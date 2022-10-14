Global Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Packaging Machinery Market Report 2022-2026: Continuing Shift Away from Manual Packaging Techniques in Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises Boosts Sector

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Packaging Machinery Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global form-fill-seal (FFS) packaging equipment demand is forecast to expand 6.9% annually to $5.2 billion in 2026, supported by:

rising value-added food production, the largest market for FFS machinery, leading to construction of new factories and expansion of existing sites

competitive inroads made in applications - such as beverages and chemicals - that are currently more commonly served by stand-alone filling machines

the continuing shift away from manual packaging techniques among small and mid-sized industrial enterprises around the world

rising demand for state-of-the-art FFS models in mature markets (and some developing ones, like Thailand) because of concerns about workforce issues and the desire to reduce costs

new environmental regulations and industry initiatives to increase use of green packaging, such as pouches, which often requires operators to replace older machines with new FFS equipment compatible with these materials

ongoing shifts in some markets from rigid to flexible packaging, most notably pouches, as FFS machinery is the primary type of equipment used to produce pouches

FFS machines will continue to capture market share from stand-alone filling equipment due their greater production rates, flexibility, efficiency, and ability to automate key tasks.

China & the US Dominate Sales as Demand for Advanced FFS Equipment Grows

The US and China are forecast to account about half of all FFS packaging equipment sales growth because of their large and highly competitive manufacturing sectors:

In the US, increased spending on advanced packaging technologies will boost productivity, reduce labor costs, and allow for greater customization of packaging. Strong interest in providing packaging that is viewed as sustainable will also encourage companies to invest in new FFS machines that are compatible with green packaging materials.

In China, greater mechanization of packaging processes, preferences for flexible packaging in some applications, and rising use of advanced packaging equipment (driven by increasing foreign participation in Chinese industries and intensifying competition globally for a number of export-oriented industries) will support market gains.

Food Industry Will Continue to Drive Demand Growth for FFS Packaging Machinery

Food manufacturing is expected to account for 66% of global packaging machinery gains, attributable to industry output growth and manufacturers' investments in new production and packaging capacities. Evolving consumer preferences on packaging design and intensifying competition in the global food industry will also push operators to replace older machines with more capable models (e.g., short packaging runs and greater customization capabilities). Growth will be aided by the strengthening of regulatory frameworks in both developing and mature markets (e.g., environmental, product, and safety standards). This trend will spur sales of more advanced FFS models, such as machines with ultra-clean capabilities, and contribute to FFS equipment capturing market share from stand-alone filling machines.

