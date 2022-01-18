U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

Global Forklifts Market to Reach US$50.5 Billion by the Year 2026

ReportLinker
Jan. 18, 2022

Abstract: Global Forklifts Market to Reach US$50. 5 Billion by the Year 2026 . Forklift also known as forklift trucks, fork trucks or lift trucks started to play a pivotal role in lifting and moving heavy loads over a short distance.

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Forklifts Industry"
Extensively employed in manufacturing industries, warehouses and distribution centers, forklifts` ability to easily maneuver heavy goods to various locations forms the prime factor driving the market growth. Increase in productivity, decrease in downtime, operator comfort, and reduced number of accidents and injuries are the other key factors fueling growth in the forklifts market. Booming e-commerce and retail businesses, flourishing automotive component manufacturing, growing consumable goods industry, and rising construction industry are further augmenting demand for forklifts. Advancements in technology are paving way for greater adoption of forklifts. Advent of intelligence forklifts, robotic lift trucks, forklifts with ultra-capacitors, fast charging battery-based forklifts, fuel cell powered forklift trucks, and cost-effective and eco-friendly hydrogen power trucks are drastically influencing the growth opportunities in the forklifts market. The forklift truck market is receiving a major growth impetus from increasing acceptance of electric vehicles as a result of ongoing technological advancements coupled with rising cost of traditional fuels.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Forklifts estimated at US$37.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period. Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$35.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electric segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) forklifts dominate the market as heavy duty forklifts that find use in outdoor activity are typically driven by diesel. However, owing to the stringent regulatory emission norms for regulating CO2 emissions and relative high maintenance costs, diesel forklifts are making way for electric forklifts that are powered by electricity. Rise in adoption of electric forklifts due to its benefits over internal combustion (IC) engines powered forklifts and increase in investments targeted at advancements in battery technology are poised to fuel growth of electric forklifts in the near future.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2026

The Forklifts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR over the analysis period. The US and Europe represent the largest regional markets for forklifts. The encouraging scenario on the wholesale & retail distribution front coupled with anticipated robust demand for replacement of forklift trucks is expected to spiral demand for forklifts. Adoption of advanced technologies and Industry 4.0 initiative by the governments will create growth opportunities for forklifts market. Further, thriving e-commerce market and surging demand for battery operated forklift vehicles are expected to spur growth in the European market.

Retail & Wholesale (End-Use) Segment to Reach $18.5 Billion by 2026

Rapidly rising e-commerce and retail business, and reducing trade barriers between various regions across the world are significantly increasing number of warehouses, which require forklifts to properly arrange the products. The surging demand from warehouses is propelling growth in the forklifts market. In the global Retail & Wholesale (End-Use) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.82% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.


Select Competitors (Total 81 Featured)

  • Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.

  • CLARK Material Handling Company (CMHC)

  • Combilift Ltd.

  • Crown Equipment Corporation

  • Godrej Material Handling

  • HANGCHA GROUP CO., LTD

  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

  • Jungheinrich AG

  • KION Group AG

  • Komatsu Ltd.

  • Lonking Holdings Limited

  • Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

  • Toyota Industries Corporation




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219500/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Proliferation of E-Commerce Solutions amidst COVID-19
Knock-On Effect of the Pandemic on Forklift Market
Global Forklifts Market Struggles with Supply Side Shocks
Flip Side of Material Handling Industry Explosion & Steep
Demand for Forklifts
Material Handling Equipment (MHE): An Introduction
Forklift: Integral Part of MHE
Types of Forklifts
Counterbalanced Forklift
Warehousing Forklifts
Forklift by Fuel Types
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
Electric
Forklift by Tonnage Capacity
Less than 5 Ton
5 Ton to 10 Ton
11 Ton to 36 Ton
Classification by Forklift Classes
Key Strategies to Ensure Safe Use of Forklifts in Work
Environments
Born Out of Necessity, Forklifts Surge Ahead on the e-Commerce
Boom
Prominent Factors to Turbocharge Global Forklifts Market
Forklift Arena Keeps Buzzing with Latest Technological Trends
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
EXHIBIT 2: World Forklifts Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth
EXHIBIT 3: World Forklifts Market - Geographic Regions Ranked
by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
Internal Combustion Engine Forklifts Making Way for Electric
Forklifts
EXHIBIT 4: World Forklifts Market by Power Source (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Internal Combustion
Engine (ICE), and Electric
Retail & Wholesale End-Use Segment to Maintain its Dominance
EXHIBIT 5: World Forklifts Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Retail & Wholesale,
Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive, and Other End-Uses
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Select Innovations
Global Competitor Market Shares
EXHIBIT 6: Forklift Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 and 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Popularity of Fuel Cell-powered Forklifts to Drive
Global Forklift Market
Myriad Benefits to Broaden Battery-operated Forklifts Application
Automated Forklifts Rise in Prominence
Electric Forklifts Gain Traction
Emphasis on Green Warehousing Steers Demand for Electric Forklifts
Electric Forklifts Experience Impressive Makeover with
Sophisticated Technology
COVID-19 Glitches Hustle Forklift Users to Embrace Electric
Versions
Forklift Tires Market: Characterized by Growing Demand for
Solid and Non-Marking Tires
Lift Truck Become a Part of the Connected Enterprise Ecosystem
EXHIBIT 7: World Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) Market
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
Forklifts Emerge as an Important Material Handling System for
the Logistics and Shipping Industry
EXHIBIT 8: Global Logistics Market Revenues in US$ Billion for
the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial
Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors
EXHIBIT 9: Global 3PL Market Revenue Share by End-Use Sector:
(2021)
Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities
EXHIBIT 10: Global Retail Sector Revenue Share by Product
Category (2021)
Transition of Material Handling Operations in Automobile
Industry Augurs Well for Forklifts Market
How Automotive Industry Continues to be Impacted by the
Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?
EXHIBIT 11: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 12: Global Production Capacity of the Automobile
Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and
2022
With Global E-Commerce Sales Skyrocketing, Growth in E-Commerce
Warehouses Spurs Need for Forklifts
EXHIBIT 13: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 14: Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for
the Period 2017-2023
EXHIBIT 15: Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide:
Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019E
Online Shopping Trend and Need to Improve Warehouse
Efficiencies Drive Investments into Forklifts
Great Technological Strides for Lift Trucks Used in Cold
Storage Warehouses
Safety Strategies for Operators to Minimize Forklift Accidents?
Risk in Warehouses
Anticipated Growth of Construction Sector to Present Favorable
Outlook for Forklifts
EXHIBIT 16: Global Construction Equipment Market: Revenues in
US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Technological Advancements Accelerate Market Expansion
Technological Developments also Aim at Increasing Productivity
Key Challenges
Manufactures Face Challenges Producing Rough-Terrain Forklifts
Introduction of Robotic based Humanless Warehouse: A Threat to
the Market
Rising Concerns over Forklift-related Safety Issues Restrain
Market Growth
Regulatory Framework in the Forklift Sector
EXHIBIT 17: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Fatalities
Attributed to Forklifts by Type of Accident in the US

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Forklifts by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine (ICE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Internal Combustion Engine
(ICE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Internal Combustion
Engine (ICE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Electric by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Electric by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail &
Wholesale by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Retail & Wholesale by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail & Wholesale by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Logistics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Logistics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Logistics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
An Overview of Material Handling Equipment Market
EXHIBIT 18: United States Material Handling Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2021
North American Market Bears Severe Blow of COVID-19
Developing E-Commerce Industry Drives Growth in Automated Systems
EXHIBIT 19: E-Commerce Retail Sales in the US as % of Total
Retail Sales (2015-2022)
Focus Heightens on Sustainable Solutions
Demand on Rise for Electric Forklifts
Competitive Landscape
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by Power
Source - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: USA Historic Review for Forklifts by Power Source -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by Power Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal Combustion
Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by
End-Use - Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage,
Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Forklifts by End-Use - Retail &
Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail & Wholesale,
Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 20: Material Handling Equipment Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2021
Market Analytics
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by
Power Source - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Forklifts by Power Source -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by Power
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by
End-Use - Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage,
Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Forklifts by End-Use -
Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail & Wholesale,
Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by
Power Source - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Forklifts by Power Source -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by Power
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by
End-Use - Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage,
Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Forklifts by End-Use -
Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail & Wholesale,
Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 21: Chinese Material Handling Equipment Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2021
Chinese Forklift Manufacturers Aim for Overseas Markets
Market Analytics
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by
Power Source - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: China Historic Review for Forklifts by Power Source -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by Power
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by
End-Use - Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage,
Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: China Historic Review for Forklifts by End-Use -
Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail & Wholesale,
Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 22: European Material Handling Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2021
Market Analytics
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Forklifts by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by
Power Source - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Forklifts by Power Source -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by Power
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by
End-Use - Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage,
Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Forklifts by End-Use -
Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail & Wholesale,
Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by
Power Source - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: France Historic Review for Forklifts by Power Source -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by Power
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by
End-Use - Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage,
Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: France Historic Review for Forklifts by End-Use -
Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail & Wholesale,
Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 23: German Material Handling Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2021
Market Analytics
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by
Power Source - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Forklifts by Power Source -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by Power
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by
End-Use - Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage,
Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Forklifts by End-Use -
Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail & Wholesale,
Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Brief Market Overview
EXHIBIT 24: Italian Material Handling Equipment Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2021
Market Analytics
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by
Power Source - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Forklifts by Power Source -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by Power
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by
End-Use - Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage,
Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Forklifts by End-Use -
Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail & Wholesale,
Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by Power
Source - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: UK Historic Review for Forklifts by Power Source -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by Power Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal Combustion
Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by End-Use -
Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: UK Historic Review for Forklifts by End-Use - Retail &
Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail & Wholesale,
Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by
Power Source - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Forklifts by Power Source -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by Power
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by
End-Use - Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage,
Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Forklifts by End-Use -
Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail & Wholesale,
Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by
Power Source - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Forklifts by Power Source -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by Power
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by
End-Use - Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage,
Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR


Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219500/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


