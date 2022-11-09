U.S. markets close in 1 hour 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,765.64
    -62.47 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,636.66
    -524.17 (-1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,397.46
    -218.74 (-2.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.66
    -37.27 (-2.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.16
    -2.75 (-3.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.80
    -8.20 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.19
    -0.31 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0012
    -0.0064 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1550
    +0.0290 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1349
    -0.0196 (-1.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4840
    +0.8210 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,646.51
    -2,062.60 (-11.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.04
    -37.66 (-8.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

Global Food Safety Testing Equipment and Consumables Market size to grow USD 25.2 billion by 2030

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
·6 min read
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

Global Food Safety Testing Equipment and Consumables Market Size was USD 16,114 million in 2022, and it is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, according to the new research study published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered:Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Bruker, QIAGEN, ROKA BIO SCIENCE, DuPont., 3M and others 20+ prominent key players we have covered in the final report. North America is expected to be the largest market. This is mostly due to the region's significant penetration of processed foods and strict food laws.

New York, United States , Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Food Safety Testing Equipment and Consumables Market Size was USD 16,114 million in 2022, and it is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, according to the new research study published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Food safety, a well-balanced diet, and food security are all linked. Unsafe food contributes to a vicious circle of infections and malnutrition, which disproportionately affects newborns, children, the elderly, and the sick. A healthy food supply not only helps to maintain food and nutrition security, but it also helps to boost national economies, trade, and tourism, all of which contribute to long-term development.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1001  

Food safety is impacted by the world's rising population, climate change, and a fast-changing food system. The rising number of infectious diseases caused by food contamination, combined with increased awareness about food safety testing, has become the primary factor driving the market for food safety testing equipment and consumables. In the near future, the rapid growth of the food and beverage industry to meet customer expectations is expected to increase demand for food safety testing equipment. In addition, the expansion of the dairy industry has contributed to a rise in the demand for food pathogen testing. Strict government regulations, as well as a rapidly expanding food and beverage industry, are expected to propel market growth.

This research report categorizes the market for food safety testing equipment and consumables based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analysis of trends in each of the submarkets. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges that influence the Food Safety Testing Equipment and Consumables Market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included in order to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segments of the Food Safety Testing Equipment and Consumables Market.

Browse 51 market data tables and 47 figures spread through 263 pages and in-depth TOC onGlobal Food Safety Testing Equipment and Consumables Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry Systems, PCR Equipment, Immunoassay Systems, Hybrid Systems, NMR Systems, and Flow Cytometry Systems), By Contaminant Type (Microbiological Analysis, Allergens Analysis, Pesticides & Fertilizers, Drugs And Antibiotics, Natural Toxins Analysis, and GMO Testing), By Food Type (Milk & Dairy Products, Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Processed Food, Meat & Poultry, Sea Food, Cereals & Nuts, Beverages) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2030”, in detail along with the table of contents.

 Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1001

Based on the Type, the Food Safety Testing Equipment and Consumables Market is categorized into Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry Systems, PCR Equipment, Immunoassay Systems, Hybrid Systems, NMR Systems, and Flow Cytometry Systems. The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Equipment segment will account for the greatest revenue in the market due to the advantages of using PCR technology to test a wide range of pathogens such as Listeria spp., Salmonella spp., and others that are analyzed using quick PCR systems, depending on the system. When it comes to GMOs, the PCR technique gives flexibility in terms of detecting several pathogens within a run, as well as detecting multiple species within a single test (depending on Test).

Based on region, the Food Safety Testing Equipment and Consumables Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the largest market. This is mostly due to the region's significant penetration of processed foods and strict food laws. Food safety funding from the government should be increased, as should the implementation of strict food safety legislation in this region. Furthermore, the United States' Food Safety and Modernization Act has enhanced the acceptance of food testing solutions in the region's food business. The primary purpose of food safety standards and organizations such as the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is to eliminate foodborne pathogens by preventing contamination. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, foodborne illness affects 48 million individuals in the United States each year, resulting in 128,000 hospitalizations and 3000 deaths.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2021 and 2028, owing to the rising processed food sector and increased focus on food safety, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India. Food is a large industry in the Asia-Pacific, and it is an important part of the region's economic growth potential. With ever-increasing degrees of national and international expertise, the food trading industry is booming. These changes have increased the demand for quality standards at all levels, with a greater emphasis on food safety, transparency, quality, and nutritional and health implications.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1001  

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies Covered: Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Bruker, QIAGEN, ROKA BIO SCIENCE, DuPont., 3M and others 20+ prominent key players we have covered in the final report.

Browse Related Reports

Global Bovine Serum Albumin Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Human Serum Albumin, Bovine Albumin, and Recombinant Serum Albumin), By Application (Therapeutic, Drug Delivery, Culture Media, Vaccine Ingredient, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/bovine-serum-albumin-market

Global Bovine Mastitis Market Size, Share, and COVID-15.5 Impact Analysis, By Type (Clinical and Sub-Clinical), By Product (Antibiotics, Surgery, Vaccines, Pain Killers, and Others), By Route of Administration (Intra-Mammary and Systemic), By Therapy (Lactating Period and Dry Period), By End Users (Hospitals, Veterinary Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/bovine-mastitis-market

Contact Us:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Manufacturing hub Guangzhou is latest Chinese city to face lockdowns as COVID cases rise

    The southern Chinese manufacturing city of Guangzhou is the latest to see lockdowns amid a surge in COVID cases, as the government presses ahead with the strict zero-COVID policy that has frustrated citizens.

  • Losing My Appetite for Beyond Meat Ahead of Earnings

    Beyond Meat Inc. is scheduled to release its third-quarter results after the close of trading here on Wednesday. BYND trades below the negatively sloped 50-day moving average line and below the negatively sloped 200-day moving average line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in its own downward trend as sellers of BYND have been more aggressive than buyers.

  • Medtronic Shares Fall As Blood Pressure Reduction Device Fails On Primary Goal

    Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) announced the six-month results from the full cohort of the SPYRAL HTN-ON MED trial. Subjects in the Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation (RDN) System had a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in office-based systolic blood pressure (OSBP), a key secondary endpoint, compared to the sham control group. However, in the primary endpoint, RDN did not demonstrate a statistically significant reduction in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure (ABP

  • Why Shares of Gilead Sciences Rose 27.20% in October

    Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) saw its shares rise 27.20% in October, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The biotech stock ended September at $61.69. Gilead, a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on oncology and HIV therapies, showed it has a strong future even as sales of its COVID-19 therapy, Veklury (remdesivir), have begun to ebb.

  • Agenus (AGEN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for holding, and welcome, everyone, to the Agenus third quarter 2022 financial results call. Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Garo to highlight our progress and speak to our outlook for the remainder of the year.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a central nervous system disorder specialist, is having a good day today. Although Axsome's management spent quite a bit of time discussing the commercial prospects of the excessive daytime sleepiness medication Sunosi during this latest earnings call, Wall Street and the company's shareholders alike are primarily interested in the ongoing commercial launch of Auvelity. Auvelity, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration earlier this year as a novel treatment for major depressive disorder, became commercially available on Oct. 20.

  • How Amgen Is Closing In On Rivals Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly With Obesity Drug

    Amgen stock jumped Tuesday on a promising update for its potential rival to obesity treatments from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.

  • Regeneron (REGN) Gets FDA Nod for Libtayo's Label Expansion

    Regeneron (REGN) obtains FDA approval for the second advanced NSCLC indication, which expands the patient population eligible for a Libtayo-based regimen to include combination treatment with chemotherapy, irrespective of PD-L1 expression levels.

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • Peabody Energy Is Making Hay While the Sun Shines

    Peabody's 3rd-quarter earnings report shows incredible strength

  • Oil prices down a third straight session as U.S. crude supplies post biggest weekly rise in a month

    Oil futures decline on Wednesday, on track for a third straight session loss, after U.S. government data reveal an unexpected weekly climb in domestic crude supplies

  • Raytheon sees castings shortages spilling into next year amid aftermarket demand

    U.S. aerospace giant Raytheon Technologies Corp said on Tuesday stability in supply of castings, used in making engines, may only happen well into next year after a strong recovery in aftermarket sales put further pressure on a battered supply chain. "I think we expect that (castings supply) to take the rest of this year and into probably through most of next year to stabilize and get back kind of to the levels where we need to see it," Raytheon finance chief Neil Mitchill said. Raytheon, a supplier to planemakers Boeing Co and Airbus SE, is working with vendors to find alternative ways to test and qualify materials and help them get parts out of their doors faster, Mitchill said at a Baird conference.

  • Biden overlooked diesel fuel inflation. Why that's extra bad for the economy.

    Most people don't pay attention to diesel fuel prices, but they're up way more than the cost of gasoline and driving the cost of many other things higher.

  • ConocoPhillips: A Great Income Play During Times of Volatility

    The energy giant is rewarding investors through a mix of buybacks and dividends

  • Southern Copper Gets a Fundamental Supporter

    On Tuesday a sell-side firm raised their fundamental opinion of Southern Copper Corp to overweight (buy) with a $54 price target. In this daily bar chart of copper futures (continuous contract) we can see that prices have rallied above the 50-day moving average line. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is still in a decline but the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is crossing the zero line now for an outright buy signal.

  • Weed on the ballot: The cannabis industry sifts through Tuesday's mixed results

    During Tuesday’s elections, voters in five states considered cannabis alongside their candidates.

  • Lordstown Motors receives investment from Foxconn as it preps to deliver on endurance truck

    Foxconn will reportedly invest $170 million in Lordstown Motors, which is planning to deliver its first Endurance truck this year.

  • Oil Drops on Higher Crude Stockpiles, Weak China Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined amid rising US crude inventories rose and a challenging Chinese demand outlook. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesWest Texas Intermediate lost as much as 2.6% and traded near $87 a

  • Chipmaker TSMC plans Arizona factory expansion

    TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to Apple Inc, said on Wednesday it was constructing a building that could serve as its second chip factory in Arizona in the United States. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd said in an emailed statement to Reuters that it could use the building for future expansion but has not yet arrived on a final decision for a second chip manufacturing plant. "In light of the strong customer demand we are seeing in TSMC's advanced technology, we will consider adding more capacity in Arizona with a second fab based on operating efficiency and cost economic considerations," the company said.

  • This Spice May Cause Liver Damage, Recent Study Suggests

    Turmeric is a delicious spice used in many types of curry, soups, chilis, meat dishes, and even the trendy golden milk latte. It's been used for thousands of years in places like India, West Africa, and Jamaica, and it's also a staple in many Chinese medicine practices to help with inflammation, blood health, and more. While various cultures have been finding ways to capitalize on the health benefits of this spice for centuries, turmeric only made its way into Westernized practices relatively re