U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,861.59
    -56.73 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,909.64
    -345.22 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,138.89
    -199.47 (-1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,772.70
    -53.88 (-2.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.68
    +0.96 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.70
    +38.10 (+2.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.60
    +0.44 (+2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0643
    +0.0056 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6950
    -0.2300 (-5.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    +0.0111 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9620
    -1.2000 (-0.88%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    20,180.15
    +477.05 (+2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.46
    -0.37 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.35
    -131.63 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     

Global Forklift Truck Market Size To Grow USD 129.4 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 7.45%

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
·7 min read
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Forklift Truck Market size was valued at USD 62.2 billion in 2021 and the worldwide forklift truck market size is expected to reach USD 129.4 billion by 2030, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Toyota Industries Corporation, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Doosan Corporation, Crown Equipment Corporation, KION Group AG, Konecranes, Paletrans Equipment, Lonking Holdings Limited, Crown Equipment Corporation, Jungheinrich AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group, Komatsu Ltd., EP Equipment, Cargotec Oyj, Manitou Group and among others.

New York, United States , March 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Forklift Truck Market Size is to grow from USD 62.2 billion in 2021 to USD 129.4 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.45% during the forecast period. Forklift truck adoption is increasing in various industries, including mining, industrial, food & drinks, construction, chemical, logistic, manufacturing, natural resources, retail & e-commerce, and others. The base year for the report is 2021, and the forecast period is from 2022 to 2030. The market would witness growth owing to driving factors such as stringent emission norms, increasing need for sustainable material handling equipment for intralogistics operations, and the growing warehouse and logistics industries worldwide.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1525 

Forklift trucks are heavy-duty lift trucks that are commonly used to lift and carry big goods such as containers, crates, and other similar components over small distances. The global forklift truck market is expanding as a result of developments in the e-commerce industry in major nations such as Europe, the United States, and China. Similarly, an increase in infrastructure development investments and an increase in the usage of electric forklift trucks are expected to drive market expansion. Also, the market is likely to rise in the medium term during the forecast period, as forklift truck manufacturers implement automation to increase manufacturing capacity. With various other advantages, such as zero-emission, low noise, improved visibility, and the ability to perform practically every operation that an IC forklift can, electric forklift trucks are predicted to acquire market share and be the fastest developing forklift truck over the forthcoming years.

Browse key industry insights spread across 209 pages with 116 market data tables and figures & charts from the reportGlobal Forklift Truck Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Class Type (Class 1, Class 2, Class 3, Class 4, Class 5), By Power Source Type (Internal Combustion Engine, Electric), By End-Use Industry (Mining, Industrial, Food & Beverages, Construction, Chemical, Logistic, Manufacturing, Natural Resources, Retail & E-Commerce, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis a006Ed Forecast 2021 – 2030”.  in detail along with the table of contents.

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1525 

The class 3 segment is witnessing a higher growth rate over the forecast period.

The Global Forklift Truck Market is divided into five classes: class 1, class 2, class 3, class 4, and class 5. Among these, the class 3 segment is witnessing a higher growth rate over the forecast period. Class 3 forklifts are stand-up forklifts that are meant to lift goods over a short distance off the ground. The controller serves next to the vehicle and uses electronic controls. They have a capacity of 4 tonnes, and they are utilized for both loading and unloading trucks.

The electric segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of materials, the Global Forklift Truck Market is segmented into the internal combustion engine, and electric. Among these, the electric segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. Electric forklift trucks can be powered by batteries or fuel cells and can run on direct or alternating currents. To work at full efficiency, they must be charged for eight hours. Although electric forklifts are more expensive at first, they require little maintenance and can run for more than five years. They are more maneuverable than gas-powered forklifts and have a quieter start-up.

The food & beverages segment is dominating the market with the largest market share of 55% over the forecast period.

Based on the end-use industry, the Global Forklift Truck Market is segmented into mining, industrial, food & beverages, construction, chemical, logistics, manufacturing, natural resources, retail & e-commerce, and others. Among these, the food & beverages segment dominates the market with the largest market share of 55% over the forecast period. The utilization of these vehicles is growing at a quicker rate as the economic industry of food and beverages expands. Lack of luster or unreliable machines may result in destroyed products, lost output, and costly servicing. In such situations, such vehicles play an important role in the food and beverage industry.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1525 

With a market share of 35%, Asia Pacific dominates the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the market's leading region throughout the projected period, with a market share of 35% and 560,000 units in 2021. Rising industrialization is one of the reasons projected to promote the growth of the forklift truck market.  Increasing demand in developing countries such as China, Japan, and India is also contributing to this surge. For instance, Mitsubishi Logisnext plans to extend its dealership network in the United States in May 2022. Wiese USA has been appointed to promote the corporation's brand products in Alabama and North-western Florida: Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks, and Jung Heinrich warehouse goods.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Forklift Truck Market include Toyota Industries Corporation, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Doosan Corporation, Crown Equipment Corporation, KION Group AG, Konecranes, Paletrans Equipment, Lonking Holdings Limited, Crown Equipment Corporation, Jungheinrich AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group, Komatsu Ltd., EP Equipment, Cargotec Oyj, and Manitou Group, among others.

Recent Development

In September 2022, Toyota Industries Corporation unveiled an automated lift truck with world-first AI-based technology that autonomously recognizes vehicle and load location and position and produces automated travel routes to complete loading procedures.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1525 

Browse Related Reports

Global Electric three-wheeler Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Lead Acid, and Others), By Power (Up to 1000W, 1000 W - 1500 W and Above 1500 W), By End User (Passenger Carrier and Goods carrier), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/electric-three-wheeler-market

Global Hybrid Truck Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Full Hybrid, Mild Hybrid, Micro Hybrid), By Technology (Parallel Hybrid, Series Hybrid, Series-Parallel Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid), By Vehicle Type (Light-Duty Trucks, Heavy-Duty Trucks, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/hybrid-truck-market

Global Electric Vehicle Wireless Charging Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Static, Dynamic) By Technology (CWEVS, PMWEVCS, IWEVCS, RIWEVCS) By Application (Commercial, Residential) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2030.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/electric-vehicle-wireless-charging-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:    

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • 20 banks that are sitting on huge potential securities losses—as was SVB

    SVB Financial faced a perfect storm, but there are plenty of other banks that would face big losses if they were forced to dump securities to raise cash.

  • 10 banks that may face trouble in the wake of the SVB Financial Group debacle

    Silicon Valley Bank wasn't well positioned for rising interest rates, leading to losses and a dilutive capital raise. Other banks show similar red flags.

  • Two U.S. Banks Collapse in 48 Hours. Which One's Next?

    Silvergate served the cryptocurrency industry, while SVB was the bank for Silicon Valley tech startups.

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    Sentiment shifts periodically on Wall Street, and you could argue Cathie Wood might be the prime example of fortune reversal. Once an investor favorite and hailed as a pioneer with a portfolio jam-packed with the novel and cutting-edge, Wood’s reputation has been tarnished over the past year and a half as her growth-oriented investing style went out of fashion in the post-pandemic climate. Does that mean Wood is ready to desert her strategy of backing innovative yet risky and often unprofitable

  • Why Charles Schwab Is Taking a Beating Along With Bank Stocks

    On Thursday, bank stocks got hammered, and so did shares of brokerage firm Charles Schwab, which dropped 13%. On Friday the pain continued, with Schwab suffering another 6% decline by midday. No doubt many investors are scratching their heads as to why Schwab would fall in line with bank stocks.

  • Silicon Valley Bank Panic Crashes 10 Bank Stocks — Is Yours OK?

    The halt of trading shares of Silicon Valley Bank is setting off a cascade of selling throughout the financial sector.

  • Warren Buffett just added millions more shares of this stock to his portfolio. And it has an 84% return since 2020. Should you invest?

    While Buffett's stock picks may seem appealing, heed another piece of his advice: "I don’t think most people are in a position to pick single stocks."

  • Short Sellers Make $500 Million on SVB’s Demise. Collecting Won’t Be Easy

    (Bloomberg) -- SVB Financial Group’s record plunge on Thursday minted short sellers roughly half a billion dollars in paper profits. But they now face a challenge: how to close their positions.Most Read from BloombergSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Everything We Know About the Bank’s Collapse Right NowOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisSVB Spectacularly Fails After Rate Heresy Becomes RealityStartu

  • SoFi CEO Noto makes ‘opportunistic’ million-dollar stock purchase as SVB crisis fuels selloff

    As SoFi shares fell Friday amid the fallout over Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, the financial-technology company's chief executive bought up stock.

  • A Silicon Valley Bank short seller explains how he knew the bank was in trouble months ago

    “I've never seen a balance sheet crumble this quickly,” says Dale Wettlaufer, a partner at Bleecker Street Research who shorted the stock in January.

  • SVB’s Balance-Sheet Time Bomb Was ‘Sitting in Plain Sight,’ Short Seller Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The problems that triggered SVB Financial Group Inc.’s death spiral were hiding in plain sight in the firm’s earnings reports.Most Read from BloombergSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Everything We Know About the Bank’s Collapse Right NowOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisSVB Spectacularly Fails After Rate Heresy Becomes RealityStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunThat’s according to sho

  • SVB collapse highlights $620 billion hole lurking in banks’ balance sheets

    The spike in interest rates has been devastating for the value of their securities portfolios, meaning many carry around billions in unrealized losses that could pose a problem if funding dries up.

  • Silicon Valley Bank shoots self in foot

    It will go down in the history books about Silicon Valley: the time that its most prominent bank, a bank founded nearly 40 years earlier, inflicted such grievous injury on itself that it it had to be abruptly shut down. To quickly revisit this whole mess, Silicon Valley Bank lost $1.8 billion in the sale of U.S. treasuries and mortgage-backed securities that it had invested in, owing to rising interest rates. It owned bonds, for example, that are no longer attractive compared with more newly issued bonds, and took a financial hit on these.

  • This Growth ETF Has a Massive 11.4% Dividend Yield, and It Pays Monthly

    The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund (NYSEARCA:JEPI) has become a hit in the ETF world thanks to its 12.2% dividend yield and its monthly payout. While many investors are likely familiar with JEPI thanks to the considerable level of fanfare it has garnered as it has grown to $21.8 billion in assets under management (AUM), they may not be as familiar with JEPI’s newer and somewhat less heralded cousin — the JPMorgan Nasdaq Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ). There are some notable differences be

  • Cathie Wood Makes a Big Prediction on the Future of Banks

    The crisis at two California banks sparked a CNBC discussion on cryptocurrency and technology in banking trends.

  • Silicon Valley Bank Collapse: Large Account Holders Are Unsecured Depositors

    Startup companies that had Silicon Valley Bank accounts with more than the $250,000 maximum insured by the FDIC have become unsecured creditors, banking experts said. The majority of account holders at SVB, which on Friday was shut down by regulators and taken over by the FDIC, had balances that exceed $250,000, Gary Zimmerman, chief executive of MaxMyInterest, the New York financial-technology company, told TheStreet. "Silicon Valley Bank had an overwhelming market share of venture-capital firms and portfolio companies," he said.

  • How Silvergate’s Crypto Collapse Differed From Silicon Valley Bank’s: No Bailout

    For all the angst this week about how troubles in the crypto industry are fueling a banking crisis, the reality, so far, is actually something else: Of the two banks that went under, the one squarely focused on crypto – Silvergate Capital – escaped the black mark of a federal bailout.

  • SVB’s Stranded Deposits Spread the Pain From Tech to Napa Valley

    (Bloomberg) -- The ripple effects of one of the biggest US bank runs in over a decade are reaching a wide variety of businesses, as companies from startups to vineyard owners raise alarms. Most Read from BloombergSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Everything We Know About the Bank’s Collapse Right NowOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisSVB Spectacularly Fails After Rate Heresy Becomes RealityStartup Ba

  • Crypto firm Circle reveals $3.3 billion exposure to Silicon Valley Bank

    The stablecoin company's announcement comes after startup-focused SVB collapsed on Friday in the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, roiling global markets and stranding billions of dollars belonging to companies and investors. Traders have been on guard this week for signs of contagion in the financial sector and beyond from troubles for SVB and crypto-focused Silvergate, which this week disclosed plans to wind down operations and voluntarily liquidate. Boston-based Circle said last week it had moved a "small percentage" of USDC reserve deposits held at Silvergate to its other banking partners.

  • SVB Spectacularly Fails After Unthinkable Heresy Becomes Reality

    (Bloomberg) -- Greg Becker sat in a red armchair at an invite-only conference in Los Angeles last week, legs crossed, one hand cutting through air. Most Read from BloombergSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Everything We Know About the Bank’s Collapse Right NowOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisSVB Spectacularly Fails After Unthinkable Heresy Becomes RealityStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank Run“We pride