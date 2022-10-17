Global Food Testing, Inspection and Certification Markets, 2021-2022 & 2022-2027: Increasing International Trade, Stringent Regulations, Product Liability Claims, Incidence of Foodborne Diseases
This report provides market insights into the food testing, inspection and certification market, specifically focusing on the global markets. It provides an array of information, including market size, expected growth rates, market drivers and restraints, and other market trends and developments.
Testing, inspection and certification (TIC) are the most critical aspects of quality control across various industries, including the food industry. TIC is crucial for upholding the requirements for food safety and quality. The use of cutting-edge technology in the food business and the development of fresh, creative approaches (e.g., virtual inspections, remote audits) to address the COVID-19 dilemma contribute to the TIC market's growth. Organizations may increase productivity and reduce risk, as well as enhance the safety, quality and compliance of their goods and services using TIC services while still adhering to international standards.
Consumer awareness of food quality and safety issues has grown in recent years, mainly due to controversies involving recent food recalls and the pandemic's increased concern for safety and cleanliness. This has facilitated the development of many food safety and quality standards in the public and commercial food sectors.
A robust TIC system is required due to the rising instances of adulteration and substance mixing in food goods, such as oils and milk. Consumers are also becoming more knowledgeable regarding scams and risks. Testing, certification and inspection procedures ensure quality, safety and confidence.
The global food testing, inspecting and certification market is expanding, and it has significant growth potential during the forecast period. The growth of the food testing, inspection and certification market is driven primarily by the increasing incidence of foodborne diseases, advances in testing technology, globalization of food supply and strict international food safety regulations.
Increasing cases and stringent regulation of foodborne diseases due to various contaminants (e.g., pathogens, pesticides, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), toxins, food residues) are significant factors driving the food safety market. Rising consumer awareness of food safety and quality is also expected to drive the food safety testing market during the forecast period.
Contaminants and chemicals can enter food at every stage of the value chain, from harvesting to manufacturing to the final consumer. Therefore, contamination can be a significant cause of food poisoning, requiring food quality control.
Strict regulations to enforce food safety guidelines in the U.S. and Canada have increased the demand for food safety testing services in the region. The passage of the U.S. Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) heralds a growth in the global market for food safety testing.
Pathogen testing is widely used in the overall food testing market, as there is increasing pressure on food manufacturers to provide safe food and to implement food safety testing techniques. Salmonella, E. Escherichia coli, Listeria and Campylobacter are significant pathogens that cause food contamination and toxicity. The global increase in pathogen-induced foodborne diseases is driving the pathogen sector.
This report analyzes the market trends of food safety testing with data from 2021, CAGR projections for the forecast period from 2022 to 2027 and an analysis of the top leading players in the food TIC market. BCC Research analyzed key categories and regions to determine the present and future food safety testing market status, as well as forecasted market growth from 2022 to 2027.
Report Includes
An overview of the global market opportunities for food testing, inspection and certification along with the industry competitive landscape
Analyses of the global and regional market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for food testing, inspection and certification, and corresponding market share analysis by technology, contaminant types, and region
Discussion of current and future demand in the global food testing and inspection market, along with the industry value chain analysis, competitive environment, and technology updates
Emphasis on the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, players offering ESG services, and market outlook of ESG services for the food industry
Analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
Market share analysis of the key manufacturers in the food testing, inspection, and certification market, their business strategy analysis, product mapping, and operational integration
Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Hardy Diagnostics, Intertek group Plc, Promega Corp and R-Biopharm AG.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Overview
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing this Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Intended Audience
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Chapter 2 Global Market for Food Testing, Inspection and Certification
Food Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Value Chain Analysis
Upstream
Mid-Stream
Downstream
Supply Chain Contracts and Food Safety
Safe or Unsafe
Opportunity for Buyers and Policy Makers
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Significance of Food Testing and Inspection
Contaminant Types
Allergen
Pathogens
Genetically Modified Organisms
Toxins and Mycotoxins
Other Contaminants
Food Testing and Inspection
Testing Technologies
Foods Tested
Tracking and Traceability
Contract Labs
Testing Sites
Organizations Influencing Regulations in Food Testing and Inspection Industry
Role of Government
Chapter 4 Market Drivers and Trends
Market Driving Factors
Growth of the Global Food and Beverage Market
Increasing International Trade in Foodstuffs
Stringent Regulations to Ensure Food Safety
Product Liability Claims
Incidence Trends of Foodborne Diseases
Chapter 5 Esg Services Outlook
Esg Overview
Esg Structure and Standards
Growing Importance of Esg
Key Players Offering Esg Services
Sgs
Bureau Veritas
Intertek
Dekra
Tuv Sud
Surge in Esg Service Investment
Esg Certifications
Esg Professional Organizations
Sustainability Ratings
Non-Profit and For-Profit Collaborations
Esg Services for the Food Industry Overview
Existing Esg Standards for the Food Sector
Acquisition as the Key Business Strategy
Case Study
Esg Service Company
Esg Startups to Watch
Actual Systems Inc.
Alkymi
Apiday
Caesar Sustainability
Carbon Re
Circulartree
Conservice Esg (Formerly Goby)
Entelligent
Esg Data Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Finscience
Good.Lab
Greenarc Capital
Latitudo 40
Measurabl
Nossa Data
Novata Inc.
Novisto
Plana.Earth GmbH
Project Canary
Proof of Impact
Pulsesg
Standard Carbon
Sunlight.Io Ltd.
Sust Global
Sustain.Life
Sustainalytics
Trademo
Truvalue Labs
Tumelo
Xpansiv
Yvesblue
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
Company Market Shares
Competitive Strategies of Leading Players
Leading Food Testing, Inspection and Certification Strategic Market Developments
Product Mapping
Operational Integration
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
3M Co.
Als Ltd.
Asure Quality Ltd.
Bureau Veritas
Biocontrol Systems Inc.
Biomedica Gruppe Osterreich
Biomerieux S.A.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Biotest AG
Charm Sciences Inc.
Covance Inc.
Elisa Technologies Inc.
Emsl Analytical Inc.
Envirologix Inc.
Eurofins Scientific Inc.
Food Hygiene and Health Laboratory
Genetic Id Na Inc.
Global Food Safety Initiative
Hardy Diagnostics
Ieh Laboratories & Consulting Group
Intertek Group plc
Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings
Merieux Nutrisciences Corp.
Micreos Food Safety
Micro Identification Technologies, Inc.
Microbac Laboratories Inc.
Milliporesigma
Neogen Corp.
Promega Corp.
Randox Laboratories Ltd.
R-Biopharm AG
Salus Scientific Inc. (Foodchek Systems Inc.)
Sgs Sa
Tuv Sud AG
