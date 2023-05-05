Global Footwear Strategic Business Report 2023: Fashion-Statements Override Brand Aspirations

Company Logo

Global Market for Footwear

The "Footwear: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Footwear estimated at US$377.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$440.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Casual, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.2% CAGR and reach US$208.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Athletic segment is readjusted to a revised 1.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $102.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR



The Footwear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$102.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$82.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 1.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$54.6 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 610 Featured) -

adidas AG

Reebok International Limited

ANTA Sports Products Limited

ASICS Corporation

Bata Corporation

Bata India Ltd.

Caleres

Deckers Brands

ECCO Sko A/S

Feng Tay Enterprises Co., Ltd.

Geox s.p.a

Gucci Group SpA

Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc.

LaCrosse Footwear, Inc.

Nike Inc.

Nine West, LLC

Puma SE

RG Barry Corporation

Timberland LLC

Vans, A VF Company

Weyco Group Inc.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Story continues

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1311 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $377.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $440.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 through 2023

Impact of the Pandemic on Footwear Sales

COVID-19 Impact on the Footwear Market

COVID-19 Challenges for the Footwear Industry

Competitive Landscape

Footwear Market: Characterized by Intense Competition

Consumer Trends Intensify Competition Among Players

Athletic Footwear Segment

Nike: Going Strong

adidas: The Closest Competitor

Puma Remains in the Race

World Sports Shoes Market (2021E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Company

Casual Footwear Market

Outsourcing: Key Business Strategy for Leading Footwear Brands

Companies Eye Other Outsourcing Destinations beyond China

Nike's Footwear Sourcing Mix by Distribution Channel: 2022E

Nike's Footwear Sourcing Mix by Country: 2022E

adidas Footwear Sourcing by Country: 2022E

Pricing: Key Parameter in Competition

Cross Industry Forays Rife, Elevating Competition Levels

Footwear - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Key Market Trends, Drivers and Restraints

The Pandemic Causes Disruption in the Footwear Market Globally

Footwear Market in the Post-COVID World

While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets

World Footwear Market by Region (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

Global Footwear Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

China Remains the Largest Production Base

Footwear Production by Country (2020E): Percentage Breakdown by Volume for China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Rest of World

Proximity Playing a Key Role for Setting-Up Manufacturing Operations

Specter of Far-Reaching Economic Implications of Russia-Ukraine War Hangs in Air

Skyrocketing Oil Prices: A Fallout of War & Sanctions

Deteriorating Outlook for Global Economy

Dent on Economic Growth & Inflationary Stampede

Brisk Business for Luxury Brands despite Russia-Ukraine War & Production Glitches in Ukraine

Socio-Economic & Demographic Trends Favor Growth

Urbanization: A Megatrend with Significant Implications for Footwear Market

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Select Mega-Urban Regions Worldwide (2035*)

Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Rising Living Standards & Changing Lifestyle Trends

An Introduction to Footwear Market

Recent Market Activity

Innovations and Advancements

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Scanning the Athletic Footwear Trends

COVID-19 Dents Sports Footwear Demand

Social Distancing, Restrictions on Tourism, and Decimated Consumer Confidence Bring Down the Sports Goods and Athletic Footwear Industry During the Peak of Pandemic

The Worst Affected by the Pandemic, the Struggling Sports Industry Destroys All Hopes for Normalcy for All in the Value Chain: Global Sports Revenues (In US$ Billion) for 2019 and 2020

Sharp Decline in the Number of Tourists Impacts Sports Tourism Related Retail Trade: Global Number of International Tourist Arrivals at Airports Worldwide (In Million) for the Years 2019 & 2020

Demand for Athletic Shoes to Surge

Participation in Sports & Fitness Activities Favors Growth in Athletic Footwear Market: Average % of Americans Engaged in Sports & Fitness Activity Each Day for 2010, 2014 and 2019

Fitness Routine Changes of People as a Result of COVID-19 Outbreak

Fashion-Statements Override Brand Aspirations

Athletic Footwear: A Gift for All Occasions

Rising Demand for Sneakers

Riding High on Basketball

Running Shoes - Leader amongst the Athletic Footwear Category

Female Footwear - An Aggressive Growth Segment

Tennis Shoes Draw Attention

Trekking Shoes - Going on an Uphill Journey

Cross Trainers - Increasingly Designed for Outdoor Wear

Skating Shoes Market: An Insight

Short Lead Times Spell Success in a Dynamic Market

Efforts to Boost Demand

Competition from Designer Brands

Licensing Needs a Shot in the Arm

Growing Sophistication of Manufacturing Technologies

Online Sales Pick up Pace

Shifting Brand Loyalty - A Major Concern!

Non-Athletic Footwear: Noteworthy Trends

Eco-Friendly Footwear: Future Directions

Emergence of New Design Themes

Moving in Line with Changing Fashion Trends

Men's Shoes - Making a Style Statement

Changing Customer Preferences

Fashion and Comfort: Top on Women's Shopping List

Fashionable Yet Comfortable Footwear to Drive Demand

The Economy Measured in Terms of Heel Height!

Multifunctional Shoes Gain Popularity

Innovations in Footwear Components

Affordable Luxury - Not just an Oxymoron in Footwear Space

Luxury Footwear Designers Gain Traction

Increasing Popularity of Private Labels

Outdoor Footwear Gets Diversified

Safety Shoes - A Review

Innovations in Footwear Industry

Technological Advancements in the Footwear Industry

Industry 4.0 in the Footwear Industry

Futuristic Innovative Trends

Innovative 3D Printing Technology Forays into Footwear Industry

Smart Shoes to Transform Footwear Industry

Major Sneakers Innovations in Shoe Industry

Select Shoe Innovations by Popular Brands

Research Initiative to Aid Shoe Industry Combat Coronavirus Crisis

Innovation in Outdoor Footwear Market

Consumer Insights

Consumerism in the 21st Century

Branding - What the Consumer Looks for

Female Footwear Market

The Replacement Issue

Teenagers - A Key Segment

Kids - The Retailers' New Favorites

Baby Boomers - Changing Priorities

Retail Environment

Logistics

Retailers under Pressure

Small Shops - The Most Favored Targets

Shelf Presence

'Space Lifting' Footwear Retailing

E- Commerce: Evolving as a Vibrant Medium

'Proactive' Merchandising In-Store Garners Momentum

Point-of-Sale Data: Understanding the Needs of the Consumer

Huge Discounting

Co-Branding: Crucial for the Success of P-O-P Displays?

Manufacturers Evolving too

FOOTWEAR: PRODUCT DEFINITIONS & OVERVIEW

Athletic Footwear

Outdoor/Rugged Footwear

Casual Footwear

Dress/Formal Footwear

Footwear Accessories

Select Glossary of Footwear Terminology

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



