have been doing business for many decades but in each sector, we can see the "younger" retailers competing effectively with the established merchants.

Some examples of these younger participants are Morrisons in the UK, Jumbo in The Netherlands and Lidl in Germany and France. Price-competition in combination with adequate service has been the main contributor to the increase in sales for these newer competitors.

In the coming decades, online selling and smart logistics to end-users will be the key points to focus on for healthy development. UK food retailers clearly lead the way with Tesco now selling 5% of its turnover through the internet. E-food will very likely be the fastest-growing source of revenue for food retailers in the next 5 years.

By using this database you will get a quick and practical overview of each retail market and its leading players. Each retailer has its own profile, consisting of name, address of the headquarters, phone number, fax, top manager(s), company website(s), online shop(s), turnover, banners, number of stores, and more. For multinational retailers, the address of the international head office, as well as their separate local offices, is listed.

The database Food Retailers in Europe, America, Asia, and Africa is updated four times a year.

Companies Mentioned

Some of the Retailers covered include:

  • Aldi

  • Auchan

  • Carrefour

  • E.Leclerc

  • Edeka

  • Kaufland

  • Jumbo

  • Les Mousquetaires

  • Morrisons

  • Lidl

  • Rewe

  • Sainsbury

  • Schwarz Group

  • Tesco

  • Rewe Group

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m3xvqq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • I am a Starbucks barista who doesn’t qualify for all the wonderful benefits you keep hearing about. We want the ‘different kind of company’ that Howard Schultz promised but failed to deliver

    'The benefits are great on paper, but often don’t exist in reality due to inconsistent scheduling.'

  • Accountants’ Salaries Are Rising, but It May Not Add Up to More Accountants

    The salaries offered to U.S. accountants and auditors last year climbed at their quickest pace in recent years, but industry observers say increasing pay alone may not be enough to remedy a national shortage of accountants.

  • 3 Tobacco Stocks Worth Watching Despite Industry Headwinds

    The Zacks Tobacco industry players are seeing low cigarette sales and commodity cost inflation. However, a focus on low-risk products and solid pricing bode well for Philip Morris (PM), Altria Group (MO) and Turning Point Brands (TPB).

  • Transocean (RIG) Secures 2 Drilling Contracts From Equinor

    Transocean (RIG) has secured two drilling contracts, worth $382 million, from Equinor. The agreements include a strategic partnership to explore areas including technology and sustainability.

  • BYD reports strong sales growth despite Tesla price cuts

    China’s BYD motors posted huge fourth-quarter results.

  • Ford in $4.5 billion deal for EV battery materials plant

    The investment is Ford's first in the Southeast Asian country and underscores growing appetite among automakers for raw materials used in producing electric vehicle (EV) batteries, which account for about 40% of a vehicle's sticker price, aiming to cut costs and close the gap on EV market leader Tesla. Indonesia, which has the world's biggest nickel reserves, has been trying to develop downstream industries for the metal, ultimately aiming to produce batteries and electric vehicles. The proposed high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL) plant will be located in Pomalaa in Southeast Sulawesi, where Vale operates a nickel mine.

  • Trouble brews at Starbucks as its caffeine high finally fades

    When Starbucks first set its sights on Britain, the Seattle coffee shop aimed to become the new local.

  • Vanguard: Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This

    Approximately 80% of all Americans aged 60 and older are homeowners, and housing wealth accounts for about 48% of the median wealth of that group. As retirees near large cities, and strong housing markets, start retiring, they realize they can … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • OPEC+ unlikely to tweak oil policy in Monday talks - delegates

    OPEC+ is likely to stick to its existing deal to cut oil output at a meeting on Monday, five delegates from the producer group told Reuters, after oil prices recovered following a drop to 15-month lows. Oil has recovered towards $80 a barrel for Brent crude after falling to near $70 on March 20, as fears ease about a global banking crisis and as a halt in exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region curbs supplies. OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, is due to hold a virtual meeting of its ministerial monitoring panel, which includes Russia and Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

  • Chinese Mega-Refinery Lifts Heavy Oil Prices From the Doldrums

    (Bloomberg) -- The startup of a new Chinese oil refinery is fueling a rebound in heavy crude oil markets just weeks after prices bottomed out. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostChina’s state-owned PetroChina, owner of the new plan

  • Electric Vehicles Are Draining Billions From Profitable ICE Legacy Automakers With Ford Projecting $3 Billion in Losses

    There’s nothing cheap about developing, manufacturing, delivering and investing in the future of electric vehicles (EVs). Ford Motor Co. is finding this out the hard way — just the same as many other automakers — with the company’s EV unit projected to lose about $3 billion in 2023. Don’t Miss: The Tesla Of Lawn Mowers: Soon Your Cars Won't Be Your Only Self-Driving, All-Electric Vehicle Is It A Big Deal? A lot can be said for Ford’s honesty with the public, its investors and potential EV buyers

  • Coinbase Says US 1M Tech Jobs At Risk, Microsoft To Place Ads In ChatGPT Powered Bing Search, Netflix Preps For Big Transition Into TV Gaming: Today's Top Stories

    Benzinga Coinbase Warns Unclear Crypto Regulations Pose Threat To 1M US Tech Jobs Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) says that one million tech jobs are at risk of being outsourced to other countries. Coinbase said as "the U.S. goes down a path of regulatory uncertainty," the EU, U.K., UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, and Japan are all creating "environments for crypto to flourish." Coinbase said that a recent report from venture capital firm Electric Capital shows that the

  • Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement

    There are many different approaches and strategies for retirement investing that might appeal to you. But how do you tell if a certain strategy works for your situation? When evaluating different approaches, consider how each strategy is put together and … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buy Alibaba Stock Because $130 Is Around the Corner, Says Top Analyst

    It’s all change at Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). In what represents the biggest recalibration of the organization in its 24-year history, the Chinese ecommerce giant announced that it will split its business into six different groups (Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics, Global Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group). Each group will have its own CEO and board of directors. Each will also be able to raise outside f

  • Small Banks Are Losing to Big Banks. Their Customers Are About to Feel It.

    Banks too big to fail are gaining deposits: “How can I compete for new business with that big enchilada out there?”

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 46 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Tesla's Chinese Rival BYD Defers US Debut, Decision Comes Weeks After Reducing Shift Timings At China Plants

    BYD Co., Ltd. (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) does not propose to foray into the U.S. passenger car market for now, founder Wang Chuanfu said. At a post-earnings briefing on Wednesday, the Chinese Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival said that its home market of China has already entered a “full-expansion phase” for new-energy vehicles, Bloomberg reports. The U.S. is the next biggest EV market after China, where a price war has erupted between BYD, Tesla, and other EV makers. Wang does not foresee any impa

  • Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62?

    Down markets can present a difficult decision for new retirees. On one hand, withdrawing money from the market during a downturn can lock in investment losses, wreaking havoc on the longevity of their retirement plan. Conversely, avoiding portfolio withdrawals early … Continue reading → The post Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ryan Cohen’s Grand Plans for GameStop Keep Shrinking

    Videogame retailer, the original meme stock, hits brakes on e-commerce push to refocus on its 4,400 bricks-and-mortar locations.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.