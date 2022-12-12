The Global Forklift trucks Market is expected to grow by 357 th units during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

32% during the forecast period. Our report on the forklift trucks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid growth in the construction sector, rapid growth in e-commerce retail, and high growth potential in emerging markets.



The forklift trucks market is segmented as below:

By Class Type

• Class III

• Class V

• Class I

• Class II

• Class IV



By Type

• Electric

• Internal combustion engine



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies fuel cell-powered forklift trucks as one of the prime reasons driving the forklift trucks market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of automation and the rising prominence of tire technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the forklift trucks market covers the following areas:

• Forklift trucks market sizing

• Forklift trucks market forecast

• Forklift trucks market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading forklift trucks market vendors that include Anhui Heli Co. Ltd., BYD Electronic Co. Ltd., Cargotec Corp., Caterpillar Inc., CLARK Material Handling Co., Crown Equipment Corp., CVS FERRARI Spa, Dana Inc., EP Equipment Co. Ltd., Hoist Material Handling Inc., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Komatsu Mining Corp., Konecranes, Manitou BF SA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Royal Terberg Group BV, Toyota Industries Corp., and SANY Group. Also, the forklift trucks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

