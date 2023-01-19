U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,925.25
    -20.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,219.00
    -167.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,409.00
    -66.75 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.50
    -9.50 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.60
    -0.88 (-1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.90
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    -0.14 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0830
    +0.0033 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.03
    +1.67 (+8.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2328
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5230
    -0.2270 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,771.32
    -443.88 (-2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.29
    -15.37 (-3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,769.07
    -61.63 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.23
    -385.89 (-1.44%)
     

Global Foundry Sales Set to Drop in 2023 in Blow to Taiwan, South Korea

Sam Kim
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Revenues in global contract chipmaking, or foundries, are projected to fall this year as demand cools rapidly for the advanced chips that have bolstered Asian technology-driven economies Taiwan and South Korea.

Most Read from Bloomberg

As clients cut orders and manufacturing slows, foundry sales are expected to decrease 4% in 2023 from a year earlier, tech research organization TrendForce said Thursday in its latest projection. That would contrast with last year’s estimated rise of 28.1% year-on-year, and would be worse than 2019’s 1.9% drop.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. hold the biggest slices of the foundry industry, fabricating chips to the specifications of companies that do not have chipmaking plants of their own. Major design houses are already this quarter cutting the use of wafers — the silicon slabs that transistors are printed on — with no signs of a significant rebound in orders, and foundries may see a deeper drop in demand next quarter, TrendForce said.

The gloomy projection underscores the pace of the global economic downturn. Central bank tightening is feeding through, China is trying to rebound from its Covid lockdowns and Russia’s war in Ukraine is continuing. Global tech giants are also cutting spending as pandemic-era demand in e-commerce and remote work fades.

“The state of the global economy will remain the largest variable” that will affect demand, TrendForce analyst Joanne Chiao said in the report. “The recovery of individual foundries’ capacity utilization rates will not occur as quickly as expected.”

The foundry industry — which includes production of Apple Inc.’s Silicon chips for iPhones and MacBooks — was worth almost $130 billion as of last year, TrendForce estimated. TSMC has a commanding lead with Samsung trailing as a distant second. The Korean rival still holds the title as the world’s biggest memory chipmaker.

Memory tends to be more vulnerable to a bust-and-boom cycle than the kind of advanced processors produced by TSMC. Samsung already recorded its largest profit drop in a decade last quarter.

Korea’s exports of semiconductors are likely to fall 15% this year compared with 2022, according to the Korea International Trade Association, indicating deeper trouble for the memory-chip market.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • European shares fall on recession fears, weak earnings

    (Reuters) -European shares fell on Thursday, after lacklustre U.S. economic data and hawkish comments from central bankers rekindled fears of a global economic slowdown while downbeat corporate earnings at home soured investor appetite further. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.8% at 0929 GMT, and on track to snap a six-day winning streak. Wall Street tumbled overnight after data showed that U.S. manufacturing output had slumped last month and retail sales dropped by the most in a year, while hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials further weighed on the markets.

  • 3 Companies Positively Surprising in Earnings Season

    Earnings season has quickly arrived at our doorstep, and investors are undoubtedly ready for companies to pull the curtain back and unveil what's transpired behind the scenes.

  • Chesapeake CEO Urges Slowdown in Natural Gas Output After Price Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Chesapeake Energy Corp. Chief Executive Officer Nick Dell’Osso urged his peers in the US natural gas sector to scale back production growth in response to the “very clear signal” from low prices for the fuel.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetMicrosoft Cuts Incl

  • Slumping China-bound Japanese exports raise fears of global downturn

    Japan's export growth slowed sharply in December as China-bound shipments fell for the first time in seven months, stoking fears of further slowdown in the global economy and external demand for Japanese shipments. Exports rose 11.5% year-on-year in December after a gain of 20% in November, marking the slowest growth since the start of 2022, dragged down by a fall-off in sales to China of cars, auto parts and chip-making machinery, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday. Exports to largest trading partner China fell 6.2% year-on-year in value and were down 24% in volume terms in December.

  • There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Global Ports Investments' (LON:GLPR) Returns On Capital

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • Shareholders in Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) are in the red if they invested a year ago

    It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make...

  • Multilateral Collaboration Essential to Bridging the Digital Economic Divide, says DCO Report

    The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) today launched the Bridging the Gap Report at the World Economic Forum in Davos, highlighting the critical need for greater international, multilateral cooperation to close the digital divide and ensure all nations can benefit from digital economies.

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. Taiwan Semiconductor Stock

    Semiconductor companies are cyclical and heavily influenced by macroeconomic factors. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) are two industry-leading companies at the forefront of the chip industry. Howard Smith (Nvidia): There's no doubt that Nvidia stock was given too much of a premium valuation based on the growth investors expected.

  • Shareholders in DCC (LON:DCC) are in the red if they invested five years ago

    DCC plc ( LON:DCC ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 10% in the last month. But over the last...

  • Charlie Javice, Millennial CEO Sued by JPMorgan, Was a ‘Namedropping’ Cool Boss

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/LinkedInIn 2012, Charlie Javice strode across a San Francisco stage in a sharp black suit and made a case for PoverUp, her microfinance platform for students, in a presentation titled: “Doing Good.” Then a 20-year-old student at Wharton, Javice was vying for a fellowship from tech billionaire Peter Thiel that gives 20 students $100,000 to drop out of school to pursue their innovations full-time.“I stand here extremely grateful, lucky, and trul

  • Davos Latest: Twitter Users Say No to Domination by WEF Elite

    (Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel joined the chorus of cautious optimism among the global elite in Davos, saying Europe may see slightly positive growth this year even as risks remain including the war in Ukraine and rising borrowing costs.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans

  • Microsoft is cutting 46 Silicon Valley workers as part of its layoff

    On the same day it announced plans to cut 10,000 workers overall, the software giant told California employment officials how many it planned to let go in Silicon Valley.

  • Should You Investigate Krones AG (ETR:KRN) At €107?

    Krones AG ( ETR:KRN ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level...

  • When Should You Buy CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP)?

    CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA ( ETR:COP ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the XTRA gainers with a...

  • Investors Heavily Search Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT): Here is What You Need to Know

    Applied Materials (AMAT) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • China Nears Start of Trading Link for Foreigners to Hedge Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- China is gearing up for the start of a new trading link with Hong Kong, giving global investors access to onshore interest rate derivatives to further open up its capital market.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetMicrosoft Cuts Include Game Divisions Behind Halo

  • A sign of the times, NZ PM Ardern's resignation resonates for women in power

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -Thursday's shock resignation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who altered the face of global politics when she was elected the world's youngest female head of state, throws a spotlight on the punishing demands faced by women in power. But the remarks that followed were more revealing, said Anne-Marie Brady, a professor of politics at New Zealand's University of Canterbury. Directly addressing her family in her speech, Ardern said she was looking forward to being around when her young daughter Neve started school soon, and finally marrying her partner Clarke.

  • Filing reveals eye-popping amount former Disney executive earned during his brief tenure

    A proxy statement filed by Disney revealed the enormous amount of money former Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Geoff Morrell earned in connection to his time there.

  • Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski's suggestion that he date Sally Field

    Rob Gronkowski proposed that Tom Brady consider dating his "80 For Brady" co-star Sally Field after noting the pair's chemistry during a scene in the upcoming comedy.

  • There are 5 NFL teams that need a head coach. Which is the best opening?

    There aren't many great head-coaching openings this offseason.