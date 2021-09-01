U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

Global Foot Care Products Markets, 2021-2027 - Growing Focus on Self Care Boost OTC Foot Care Products

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foot Care Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market for Foot Care Products estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Foot Creams, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Foot Cleansing Lotions segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $521.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR

The Foot Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$521.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$551.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

Slough Scrub Products Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR

In the global Slough Scrub Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$343.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$481.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$490.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Foot Care Products Market: A Prelude

  • Foot Facts & Figures

  • Foot Care Product Categories

  • Market Outlook

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Recent Industry Activity

  • World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 112 Featured)

  • Aetna Felt Corporation

  • Aetrex Worldwide, Inc.

  • Alva-Amco Pharmacal Companies, Inc.

  • Blistex Inc.

  • Chattem, Inc.

  • Footcare Express Inc.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

  • HoMedics, Inc.

  • Implus LLC

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Miracle of Aloe

  • PediFix, Inc.

  • ProFoot, Inc.

  • Scholl's Wellness Co.

  • Spenco Medical Corporation

  • Tweezerman International LLC

  • Xenna Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Focus on Self Care Boost OTC Foot Care Products

  • Manufacturers Focus on Enabling Self-Care, Educating Customers

  • Women: An Important Consumer Cluster

  • Rising Interest in Grooming Among Men Signals Opportunities

  • Product Innovations Steer Growth

  • Growing Use of Natural and Organic Ingredients

  • Nanomedicine to Improve Anti-Fungal Treatment

  • E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities

  • Significance of Foot-Care in Diabetic Population

  • Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Foot Care Products

  • Smart Socks: The Future of Diabetic Foot Care?

  • Obese Population: A Weighty Market Driver

  • Aging Population Offers Growth Prospects

  • Emerging Middle Class in Developing Countries to Fuel Market

  • Natural Remedies Remain a Challenge

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 112

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1cd0fp

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


