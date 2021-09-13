U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

Global Forensic Technologies and Services Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $77.8 Billion by 2027 - Forensics as a Service (FaaS) to Witness Robust Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Forensic Technologies and Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Forensic Technologies and Services Market to Reach $77.8 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Forensic Technologies and Services estimated at US$48.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$77.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Chemical Analysis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$29.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the DNA Profiling segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR

The Forensic Technologies and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.

Biometric or Fingerprint Analysis Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR

In the global Biometric or Fingerprint Analysis segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9 Billion by the year 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • A Primer

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Ever Present Threat of Crime Boosts the "Need" Factor

  • DNA Analysis: The Ultimate Weapon in the Battle against Crime

  • Government Intervention to Help Perk-Up Demand

  • Expanding Criminal DNA Database Extends a Fillip to DNA Analysis

  • DNA Analysis Aids in Post-Conviction Testing

  • Privacy Issues Plague DNA Forensics

  • Rising DNA Sample Analysis Backlogs Saddle Crime Labs

  • Federal Funds to Ease the Backlog Burden

  • Testing Quality in Laboratories Raises Eyebrows

  • Rise in Gun Violence Raises the Demand for Forensic Ballistics

  • Rise in Cyber Crimes Brings to Fore the Emergence of Computer Forensics

  • Digital Forensics Continue to Gain Acceptance in the Corporate Sector

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 125 Featured)

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.

  • BAE Systems Plc

  • Capsicum Group LLC

  • Cellmark Forensics

  • Computer Forensics Inc.

  • Creative Forensic Services

  • Cyber Agents Inc.

  • Forensic Pathways Ltd.

  • Forensics Consulting Solutions LLC

  • Foster + Freeman Ltd.

  • Global Digital Forensics Inc.

  • Leica Geosystems AG

  • MorphoTrust USA Inc.

  • Neogen Corporation

  • PAPILLON ZAO

  • Pyramidal Technologies Ltd.

  • SBC Co. Ltd.

  • Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

  • Tri-Tech Forensics Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Challenges Continue to Bedevil Digital Forensics

  • Smartphone Forensics Garners Momentum

  • Law Enforcement Slow in Adoption of Mobile Forensics

  • Cloud Forensics Grow in Popularity

  • Forensics as a Service (FaaS) to Witness Robust Growth

  • Constant Threat of Terrorist Bombings Sharpens the Focus On Explosives Forensics...

  • All Eyes on Forensic Consulting Services

  • The Era of Slow Growth Invites Financial Fraud & Strengthens the Business Case for Forensic Accounting Services

  • Demand Swells for Miniaturized, Hand-Held Forensics Devices

  • Miniaturization of DNA based Diagnostics: Still an Uphill Task

  • Innovations in Forensic Technologies: Key to Growth

  • Targeted Collection - The Next Generation Forensic Tool

  • Image Enhancement Technology: A Shot in the Arm for Criminal Investigation

  • Fingerprint Detection on Metals Now a Possibility

  • Universities Emerge As Forensic R&D Hubs

  • Structure of Forensic Labs in the United States

  • Operational Structure

  • Spotlight on Accreditation

  • Challenges Confronted by Forensic Labs

  • Practice of Forensic Science Attracts Widespread Criticism

  • Insufficient Funding Hampers Operations of Crime Labs

  • A Review of Select Technologies Applied in Forensic Investigation

  • High-Speed Cameras for Ballistics Photography

  • Panoramic 3D Cameras

  • Alternative Light Photography

  • Laser Ablation Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (LA-ICP-MS)

  • Video Spectral Comparator

  • 3D Forensic Facial Reconstruction

  • DNA Sequencer

  • Forensic Carbon-14 Dating

  • XFT Device - Digital Surveillance for Xbox

  • Link Analysis Software for Forensic Accountants

  • Magnetic Fingerprinting & Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AIFS)

  • NoTable Recent R&D Initiatives

  • Human Microbiome

  • Innovative Spectroscopy Technique Promises Effective Cloth Fiber Identification

  • Use of Raman Spectroscopy for Effective Evidence Processing

  • Nanoparticles: Treasure Trove of Forensic Information

  • New Technique for Human Hair Identification Promises Faster Processing

  • Sequence Specific Label Free Cost Effective DNA Sensors Promise to Lower Costs of DNA Analysis

  • Innovative New Device Drastically Speeds Up Human DNA Extraction

  • Fluorescent Fingerprint Tag to Enhance Latent Print Collection & Identification

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jzpbae

