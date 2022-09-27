Global Forex and CFD broker Moneta Markets, splits from the Vantage Group of brands to go its own way.

SYDNEY, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moneta Markets has announced that after launching into the CFD broker industry under the umbrella of the Vantage Group, they are embarking on a path of their own with a team of new investors. Having recently acquired three new licences of their own to operate under independent entities regulated in various jurisdictions worldwide.

A relative newcomer to the industry, Moneta Markets has vastly expanded its services throughout 2022, underlining its emphasis on a "client-centric" approach to the industry. In addition to its new licences under FSCA, ASIC, and SVGFSA, the broker continues to vastly expand its collection of tradable products, which now totals over 1000, including over 500 new Share CFDs, available for clients to trade with *zero commissions fees, zero swaps on gold trading, and a range of 50+ new ETF products.

David Bily, Founder, and CEO of Moneta Markets, said "Since inception, the intention has always been to build Moneta Markets into a brand that can operate on its own. The support of the Vantage Group was vital in helping achieve our independence and instrumental in attracting new investors who want to be involved in the next stage of Moneta's growth journey. With our ever-increasing range of products, our continuous effort to improve our offering, and a hungry group of new investors supporting us, we are on track to build Moneta Markets into a position where it grows into the preferred retail FX and CFD broker of choice."

Moneta's recent separation from the Vantage Group follows the company's substantial increase in client acquisition, trading volume, and monthly deposits, which have laid a solid foundation as we enter the closing months of 2022. Coupled with the backing of several new investors, the broker looks set to continue i's growth into 2023 and beyond.

About Moneta Markets:

Moneta Markets is a multi-asset broker offering access to the most popular and liquid trading products, including 1000+ currency pairs, indices, commodities, Share CFDs and ETFs to traders, investors, and fund managers around the world. All Moneta Markets clients can take advantage of educational tools and resources, trading ideas, the powerful MT4, MT5, and PRO Trader platforms, and their in-house proprietary daily market analysis.

Story continues

For more information or to open a trading account, please visit monetamarkets.com.

Moneta Markets South Africa (Pty) Ltd: Financial Sector Conduct Authority ("FSCA") of South Africa under license number 47490 and located at 1 Hood Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg, Gauteng 2196, South Africa.

Moneta LLC: Grenadines Financial Services Authority ("SVGFSA") with registration number 2052 LLC 2022.

AGC Capital Securities Pty Ltd: Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) AFSL no. 481024.

SOURCE Moneta Markets