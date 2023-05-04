Global Forest Carbon Market Study 2023 with Case Studies for the United States, Europe, and New Zealand
DUBLIN, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Forest Carbon Markets: How Demand for Forest Carbon Credits is Shaping Wood Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study looks at the role of forests in climate change, the growth in carbon pricing mechanisms, and the market for forest carbon. It also considers the potential impact on wood supply, with three important case studies; the US, EU and New Zealand.
Forest carbon markets are rapidly evolving as the importance of forests in tackling climate change is increasingly recognized and rewarded. Almost 25% of global carbon dioxide emissions are now covered by pricing mechanisms and forestry is one of the most popular sources of carbon credits.
Questions the report helps answer
How can forests help address climate change, in different world regions?
How are regulators pricing carbon?
What does the forest carbon market look like (size, growth, segments, players)?
Where are credits generated and bought?
How do forest owners earn carbon credits?
How is demand for forest carbon credits impacting forest management?
How can that impact future wood supply?
What learnings can be made from forest carbon markets in the US, EU, NZ?
What challenges does the forest carbon industry face, how can they be resolved?
Who the report is most relevant for
Forest owners in North America, Europe and Oceania
Timberland investors
Wood buyers (saw-, pulp-, panel- and pellet mills)
Carbon credit buyers and traders
Forest carbon project developers
Governments and NGOs
Analysts, consultants, financial institutions and industry associations
Suppliers to forest industries, e.g. logging equipment
Key Topics Covered:
1. Forests' role in climate change
Role of removals in achieving net emission targets
Global forest carbon emissions and sequestration
Attractiveness of forestry as a climate change lever
2. Carbon pricing mechanisms
Growth in carbon taxes and cap-and-trade schemes
Demand, supply and pricing of carbon credits
Role of forestry in carbon credit markets
3. Forest carbon markets
Types of projects and criteria
Supply of credits: government and independent
Outlets for credits: compliance and voluntary
Demand and supply growth by type and region
Market participants in supply chain
4. Implications for wood supply
Impact of REDD on tropical timber supply
Impact of afforestation / reforestation on new forest establishment and future wood supply
Impact Improved Forest Management on forest growth enhancement and deferred harvest
Expected net impact on timber supply by region
5. Regional case studies
New Zealand: an established compliance market
United States: an evolving independent market
European Union: a huge latent compliance market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jexva8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-forest-carbon-market-study-2023-with-case-studies-for-the-united-states-europe-and-new-zealand-301814927.html
SOURCE Research and Markets