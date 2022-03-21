U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

Global Food Robotics Market to Hit $5.78 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

·4 min read

Rise in robotics applications in automotive, electrical & electronics, metal, chemical & plastics, and food sectors and surge in food safety regulations have boosted the global food robotics market.

The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. The Covid-19 pandemic affected the consumption pattern of food & beverage products owing to closure of restaurants and reduced workforce.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global food robotics market was pegged at $2.04 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.78 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2031.

AMR Logo
AMR Logo

Rise in robotics applications in automotive, electrical & electronics, metal, chemical & plastics, and food sectors and surge in food safety regulations have boosted the global food robotics market. However, lack of expertise hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in technological advancements and increase in demand for packaged food would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic affected the consumption pattern of food & beverage products, owing to closure of restaurants and reduced workforce.

  • The restrictions on import-export, transportation, and social distancing norms hampered the demand for food robotics.

  • However, as the world is slowly recovering from the pandemic, the market is expected to get back on track.

The report segments the global food robotics market on the basis of type, payload, application, and region.

Based on type, the articulated segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the SCARA segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of application, the palletizing segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the market. However, the processing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

The global food robotics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

The global food robotics market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation Incorporated, ABB Group, Kuka AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Staubli International AG, SeikoEpson Corporation, and Universal Robotics A/S.

