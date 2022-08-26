U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

Global Football Sportswear Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Football Sportswear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global football sportswear market reached a value of US$ 77.36 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 108.13 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.74% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Football is a team sport that involves a lot of physical movements and is one of the most popular sports in the world. Football sportswear refers to specially designed sportswear products that offer enhanced physical movement and comfort to the players. They include a wide range of products, consisting of jerseys, pants, shorts, socks, and shoes, that are utilized by athletes for training and playing purposes.

The most common fabrics that are used in manufacturing these sportswear products include polyester, calico, microfiber and spandex. Wearing the correct apparel is the key to ensuring that the players are protected from extreme weather conditions. Additionally, they aid in enhancing blood circulation and preventing injuries. These sportswear also offer sweat-wicking and breathability, thereby resulting in greater agility for an extended period.

The global market is primarily driven by the growing involvement of individuals in fitness and sports activities. This can be attributed to the continually escalating popularity of football and the augmenting participation of young adults in football-related events. In line with this, the easy availability of the products via online and offline organized retail channels is providing an impetus to the market growth.

The adoption of these products as gym wear is also leading to a higher product uptake across the globe. Apart from this, the widespread preference for sports as a career option, along with the increasing number of female football athletes across the globe, is further creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors that are positively impacting the market include the increased consumer spending on sports and recreational activities, continual product innovations, the rising usage of fitness apps among the health-conscious individuals, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Adidas AG, Amer Sports Oyj (Anta Sports Products Limited), Asics, New Balance Inc., Nike Inc., Puma SE, Under Armour Inc., Vintage Football Shirts and Xtep International Holdings Limited.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global football sportswear market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global football sportswear market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global football sportswear market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Football Sportswear Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Footwear
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Apparel
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Brand Outlets
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 E-Commerce
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Men
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Women
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Children
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Adidas AG
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Amer Sports Oyj (Anta Sports Products Limited)
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Asics
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.4 New Balance Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Nike Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Puma SE
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Under Armour Inc.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Vintage Football Shirts
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Xtep International Holdings Limited
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z2l0xs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-football-sportswear-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301613036.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

