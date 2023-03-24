U.S. markets close in 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,962.38
    +13.66 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,171.08
    +65.83 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,792.79
    +5.39 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.81
    +7.52 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.14
    -0.82 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.60
    -15.30 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0764
    -0.0072 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    -0.0260 (-0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2226
    -0.0063 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7540
    -0.0350 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,786.02
    -164.21 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    605.09
    -13.29 (-2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

Global Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market Size to Surpass $3 Bn Growth by 2028, Reveal a CAGR of 3.61% | Food Stabilizers Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Study by Zion Market Research

Zion Market Research
·13 min read
Zion Market Research
Zion Market Research

[180 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 2.35 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 3.61% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group plc, Palsgaard A/S, DowDuPont, BASF SE, CP Kelco, Hydrosol GmbH & Co. KG, Corbion N.V., Nexira SAS, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and others.

St Louis, MO, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market By Application (Confectionery, Convenience Foods, Dairy, Meat, Bakery, Sauces & Dressings, And Beverages), By Source (Seaweed, Plant, Animal, Synthetic, And Microbial), By Type (Texture, Stability, And Moisture Retention), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2.35 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.61% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What are Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems)? How big is the Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Industry?

Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Report Coverage & Overview:

Food stabilizers are additives, added to food items to help them preserve their texture and physical state. Some of the most common uses of food stabilizers (blends & systems) are prevention against water or oil emulsion separating when added to products like salad dressing or prevention of ice crystals in frozen food like ice cream.

These chemicals may also be used to protect the settling of fruit in yogurt, jams, or jellies. Food stabilizers also allow the growth of certain microorganisms in the gastrointestinal tract. The most commonly used hydrocolloids in stabilizer forms are pectin, carrageenan, locust bean gum, gelatin, agar, and xanthan gum. Most food stabilizers are polysaccharides including gums, starches, or gelatin, a protein.

Starch and gum have found application in frozen desserts, snack foods, salad dressing, pudding mixes, jellies, and jams. By the European Food Information Council, stabilizers are defined as any substance that can allow the food or beverage to maintain its physio-chemical state. As per the definition, stabilizers also include chemical substances that can aid the maintenance of a uniform dispersion of two or more substances that otherwise cannot be mixed together.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Contents, Research Methodology, and Graphs -  https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/food-stabilizers-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

  • About 180 Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market: Growth Dynamics

The global food stabilizers (blends & systems) market is projected to grow owing to the high applications of food stabilizers in the dairy industry. Dairy products have been an essential part of all diet cultures for ages and as of current times, the industry is one the largest employers in many economies.

The dominating milk producers are the United States, India, Argentina, China, Ukraine, and Australia. The market has a strong hold over consumers because players have constantly evolved with the changing consumer preference by bringing in better technologies to meet as many consumer expectations as possible. Plant-based beverages are a prime example of the effectiveness of investment in research & development and technology acceptance.

The growing market for confectionery may also help the global market grow further. In 2021, the global confectionery market generated a revenue of USD 195 billion and it may grow a CAGR of 4% by 2028. An increasing number of players along with the fast rate at which supermarkets and hypermarkets are growing is a major cause of growth in the confectionery segment.

However, the global market is anticipated to register a few losses due to the growing number of consumers avoiding food products that are synthetically produced and preferring organic or natural food & beverages. Since the market for factory-made food products is really high, a loss of consumers can lead to a significant loss of revenue. Changes in the prices of raw materials may also cause multiple players to incur lower profits as the cost of production may increase.

Product innovation may open more growth opportunities handling the exact quantity to be added is a major challenge for the global market players

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/food-stabilizers-market

Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market: Opportunities

Product innovation to open more growth opportunities

The global food stabilizers (blends & systems) market could benefit from the increasing product innovation in food stabilizers as a direct consequence of development in the food & beverages sector to meet the growing demand from consumers with different preferences. Globalization has led to an increase in accessibility and awareness of food products from across the globe which in turn has made the market for food additives more competitive.

Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 2.35 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 3 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

3.61% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group plc, Palsgaard A/S, DowDuPont, BASF SE, CP Kelco, Hydrosol GmbH & Co. KG, Corbion N.V., Nexira SAS, Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Key Segment

By Application, By Source, By Type and By Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global food stabilizers (blends & systems) market is segmented based on application, source, type, and region

Based on source, the global market is divided into seaweed, plant, animal, synthetic, and microbial. In 2021, the plant segment was the highest revenue source in the global market due to growing demand for natural-occurring and organic sources of food items or agents added to food & beverages. In recent times, there has been a drastic change in the consumer viewpoint over nutrients from plant-based sources. For instance, as per a survey by The Beet, more than 61% of consumers prefer proteins derived from plants over those derived from animals.

Based on type, the global market is divided into texture, stability, and moisture retention. The global market is projected to be dominated by the texturing type of food stabilizers since it is one of the key selling points for food items. This is especially applicable to packaged food products. Since these items go unsold for a long time, it is critical that the products can maintain their texture until they are consumed while also offering high-taste value. To attain this objective, texturizing chemicals are one of the most used forms of food stabilizers in the market.

The global Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) market is segmented as follows:

By Application

  • Confectionery

  • Convenience Foods

  • Dairy

  • Meat

  • Bakery

  • Sauces & Dressings

  • Beverages

By Source

  • Seaweed

  • Plant

  • Animal

  • Synthetic,

  • Microbial

By Type

  • Texture

  • Stability

  • Moisture Retention

Browse the full “Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market By Application (Confectionery, Convenience Foods, Dairy, Meat, Bakery, Sauces & Dressings, And Beverages), By Source (Seaweed, Plant, Animal, Synthetic, And Microbial), By Type (Texture, Stability, And Moisture Retention), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/food-stabilizers-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) market include -

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Cargill

  • Incorporated

  • Ingredion Incorporated

  • Tate & Lyle PLC

  • Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • Kerry Group plc

  • Palsgaard A/S

  • DowDuPont

  • BASF SE

  • CP Kelco

  • Hydrosol GmbH & Co. KG

  • Corbion N.V.

  • Nexira SAS

  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

  • According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 3.61% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

  • In terms of revenue, the global food stabilizers (blends & systems) market size was valued at around USD 2.35 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3 billion, by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate

  • Based on source segmentation, the plant was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

  • Based on application segmentation, dairy was the leading application in 2021

  • On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/food-stabilizers-market

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Industry?

  • What segments does the Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By Source, By Type and By Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/752

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North America will lead the global food stabilizers (blends & systems) market in the coming years due to the high demand for processed food in the US and Canada. During the projection period, Asia-Pacific may also register a high CAGR owing to the exponentially rising food & beverages sector along with increasing the number of players in the regional markets of China and India. Asia-Pacific is home to some of the largest exporters of dairy products which may also cause higher revenue generation along with growth strategies adopted by the government to aid the economic growth of the country. With growing demand from consumers for global food items, the regional demand for food stabilizers is expected to see newer heights.

By Region

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Rest of North America

  • Europe

    • France

    • UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Recent Developments

  • In October 2022, IFF announced the launch of stabilizing solution designed for plant-based creams aiming the vegan market

  • In February 2021, the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China (NHC) added 10 more additives to the approved list

To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/food-stabilizers-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

  • Which key factors will influence food stabilizers (blends & systems) market growth over 2022-2028?

  • What will be the value of the food stabilizers (blends & systems) market during 2022-2028?

  • Which region will contribute notably towards the food stabilizers (blends & systems) market value?

  • Which are the major players leveraging the food stabilizers (blends & systems) market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Global Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Market By Product (Nonionic, Cationic, Amphoteric, Anionics, And Others), By Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/beauty-personal-care-surfactants-market

Global Autologous Cell Therapy Market By Source (Bone Marrow, Epidermis, Mesenchymal Stem Cells, Hematopoietic Stem Cells, And Chondrocytes), By Application (Cancer, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Wound Healing, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular Diseases, And Autoimmune Diseases), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/autologous-cell-therapy-market

Global Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market By Material (Cotton, Polyester, Polyamide, And Others (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Acrylic, And Cellulose Acetate)), By Usability (Disposable, And Reusable), By FDA Class (Class I, Class II, And Class III), By Application (Attire, Surgical Supplies & Wipes, Sheets & Blankets, And Others (Curtains, Upholstery)), By Hospital Department (General Ward, Surgical Room, Infectious Disease Ward, ICU, And Others (Casualty (Emergency Service), Geriatrics, And Gastroenterology)), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/antimicrobial-hospital-textiles-market

Global Enteral Nutrition Market By Protein Composition (Standard Protein Diet, High Protein Supplement, Protein For Diabetes Care Patient, And Others), By Form (Powder, And Liquid), By Age Group (Adults (Above 18), And Pediatric (Below 18)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Sales, Retail, And Online), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/enteral-nutrition-market

Global Acupuncture Needles Market By Product (Disposable Needles, And Non-Disposable Needles), By Material (Stainless Steel, Gold, And Silver), By End-Use (Hospital, Clinics, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/acupuncture-needles-market

Global Structural Heart Imaging Market By Imaging Modality (Echocardiogram And Angiogram), By Procedure Type (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement (SAVR), Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVR), Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC), Annuloplasty, Valvuloplasty, And Others), By Application (Diagnosis And Surgery), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Cardiac Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Catheterization Laboratories, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/structural-heart-imaging-market

Neonatal Thermoregulation Market By Product Type (Warmer, Neonatal Incubators, And Neonatal Cooling Systems), By Modality (Open, And Closed), By End-User (Hospitals, Pediatric And Neonatal Intensive Care Units, Nursing Homes, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/neonatal-thermoregulation-market

Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market By Treatment Type (Hormonal Treatment, Non-Hormonal Treatment, And Alternative Treatment), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, And Online Pharmacies), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/menopausal-hot-flashes-market

Global Microbial Therapeutic Products Market By Product (GCSF, Peg GCSF, Exenatide, Anti-Cancer Agents, Immunosuppressants, Enzymes, And Others), By Route Of Administration (Single-Use Pre-Filled Injection/Injector Pens, Multi-Use Injectors, And Others), By Source (Bacteria, And Fungi), By Application (Metabolic Disorders, Hematological Disorders, Oncology, Immunological Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Allergic Diseases, And Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceutical Companies, And Research & Academic Institutions), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/microbial-therapeutic-products-market

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market By Application (Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, And Others), By Type (Services, And Devices (Respiratory Monitoring, Multi-Parameter Monitoring, Cardigan Monitoring, Blood Glucose Monitoring, And Others), By End-User (Patients, Providers, And Payers), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/remote-patient-monitoring-devices-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@zionmarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Couple claims JPMorgan sold $10 million of their jewelry after drilling open a safety deposit box because they didn’t pay their rent

    They allege they were not given notice before their personal belongings were auctioned off.

  • American Airlines to Temporarily Suspend Route Due to Boeing Dreamliner Delays

    Boeing ’s delays in delivering 787 Dreamliners are again rippling into American Airlines Group flying schedule. The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier said Friday it would suspend its Philadelphia-Madrid route for a few weeks in May and early June, citing delivery delays for the jets. American said it was cutting the flights now to ensure it could help customers arrange different travel plans.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond to cut 1,300 more jobs in New Jersey

    The layoffs will come ahead of a change in labor laws in the U.S. state in April that would mandate companies with 100 or more employees to notify them 90 days in advance of plant closings and mass layoffs, instead of 60 days. In January, the struggling retailer had said it would lay off more employees to reduce costs, after announcing last year that it would cut 20% of its corporate and supply-chain workforce.

  • Bank of America Trims Banking, Lending Group Amid Industry Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. is trimming its wealth-management, banking and lending group as higher interest rates continue to crimp business on Wall Street, forcing banks to make broader cuts.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsFewer th

  • The age of 62 remains the most popular time to claim Social Security benefits — but are most people correct? Here are the pros and cons of cashing in early

    Here are the pros and cons of cashing in early — yes, early — once you hit that charmed age.

  • Petrobras CEO Says He’s Ready to Be World’s Last Oil Producer

    (Bloomberg) -- Jean Paul Prates, the head of Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, isn’t deterred by the world’s energy transition. He says Latin America’s largest producer should keep increasing fossil fuel output for decades to come.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Su

  • Biden's SPR Strategy Has Capped Oil Prices

    Before plunging on Friday morning, oil prices had recovered somewhat from last week's crash, but the lack of demand from the SPR capped that rebound.

  • Is $3 Million Enough to Retire at 65?

    To some people, $3 million will sound like a lot. You probably think $3 million is enough to retire if you're among that crowd. But retiring with $3 million at 65 can last depending on your longevity, lifestyle and other … Continue reading → The post Is $3 Million Enough to Retire at 65? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Accenture Shares Jump After Plan to Slash 19,000 Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Accenture Plc surged after saying it will cut 19,000 jobs — about 2.5% of its workforce — over the next 18 months, one of the largest rounds of dismissals in a consultancy sector battling strong economic headwinds.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After

  • 4 Oilfield Services Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry

    With the expectations that crude price will remain solid, demand for oilfield services will stay strong, making the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas- Field Services industry bright. SLB, HAL, RES and PUMP are expected to benefit the most from this.

  • Ford CEO: Tesla is going to see 'more price competition' in the EV market

    Ford CEO Jim Farley is all in on taking the fight to Tesla.

  • Want to Retire in Five Years? What You Must Know

    Here's how to do a retirement-needs analysis to know if you will have enough money to retire when you want to.

  • U.S. Banking Crisis Could Present an Opportunity for Some Crypto Exchanges: JPMorgan

    Stablecoin trading volumes have increased following the run of bank collapses in the U.S., the report said.

  • Oracle Cuts Cerner Jobs After CEO Promised to ‘Clean Up’ Health Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. has cut jobs at its Cerner digital health-records unit, particularly in marketing, as the software giant works to integrate last year’s $28.3 billion acquisition.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsWorkers were inform

  • The 10 Years Before Retirement Are Critical. How to Be Ready.

    While retirement planning is a decadeslong endeavor, the way you handle your final decade before leaving the workforce will have a critical impact on how ready you’ll be when that day finally arrives. “It hits about 10 years out—this train is coming to me,” says Danielle Byrd Thompson, a financial professional at Equitable Advisors in Washington, D.C. “It’s like a time clock is starting.” Of course, that final stretch is far easier to navigate when the stock market cooperates.

  • Charles Schwab Says It Could Ride Out a Deposit Flight

    Charles Schwab , one of a host of financial firms that have taken a drubbing since the collapse of several regional banks this month, is pushing back against fears that it could face some of the same problems as paper losses on its bondholdings mount. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s chief executive said the brokerage giant could continue to operate even if it lost most of its deposits over the next year. “There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank’s deposits ran off,” said Walt Bettinger, Schwab’s co-chairman and CEO, referring to the company’s banking unit.

  • HSBC tells investors to reject proposals by unhappy minority shareholders on dividends, restructuring

    HSBC's directors have recommended that investors vote against proposals by a group of frustrated minority shareholders to increase its dividend payouts and consider radical structural restructuring to enhance the bank's value, such as spinning off its Asian operations. The proposals, submitted by Ken Lui Yu-kin, the leader of the "Spin Off HSBC Asia Concern Group", earlier this month, are among 18 resolutions to be voted on at the bank's May 5 annual general meeting in Birmingham, England. "A me

  • Microsoft-Activision Deal Gets Lift as U.K. Regulators Narrow Competition Probe

    The U.K.’s top competition authority said it was narrowing the scope of its probe into the $75 billion deal, saying that it no longer is concerned that it could lessen competition in console gaming.

  • Goldman Sachs: Should it be punished for its role in the Silicon Valley Bank debacle?

    I’d like to suggest an approach for our political leaders to take on the role that Goldman Sachs played in the collapse of SVB: figure out how much money Goldman made by buying $24 billion of securities from SVB at a below-market price. And then to demand that Goldman turn over that profit to the federal government.

  • Let's Pump the Brakes On GameStop's Profitable Quarter

    At the risk of angering the meme stocks/Reddit crowd, the company's trajectory still looks a lot more like Sears than it does like Best Buy's.