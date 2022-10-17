U.S. markets close in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,681.01
    +97.94 (+2.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,231.77
    +596.94 (+2.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,666.03
    +344.64 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,730.84
    +48.44 (+2.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.39
    +0.78 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,665.80
    +16.90 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.75
    +0.67 (+3.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9843
    +0.0120 (+1.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    -0.0120 (-0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1396
    +0.0216 (+1.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7600
    +0.0400 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,513.06
    +361.62 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.30
    +7.83 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     
Watch live:

Special programming (9-5:20 ET): Check out YF's All Markets Summit!

Global Food Testing, Inspection and Certification Markets, 2021-2022 & 2022-2027: Increasing International Trade, Stringent Regulations, Product Liability Claims, Incidence of Foodborne Diseases

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Testing, Inspection and Certification Market: Global Market Opportunities and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides market insights into the food testing, inspection and certification market, specifically focusing on the global markets. It provides an array of information, including market size, expected growth rates, market drivers and restraints, and other market trends and developments.

Testing, inspection and certification (TIC) are the most critical aspects of quality control across various industries, including the food industry. TIC is crucial for upholding the requirements for food safety and quality. The use of cutting-edge technology in the food business and the development of fresh, creative approaches (e.g., virtual inspections, remote audits) to address the COVID-19 dilemma contribute to the TIC market's growth. Organizations may increase productivity and reduce risk, as well as enhance the safety, quality and compliance of their goods and services using TIC services while still adhering to international standards.

Consumer awareness of food quality and safety issues has grown in recent years, mainly due to controversies involving recent food recalls and the pandemic's increased concern for safety and cleanliness. This has facilitated the development of many food safety and quality standards in the public and commercial food sectors.

A robust TIC system is required due to the rising instances of adulteration and substance mixing in food goods, such as oils and milk. Consumers are also becoming more knowledgeable regarding scams and risks. Testing, certification and inspection procedures ensure quality, safety and confidence.

The global food testing, inspecting and certification market is expanding, and it has significant growth potential during the forecast period. The growth of the food testing, inspection and certification market is driven primarily by the increasing incidence of foodborne diseases, advances in testing technology, globalization of food supply and strict international food safety regulations.

Increasing cases and stringent regulation of foodborne diseases due to various contaminants (e.g., pathogens, pesticides, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), toxins, food residues) are significant factors driving the food safety market. Rising consumer awareness of food safety and quality is also expected to drive the food safety testing market during the forecast period.

Contaminants and chemicals can enter food at every stage of the value chain, from harvesting to manufacturing to the final consumer. Therefore, contamination can be a significant cause of food poisoning, requiring food quality control.

Strict regulations to enforce food safety guidelines in the U.S. and Canada have increased the demand for food safety testing services in the region. The passage of the U.S. Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) heralds a growth in the global market for food safety testing.

Pathogen testing is widely used in the overall food testing market, as there is increasing pressure on food manufacturers to provide safe food and to implement food safety testing techniques. Salmonella, E. Escherichia coli, Listeria and Campylobacter are significant pathogens that cause food contamination and toxicity. The global increase in pathogen-induced foodborne diseases is driving the pathogen sector.

This report analyzes the market trends of food safety testing with data from 2021, CAGR projections for the forecast period from 2022 to 2027 and an analysis of the top leading players in the food TIC market. BCC Research analyzed key categories and regions to determine the present and future food safety testing market status, as well as forecasted market growth from 2022 to 2027.

Report Includes

  • An overview of the global market opportunities for food testing, inspection and certification along with the industry competitive landscape

  • Analyses of the global and regional market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for food testing, inspection and certification, and corresponding market share analysis by technology, contaminant types, and region

  • Discussion of current and future demand in the global food testing and inspection market, along with the industry value chain analysis, competitive environment, and technology updates

  • Emphasis on the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, players offering ESG services, and market outlook of ESG services for the food industry

  • Analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

  • Market share analysis of the key manufacturers in the food testing, inspection, and certification market, their business strategy analysis, product mapping, and operational integration

  • Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Hardy Diagnostics, Intertek group Plc, Promega Corp and R-Biopharm AG.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Overview

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Reasons for Doing this Study

  • Scope of Report

  • Information Sources

  • Methodology

  • Intended Audience

  • Analyst's Credentials

  • Custom Research

  • Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Global Market for Food Testing, Inspection and Certification

  • Food Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Value Chain Analysis

  • Upstream

  • Mid-Stream

  • Downstream

  • Supply Chain Contracts and Food Safety

  • Safe or Unsafe

  • Opportunity for Buyers and Policy Makers

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Significance of Food Testing and Inspection

  • Contaminant Types

  • Allergen

  • Pathogens

  • Genetically Modified Organisms

  • Toxins and Mycotoxins

  • Other Contaminants

  • Food Testing and Inspection

  • Testing Technologies

  • Foods Tested

  • Tracking and Traceability

  • Contract Labs

  • Testing Sites

  • Organizations Influencing Regulations in Food Testing and Inspection Industry

  • Role of Government

Chapter 4 Market Drivers and Trends

  • Market Driving Factors

  • Growth of the Global Food and Beverage Market

  • Increasing International Trade in Foodstuffs

  • Stringent Regulations to Ensure Food Safety

  • Product Liability Claims

  • Incidence Trends of Foodborne Diseases

Chapter 5 Esg Services Outlook

  • Esg Overview

  • Esg Structure and Standards

  • Growing Importance of Esg

  • Key Players Offering Esg Services

  • Sgs

  • Bureau Veritas

  • Intertek

  • Dekra

  • Tuv Sud

  • Surge in Esg Service Investment

  • Esg Certifications

  • Esg Professional Organizations

  • Sustainability Ratings

  • Non-Profit and For-Profit Collaborations

  • Esg Services for the Food Industry Overview

  • Existing Esg Standards for the Food Sector

  • Acquisition as the Key Business Strategy

  • Case Study

  • Esg Service Company

  • Esg Startups to Watch

  • Actual Systems Inc.

  • Alkymi

  • Apiday

  • Caesar Sustainability

  • Carbon Re

  • Circulartree

  • Conservice Esg (Formerly Goby)

  • Entelligent

  • Esg Data Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • Finscience

  • Good.Lab

  • Greenarc Capital

  • Latitudo 40

  • Measurabl

  • Nossa Data

  • Novata Inc.

  • Novisto

  • Plana.Earth GmbH

  • Project Canary

  • Proof of Impact

  • Pulsesg

  • Standard Carbon

  • Sunlight.Io Ltd.

  • Sust Global

  • Sustain.Life

  • Sustainalytics

  • Trademo

  • Truvalue Labs

  • Tumelo

  • Xpansiv

  • Yvesblue

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

  • Company Market Shares

  • Competitive Strategies of Leading Players

  • Leading Food Testing, Inspection and Certification Strategic Market Developments

  • Product Mapping

  • Operational Integration

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

  • 3M Co.

  • Als Ltd.

  • Asure Quality Ltd.

  • Bureau Veritas

  • Biocontrol Systems Inc.

  • Biomedica Gruppe Osterreich

  • Biomerieux S.A.

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • Biotest AG

  • Charm Sciences Inc.

  • Covance Inc.

  • Elisa Technologies Inc.

  • Emsl Analytical Inc.

  • Envirologix Inc.

  • Eurofins Scientific Inc.

  • Food Hygiene and Health Laboratory

  • Genetic Id Na Inc.

  • Global Food Safety Initiative

  • Hardy Diagnostics

  • Ieh Laboratories & Consulting Group

  • Intertek Group plc

  • Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings

  • Merieux Nutrisciences Corp.

  • Micreos Food Safety

  • Micro Identification Technologies, Inc.

  • Microbac Laboratories Inc.

  • Milliporesigma

  • Neogen Corp.

  • Promega Corp.

  • Randox Laboratories Ltd.

  • R-Biopharm AG

  • Salus Scientific Inc. (Foodchek Systems Inc.)

  • Sgs Sa

  • Tuv Sud AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8tk3fc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-food-testing-inspection-and-certification-markets-2021-2022--2022-2027-increasing-international-trade-stringent-regulations-product-liability-claims-incidence-of-foodborne-diseases-301651062.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Fails to Produce 1 Block for Over an Hour

    There hasn't been a block mined on the Bitcoin blockchain for more than one hour, leaving thousands of transactions stuck in an unconfirmed state.

  • More U.S. companies charging employees for job training if they quit

    When a Washington state beauty salon charged Simran Bal $1,900 for training after she quit, she was shocked. Not only was Bal a licensed esthetician with no need for instruction, she argued that the trainings were specific to the shop and low quality. Bal's story mirrors that of dozens of people and advocates in healthcare, trucking, retail and other industries who complained recently to U.S. regulators that some companies charge employees who quit large sums of money for training.

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • Russia Leans on Turkey, India, China for Oil Sales Before EU Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The three countries that helped Moscow to maintain crude exports in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine appear to be stepping back into the market for Russian barrels, with Turkey taking a lead role in the latest buying.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesStocks Snap Back After Selloff With UK’s Reversal: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in Icelan

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Domino's Wants You to Pick Up Your Pizza (and Pay More for It)

    Domino's Pizza made its mark by offering a fast-food type of pizza service option. Domino's marketing promotion to deliver pizza in 30 minutes really helped the company grow. Timely delivery was one of the key ingredients to its success.

  • American Executives in Limbo at Chinese Chip Companies After U.S. Ban

    At least 43 senior executives working with 16 listed Chinese semiconductor companies hold roles from chief executive officer to vice president.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Goldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Solomon is embarking on his third major reorganization in just four years as chief executive officer -- undoing some of the signature moves he made as recently as 2020 and spotlighting a new class of his most senior lieutenants.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesStocks Snap Back After Selloff With UK’s Reversal: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryNATO-China Tension Ov

  • The Kroger-Albertsons grocery merger draws union opposition, Colorado AG scrutiny

    The proposed $24.6 billion combination of Kroger and Albertsons grocery chains nationally is already drawing union opposition and scrutiny from Colorado’s attorney general over concern it could harm consumers in the state. The deal, unveiled Thursday, would combine the companies behind the King Soopers and City Market groceries in Colorado with the company that owns Safeway grocery stores in the state, combining Colorado’s top and third-largest grocery sellers.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Microsoft CEO explains the 'paradox' of the remote work debate

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that companies that offer hybrid work options have a competitive advantage over rivals.

  • GM CEO Mary Barra details the ‘tremendous opportunity’ in China

    Despite hiccups with supply shortages and COVID-related shutdowns, General Motors CEO Mary Barra is bullish on the China marketplace. GM CEO Mary Barra details the ‘tremendous opportunity’ in China

  • New England Risks Winter Blackouts as Gas Supplies Tighten

    Severe cold spells in the Northeast could reduce the amount of gas available to generate electricity as more of it is burned to heat homes.

  • Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings: How to Avoid That Fate

    When it comes to retirement savings, American workers have a lot of work to do. A recent Insured Retirement Institute survey found that workers between ages of 40 and 73 have insufficient retirement savings to cover their income needs, and they … Continue reading → The post Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Applied Materials, KLA, Lam Research and ASML Holding

    Applied Materials, KLA, Lam Research and ASML Holding are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Kroger to Become Grocery Superchain: ETFs to Tap

    Kroger (KR) agreed to buy smaller rival Albertsons (ACI) for $24.6 billion. If completed, the buyout would create one of the largest grocery store chains in the United States.

  • 3 Steel Producer Stocks to Escape Industry Challenges

    Lower steel prices, soft automotive demand and the China slowdown dampen prospects for the Zacks Steel Producers industry. NUE, STLD and TX are well poised to navigate through the current challenging environment.

  • A $250,000 Annuity Pays This Much

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.