U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.56 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.14 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.33
    -2.16 (-2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.30
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0697
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    +0.0059 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1140
    +0.1640 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,553.09
    +712.67 (+2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.71
    +19.38 (+3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,004.36
    -8.17 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,513.13
    -183.31 (-0.66%)
     

Global Forensic Technologies and Services Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $61.6 Billion by 2030 - Ever Present Threat of Crime Boosts the 'Need' Factor

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Forensic Technologies and Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


Global Forensic Technologies and Services Market to Reach $61.6 Billion by 2030

The global market for Forensic Technologies and Services estimated at US$24.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$61.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Capillary Electrophoresis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.6% CAGR and reach US$25.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR

The Forensic Technologies and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.2% and 10.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • A Primer

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Ever Present Threat of Crime Boosts the "Need" Factor

  • DNA Analysis: The Ultimate Weapon in the Battle against Crime

  • Government Intervention to Help Perk-Up Demand

  • Expanding Criminal DNA Database Extends a Fillip to DNA Analysis

  • DNA Analysis Aids in Post-Conviction Testing

  • Privacy Issues Plague DNA Forensics

  • Rising DNA Sample Analysis Backlogs Saddle Crime Labs

  • Federal Funds to Ease the Backlog Burden

  • Testing Quality in Laboratories Raises Eyebrows

  • Rise in Gun Violence Raises the Demand for Forensic Ballistics

  • Rise in Cyber Crimes Brings to Fore the Emergence of Computer Forensics

  • Digital Forensics Continue to Gain Acceptance in the Corporate Sector

  • Forensic Technologies and Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Challenges Continue to Bedevil Digital Forensics

  • Smartphone Forensics Garners Momentum

  • Law Enforcement Slow in Adoption of Mobile Forensics

  • Cloud Forensics Grow in Popularity

  • Forensics as a Service (FaaS) to Witness Robust Growth

  • Constant Threat of Terrorist Bombings Sharpens the Focus On Explosives Forensics...

  • All Eyes on Forensic Consulting Services

  • The Era of Slow Growth Invites Financial Fraud & Strengthens the Business Case for Forensic Accounting Services

  • Demand Swells for Miniaturized, Hand-Held Forensics Devices

  • Miniaturization of DNA based Diagnostics: Still an Uphill Task

  • Innovations in Forensic Technologies: Key to Growth

  • Targeted Collection - The Next Generation Forensic Tool

  • Image Enhancement Technology: A Shot in the Arm for Criminal Investigation

  • Fingerprint Detection on Metals Now a Possibility

  • Universities Emerge As Forensic R&D Hubs

  • Structure of Forensic Labs in the United States

  • Operational Structure

  • Spotlight on Accreditation

  • Challenges Confronted by Forensic Labs

  • Practice of Forensic Science Attracts Widespread Criticism

  • Insufficient Funding Hampers Operations of Crime Labs

  • A Review of Select Technologies Applied in Forensic Investigation

  • High-Speed Cameras for Ballistics Photography

  • Panoramic 3D Cameras

  • Alternative Light Photography

  • Laser Ablation Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (LA-ICP-MS)

  • Video Spectral Comparator

  • 3D Forensic Facial Reconstruction

  • DNA Sequencer

  • Forensic Carbon-14 Dating

  • XFT Device - Digital Surveillance for Xbox

  • Link Analysis Software for Forensic Accountants

  • Magnetic Fingerprinting & Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AIFS)

  • Notable Recent R&D Initiatives

  • Human Microbiome

  • Innovative Spectroscopy Technique Promises Effective Cloth Fiber Identification

  • Use of Raman Spectroscopy for Effective Evidence Processing

  • Nanoparticles: Treasure Trove of Forensic Information

  • New Technique for Human Hair Identification Promises Faster Processing

  • Sequence Specific Label Free Cost Effective DNA Sensors Promise to Lower Costs of DNA Analysis

  • Innovative New Device Drastically Speeds Up Human DNA Extraction

  • Fluorescent Fingerprint Tag to Enhance Latent Print Collection & Identification

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 32 Featured)

  • Agilent Technologies (USA)

  • BAE Systems Plc (United Kingdom)

  • Capsicum Group, LLC (USA)

  • Cellmark Forensics (USA)

  • Computer Forensics, Inc. (Canada)

  • Creative Forensic Services (USA)

  • Cyber Agents, Inc. (USA)

  • Data Recovery Services (USA)

  • Forensics Consulting Solutions, LLC (USA)

  • Forensic Pathways Ltd. (UK)

  • Foster + Freeman Ltd. (United Kingdom)

  • Global Digital Forensics, Inc. (USA)

  • Horiba, Ltd. (Japan)

  • KrollOntrack (UK)

  • Leica Geosystems AG (Switzerland)

  • MicroForensics, Inc. (USA)

  • MorphoTrust USA, Inc. (USA)

  • Neogen Corporation (USA)

  • PAPILLON ZAO (Russia)

  • Pyramidal Technologies Ltd. (Barbados)

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

  • Tri-Tech Forensics, Inc. (USA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/68shbr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-forensic-technologies-and-services-market-report-2023-market-to-reach-61-6-billion-by-2030---ever-present-threat-of-crime-boosts-the-need-factor-301750065.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    While last year wasn’t a particularly good year for stock investors, at least one man closed it out with a smile. Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of the Citadel hedge fund, didn’t just outperform the markets last year – he managed to outperform them by a margin of $16 billion. It was the highest annual profit ever seen by a Wall Street hedge fund, and reflected the 38% return generated by Citadel’s flagship fund. Now we all know that past performance is no guarantee of future gains – but it

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a “Top Pick,” investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on three stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s dive into the details and find out wh

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Analysts Say, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    Say ‘electric vehicle’ these days, and Elon Musk is probably the first association that will come to mind. After all, he’s a headline machine – but his Tesla company has proven that the EV market can be profitable for automakers and investors alike. But cars aren’t the only game in town for investors who want to buy into the EV sector, and worthwhile stocks don’t need to have Tesla-level prices. EVs are bringing a range of supporting technologies and infrastructure with them, from battery manufa

  • CNBC's Becky Quick Fires Back at Viewer Upset About Network's Coverage of Tesla

    CNBC correspondent Becky Quick was quick to correct a disgruntled Twitter commenter on Feb. 17 when it came to her stance on the Tesla recall announced by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration on Feb. 16. When the user tagged her in a tweet commenting that she should look at other recalls besides Tesla's and pointing her toward an Apple security issue identified on Feb. 14 (which was not a recall), she had no problem clarifying her thoughts on the matter -- with an equal serving of salt. Commenters in the thread quickly jumped back into the use of the word "recall," which Musk pushed back on publicly after the NHTSA announcement in a Twitter exchange with Ark Invest Director Sam Korus.

  • ‘The risk is that we’re going to hit the brakes very, very hard,’ Larry Summers says

    Almost a full year of monetary-policy tightening by the Federal Reserve appears to be having little impact on inflation, putting policy makers in danger of needing to do much more, according to former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

  • Is the Stock Market Open for Presidents Day? Here Are the Trading Hours.

    Presidents Day is just around the corner. On Friday, the Dow Industrial Average rose 0.4%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.6%. Here’s what you need to know if you’re looking to trade on Presidents Day.

  • JPMorgan’s top strategist warns markets could be heading for another ‘Volmageddon’

    “While history doesn’t repeat, it often rhymes,” Marko Kolanovic warned.

  • Walmart, Kroger, Amazon and Grocery Stores Have a Problem Bigger Than Inflation

    Higher prices are an issue, but they're not the biggest problem facing America's largest supermarkets.

  • Meta just gave thousands of employees poor performance reviews that could clear the way for more layoffs during its ‘Year of Efficiency’

    Threat comes after 11,000 workers lost their jobs in November.

  • 14 dividend stocks that rose 100% or more in 5 years as the payouts doubled

    DEEP DIVE In basketball, a double-double is a combination of at least 10 or more of the following in a game: points scored, rebounds, assists, blocked shots or steals. For dividend stocks, you might find a screen of double-doubles below to be fascinating.

  • Comcast and Verizon Make List of Undervalued Dividend Stocks

    Morningstar created a list of 10 quality stocks with stable dividends that are trading below its fair-value estimates.

  • Why energy stocks are sitting out the 2023 rally

    Energy stocks have been largely sitting out the recent broader market rally, despite a stellar 2022 performance. But there's hope.

  • Penn Entertainment acquires full ownership of Barstool Sports for $388M

    Penn Entertainment has secured the remaining interest in Barstool Sports for $388 million. The Wyomissing-based casino operator announced the deal's close on Friday, bringing the total cost of the Barstool acquisition to $551 million three years after it bought an initial 36% stake in the sports media company for $163 million in cash and stock. Shares in Penn Entertainment (NASDAQ: PENN) were trading down slightly at $31.94 early Friday afternoon.

  • Former Google Employee Issues Scathing Warning About Tech Giant

    High-profile layoffs at companies like Amazon , Google and Microsoft have affected tens of thousands while an uncertain economic future have brought many former forces from growth to, if not survival, then stagnation. Seshadri joined Google after the "no-code development platform " AppSheet he co-founded was acquired by the tech giant in 2020. "The way I see it, Google has four core cultural problems," Seshadri writes in the viral blog post.

  • Albemarle, Lithium Stocks Beat the Market for Years. Until Now.

    The lithium sector took a dive on a risk off day for the market. Shares of Livent, SQM, and others dropped a lot.

  • Here's What to Expect From Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Q4 Earnings

    Strength in the Energy unit due to an increase in gasoline prices is likely to have aided Icahn Enterprises' (IEP) Q4 earnings. Weakness in the aftermarket parts business might have hurt the same.

  • Like Income? 3 Consumer Staples Stocks Worth a Look

    Many Consumer Staples stocks pay dividends, providing a passive income stream and a cushion against the impacts of drawdowns. And these three stocks are no different, all currently yielding more than 2.5% annually.

  • Is AT&T (T) a Good Pick for Value Investors?

    Is AT&T (T) a great pick from the value investor's perspective right now? Read on to know more.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on Carvana

    Betting that the stock price will rise, the legendary investor acquired call options on the online seller of second-hand vehicles.

  • XP Inc.A (XP) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    XP Inc.A (XP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -67.39% and 14.99%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?