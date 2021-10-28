U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,581.20
    +29.52 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,660.39
    +169.70 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,361.44
    +125.60 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.70
    +29.21 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.48
    -0.18 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.20
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1675
    +0.0069 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5590
    +0.0300 (+1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    +0.0049 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3720
    -0.4380 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,656.80
    +2,666.02 (+4.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,484.62
    +65.25 (+4.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,235.01
    -18.26 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     
Q3 GDP:

U.S. economy expanded at 2% annualized rate in Q3

It was the slowest clip in over a year, and lower than expectations

Global Fortified Wine Market Report 2021

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fortified Wine Market, By Type (Port, Sherry, Marsala, Madeira, Commandaria, Vermouth, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Liquor Stores, Online and others), By Nature, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market for fortified wine is expected to grow at a steady rate in the coming years.

The market is driven by the growing demand for alcohol among the population and developing taste of population for various flavors of wine. Additionally, few health benefits come along fortified wine, for instance, the distilled spirits like brandy are used to clear sore throats.

Additionally, legalization of marijuana in the US has led the manufacturers to produce marijuana infused wines, which is also contributing to the market growth. However, the taxes imposed by government on the consumption of alcohol can restrain the market growth across the globe.

The global fortified wine market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, nature, company and region. Based on nature, the fortified wine market can be segmented into dry and sweet. Dry wines are expected to hold the largest market share as they can be consumed easily by the diabetic people as well due to the absence of sugar in them.

Based on region, Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2020. This is because fortified wines were started in Europe due to which it has pre-existing wine manufacturing companies, which cater to the pulsating preferences of the population.

The inter-company competition keeps on increasing parallelly with the market, which in turn leads to innovations in technology, which eventually leads to better catering of fortified wines to the population.

Major players in the global fortified wine market include

  • Liberty Wines Limited

  • Backsberg

  • Sogevinus Fine Wines SL (Kopke)

  • Taylor's Port

  • Albina & Hanna

  • Contratto

  • Bacardi

  • E. & J. Gallo Winery

  • Gruppo Campari

  • The Wine Group

  • Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A.

  • Atsby Vermouth

  • Anchor Brewing Company

  • Gancia

  • Vinbros and Company


Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Fortified Wine Market, By Type

  • Port, Sherry

  • Marsala

  • Madeira

  • Commandaria

  • Vermouth

  • Others

Global Fortified Wine Market, By Distribution Channel

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

  • Specialty Stores

  • Liquor Stores

  • Online

  • Others

Global Fortified Wine Market, By Nature

  • Dry

  • Sweet

Global Fortified Wine Market, By Region

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Middle east & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awe9js

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fortified-wine-market-report-2021-301410949.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Lion Electric Receives Purchase Order for 39 Electric Vehicles from Groupe Autocar Jeannois

    The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced that it has received a purchase order from Groupe Autocar Jeannois ("Jeannois") for 35 zero-emission LionC school buses, to be delivered over the next five years. The purchase order also includes an option for Jeannois to purchase an additional five LionC buses. These LionC buses will be added to Jeannois' existing fleet of three

  • Steel Companies See Hot Market Extending Into 2022

    U.S. steelmakers are building new mills, raising prices for big customers and reporting record profits.

  • Natural gas prices tumble in Europe after Putin orders Gazprom and others to fill up EU storages

    Europe's gas prices have soared in recent weeks amid strong demand in Asia driven by the economic recovery from the pandemic and due to depleted European Union stocks from a cold winter.

  • Denison Announces Completion of Highly Successful Phoenix ISR Field Test Program

    Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the initial results of a highly successful In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") field test program ("2021 ISR Field Test") completed within the commercial-scale ISR test pattern installed in the Phase 1 area of the high-grade Phoenix uranium deposit ("Phoenix") at the Company's 95% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project ("Wheeler River" or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan. View PDF Version

  • European Corn Risks Being Left in Fields as Gas Crunch Bites

    (Bloomberg) -- European corn farmers are facing the prospect of having to leave crops in fields because of the energy crunch, a fresh sign of how the crisis is heightening the risk of global food inflation.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe grain typically needs to be dried down after it’s collected

  • Coal returns from the dead to power the world as renewables fall short

    Transitioning to green energy will take time. Meanwhile, governments bring back the dirtiest of fossil fuels.

  • Caterpillar Stock Is Regaining Lost Ground as Earnings Beat Forecasts

    The heavy-equipment manufacturer reported $2.66 in adjusted per-share earnings from $12.4 billion in sales, more than Wall Street expected.

  • Ginkgo Bioworks spinout launches with $78M to bioengineer beauty products

    After four years within the labs of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. as an entrepreneur-in-residence, Jasmina Aganovic is striking out on her own as CEO of a new startup at the intersection of biotech and beauty: Arcaea.

  • Samsung Sees Chip Crunch Persisting After Profit Tops Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said the tight supply of chips that’s hurting industries worldwide is set to persist through next year, as it reported quarterly profit boosted by rising prices at its semiconductor business.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe South Korean giant, both a major pro

  • Volkswagen lowers sales outlook as chip shortage hits profit

    Volkswagen’s push into electric vehicles continued during the third quarter.

  • Arteris jumps in debut as investors bet on chip-tech company

    Chip IP and tech firm Arteris jumped in its market debut; CEO Charles Janac joined Yahoo Finance to discuss company prospects and the ongoing global chip shortage.

  • Boston Beer Is Drowning in Hard Seltzer

    Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM) is wallowing in hard seltzer. The brewer went all in on the effervescent alcoholic beverage as consumer drinking preferences shifted away from beer, but the bubble burst on the trendy drink and Boston Beer had to dump "millions of cases" of its Truly brand of seltzer. Boston Beer warned that this was coming.

  • Giant cryptocurrency mining operation coming to Akron via Hong Kong investor

    The local mining center could eventually have access to electric power capacity of up to 150 megawatts — that's how crypto-miners identify the size of their operations.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Rebound on Dollar Weakness

    U.S. Trade Deficit Widened

  • Top Growth Stocks for November 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Uranium Energy Corp Files Annual Report, Strengthens Balance Sheet, Expands Physical Portfolio and Launches ESG Program

    Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to report, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the filing of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This Form 10-K filing, which includes the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management's discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC's website at

  • Oil hits two-week low on Iran talks and U.S. stocks build

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices slumped to their lowest in two weeks on Thursday after Iran said talks with world powers on its nuclear programme would resume by the end of November and U.S. crude inventories rose by much more than expected. Brent crude was 69 cents, or 0.8%, lower at $83.89 a barrel by 1325 GMT, having hit a two-week low of $82.32 earlier and fallen by 2.1% in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 53 cents, or 0.6%, at $82.13 having earlier touched a two-week low of $80.58 and dropped 2.4% on Wednesday.

  • Top Communications Stocks for November 2021

    These are the communications stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Heineken sales lower than expected after Vietnam lockdown

    Dutch brewing giant Heineken reported a steeper than expected decline in third-quarter beer sales on Wednesday after COVID-19 restrictions cut volumes in Vietnam, one of its top three markets, by more than half. The world's second-largest brewer said it sold 5.1% less beer on a like-for-like basis than a year earlier, with Asia-Pacific sales down 37.4% as COVID-19 restrictions hit Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. The average estimate in a company-compiled poll of analysts was for a 2.3% overall decline, with the Asia-Pacific region down 25.6% and modest growth in Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

  • FDA panel endorses Pfizer vaccine for kids, CDC rules to expire on cruises, Hertz offers rental Teslas to Uber drivers

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.