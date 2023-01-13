The Global Forging Market is forecast to grow by 17.34 mn t during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Forging Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the forging market and is forecast to grow by 17.34 mn t during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period.

Our report on the forging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advantages of forging over other fabrication techniques, advent of new hybrid forging techniques, and technological innovations.



The forging market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Others



By Product

• Closed die forging

• Open die forging

• Seamless rings



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the developments in robotics to enhance forging operations as one of the prime reasons driving the forging market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of IoT with forging technology (sensors) and integration of IoT with forging technology (IoT gateway) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the forging market covers the following areas:

• Forging market sizing

• Forging market forecast

• Forging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading forging market vendors that include Aichi Steel Corp., Ajax Tocco Magnethermic Corp., Alicon Castalloy Ltd., All Metals and Forge Group, Allegheny Technologies Inc., Aluminum Precision Products, American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., Asahi Forge Corp., Bharat Forge Ltd., Bruck GmbH, Consolidated Industries Inc., Farinia SA, Fountaintown Forge Inc., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Mitsubishi Steel Mfg. Co. Ltd., Pacific Forge Inc., Patriot Forge Co., Scot Forge Co., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and thyssenkrupp AG. Also, the forging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

