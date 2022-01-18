Abstract: Global Forklifts Market to Reach US$50. 5 Billion by the Year 2026 . Forklift also known as forklift trucks, fork trucks or lift trucks started to play a pivotal role in lifting and moving heavy loads over a short distance.

Extensively employed in manufacturing industries, warehouses and distribution centers, forklifts` ability to easily maneuver heavy goods to various locations forms the prime factor driving the market growth. Increase in productivity, decrease in downtime, operator comfort, and reduced number of accidents and injuries are the other key factors fueling growth in the forklifts market. Booming e-commerce and retail businesses, flourishing automotive component manufacturing, growing consumable goods industry, and rising construction industry are further augmenting demand for forklifts. Advancements in technology are paving way for greater adoption of forklifts. Advent of intelligence forklifts, robotic lift trucks, forklifts with ultra-capacitors, fast charging battery-based forklifts, fuel cell powered forklift trucks, and cost-effective and eco-friendly hydrogen power trucks are drastically influencing the growth opportunities in the forklifts market. The forklift truck market is receiving a major growth impetus from increasing acceptance of electric vehicles as a result of ongoing technological advancements coupled with rising cost of traditional fuels.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Forklifts estimated at US$37.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period. Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$35.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electric segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) forklifts dominate the market as heavy duty forklifts that find use in outdoor activity are typically driven by diesel. However, owing to the stringent regulatory emission norms for regulating CO2 emissions and relative high maintenance costs, diesel forklifts are making way for electric forklifts that are powered by electricity. Rise in adoption of electric forklifts due to its benefits over internal combustion (IC) engines powered forklifts and increase in investments targeted at advancements in battery technology are poised to fuel growth of electric forklifts in the near future.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2026



The Forklifts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR over the analysis period. The US and Europe represent the largest regional markets for forklifts. The encouraging scenario on the wholesale & retail distribution front coupled with anticipated robust demand for replacement of forklift trucks is expected to spiral demand for forklifts. Adoption of advanced technologies and Industry 4.0 initiative by the governments will create growth opportunities for forklifts market. Further, thriving e-commerce market and surging demand for battery operated forklift vehicles are expected to spur growth in the European market.



Retail & Wholesale (End-Use) Segment to Reach $18.5 Billion by 2026



Rapidly rising e-commerce and retail business, and reducing trade barriers between various regions across the world are significantly increasing number of warehouses, which require forklifts to properly arrange the products. The surging demand from warehouses is propelling growth in the forklifts market. In the global Retail & Wholesale (End-Use) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.82% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.





UNITED STATES

An Overview of Material Handling Equipment Market

EXHIBIT 18: United States Material Handling Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2021

North American Market Bears Severe Blow of COVID-19

Developing E-Commerce Industry Drives Growth in Automated Systems

EXHIBIT 19: E-Commerce Retail Sales in the US as % of Total

Retail Sales (2015-2022)

Focus Heightens on Sustainable Solutions

Demand on Rise for Electric Forklifts

Competitive Landscape

Market Analytics

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by Power

Source - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Forklifts by Power Source -

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by Power Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal Combustion

Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by

End-Use - Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage,

Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Forklifts by End-Use - Retail &

Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail & Wholesale,

Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 20: Material Handling Equipment Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2021

Market Analytics

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by

Power Source - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Forklifts by Power Source -

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by Power

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal

Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Forklifts by

End-Use - Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage,

Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Forklifts by End-Use -

Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail & Wholesale,

Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



