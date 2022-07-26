Global Food Safety Testing Market Report 2022-2028: Availability of Advanced Technology for Testing of Food & Recent Food Safety Crises Fuels Market Growth for Food Safety Testing Market

DUBLIN, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Safety Testing Market (by Contaminants, Pathogens, Type of Food Tested, Technology/Method, Region), Impact of COVID-19, Company Profiles, Major Acquisitions and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food safety testing market is predicted to surpass US$ 32 Billion by 2028. Food contamination is quickly becoming a worldwide issue, that is raising the concern for adequate food safety testing methods and procedures. Food-related queries and complaints are continuously rising with time, which reflects a growing concern of government authorities and consumers.

Food safety is threatened by microbial pathogens, viruses, toxins, genetically modified organism content, pesticides, food allergens and others. The practice of food safety testing has gained considerable significance over the past few years in view of growing incidences of food-borne illnesses and poisoning caused by contaminated food products.

Companies engaged in the manufacturing and distributions of food products are mandated by respective regional and international regulatory agencies to implement food safety testing and certification. Growth in developed regions, such as North America and Western Europe, and stringent regulations on the quality of food exports in developing countries are projected to be the key drivers for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Growing Processed Food Market Fuels Demand for Food Safety Testing

Food Trade Globalization

Rising Public Concern for Food Safety and Outbreaks of Foodborne Illnesses

Rise in Consumer Awareness About Food Safety

Huge Costs Associated with Food Recalls

Implementation of Stringent Food Safety Regulations

Availability of Advanced Technology for Testing of Food

Recent Food Safety Crises Fuels Market Growth for Food Safety Testing Market

Market Challenges

Different Tests Required for Different Food Types

Dependency on Third Party Such as A Logistics Provider

Lack of Food Safety Awareness in Developing Countries

Key Players

Agilent Technologies

bioMerieux SA

DuPont

3M

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Bio-Rad

SGS SA

Eurofins

Intertek

Bureau Veritas

Neogen Corporation

Market Segments

By Contaminants - Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast

1. Pathogens

2. Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)

3. Toxins

4. Pesticides

5. Other (Food Allergens and Chemical Residues)

By Pathogens - Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast

1. Salmonella

2. E-Coli

3. Listeria

4. Campylobacter

5. Others

By Food Type - Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast

1. Meat and Poultry

2. Dairy and Dairy Products

3. Processed Food

4. Fruits and Vegetables

5. Others (Cereals, Grains and Sauce)

By Region - Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast

1. North America

2. Central and South America

3. Western Europe

4. Eastern Europe

5. Japan

6. China

7. Rest of Asia Pacific

8. Middle East and Africa

By Method/Technology - Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast

1. Traditional Microbiology

2. Immunodiagnostics

3. Molecular Diagnostics

4. Analytical Chemistry

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Impact of COVID-19 on Food Safety Testing Market

3. Global - Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast (2008 - 2028)

4. Global - Food Safety Testing Market Share and Forecast

5. Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - By Contaminant (2010 - 2028)

6. Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - By Pathogen (2010 - 2028)

7. Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - By Food Type (2015 - 2028)

8. Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - Regional Analysis (2013 - 2028)

9. Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - By Method/Technology (2012 - 2028)

10. Global Food Safety Testing Market - Recent Developments

11. Global Food Safety Testing Market - Major Acquisitions (2004 - 2022)

12. Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - Key Players Analysis

13. Global Food Safety Testing Market - Growth Drivers

14. Global Food Safety Testing Market - Challenges

