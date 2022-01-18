Global Footwear Markets, 2022-2026 - Surging Sneakers Demand / Bulging Outdoor Activities Demand / Swelling Demand for Designer Footwear

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Footwear Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Footwear Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the global footwear market, with a detailed analysis of market size and growth.

The footwear market can be bifurcated into numerous categories according to the type, end-user and distribution channel. According to type, footwear market can be segmented in athletic and non-athletic footwear, according to end-user the market is distributed in three parts men, women and kids. Furthermore, according to distribution channel the market is categorized under two heads online and offline.



The global footwear market has witnessed progressive growth in the past few years and the market is further anticipated to grow at a positive rate during the forecasted period (2022-2026). The growth of the global footwear market would be supported by the growth drivers such as escalating per capita income, rising population, growth in e-commerce sales, surging sneaker demand, bulging outdoor activities demand and swelling demand for designer footwear.



However, the growth of global footwear market is being hindered by various challenges. Some of the distinguished challenges faced by the market are uncertain consumer preference, rapid innovation, etc. Moreover, the market growth would be bolstered by various market trends like budding smart shoes demand, augmented reality and virtual reality technology, rising youth population, evolution of 3D technology etc.

Additionally, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global footwear market has also been forecasted for the years 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Puma SE and Skechers USA, Inc. are some of the key operating players in the global footwear market. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing a detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Footwear: An Overview

2.2 History of Footwear: An Overview

2.3 Component of Footwear: An Overview

2.4 Footwear Segmentation: An Overview

2.5 Types of Footwear: An Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Footwear Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Footwear Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Footwear Market by Segment (Non-Athletic and Athletic)

3.1.3 Global Footwear Market by End-User (Men, Women and Kids)

3.1.4 Global Footwear Market by Distribution Channel (Retail and Online)

3.1.5 Global Footwear Market by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and ROW)

3.2 Global Footwear Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Athletic Footwear Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Athletic Footwear Market by Volume

3.2.3 Global Athletic Footwear Market by Segment

3.2.4 Global Running & Walking Shoes Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Sports Shoes Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Aerobic & Gym Shoes Market by Value

3.2.7 Global Other Athletic Footwear Market by Value

3.2.8 Global Athletic Footwear Market by End-User

3.2.9 Global Men Athletic Footwear Market by Value

3.2.10 Global Women Athletic Footwear Market by Value

3.2.11 Global Kids Athletic Footwear Market by Value

3.2.12 Global Athletic Footwear Market by Region

3.2.13 Global Non-Athletic Footwear Market by Value

3.3 Global Footwear Market: End-User Analysis

3.3.1 Global Men Footwear Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Women Footwear Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Kids Footwear Market by Value

3.4 Global Footwear Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

3.4.1 Global Online Footwear Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Retail Footwear Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Footwear Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Footwear Market by Value

4.1.2 The US Footwear Market by Value

4.1.3 The US Footwear Market by Segment

4.1.4 The US Athletic Footwear Market by Value

4.1.5 The US Non-Athletic Footwear Market by Value

4.1.6 The US Footwear Market by Volume

4.2 Europe Footwear Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Footwear Market: An Analysis

4.4 ROW Footwear Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 ROW Footwear Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Escalating Per Capita Income

5.1.2 Rising Population

5.1.3 Growth in E-Commerce Sales

5.1.4 Surging Sneakers Demand

5.1.5 Bulging Outdoor Activities Demand

5.1.6 Swelling Demand for Designer Footwear

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Uncertain Consumer Preference

5.2.2 Rapid Innovation

5.2.3 Inventory Risk

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Budding Smart Shoes Demand

5.3.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Technology

5.3.3 Rising Youth Population

5.3.4 Evolution of 3D Printing Technology



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Footwear Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Footwear Market Players: Brand Share



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Business Strategy

Nike Inc.

Adidas AG

Puma SE

Skechers USA, Inc.

