The global FPGA market is projected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 6.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2026

The incorporation of FPGA for automotive applications such as ADAS, and rising need of FPGA hardware verification in avionics are among the factors driving the growth of the FPGA market. The market for low-end FPGA segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

These compact semiconductor devices offers high performance and low power consumption.They carry out a range of advanced functionalities.



Globally, many customers prefer these low-end FPGAs over application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC), standard-cell application-specific standard products (ASSPs), or systems installed on printed circuits boards (PCBs) that offer discrete functionalities. These FPGAs are designed with low logic density and complexity per chip.



The 22/28–90 nm segment held the major share of the FPGA market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

In 2020, 22/28–90 nm held the largest size of the FPGA market, and a similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period.The growth can be attributed to significant demand for high-performing and flexible FPGAs with 22/28–90 nm node size.



FPGAs with node size ranging from 22/28 nm to 90 nm offer high-temperature tolerance, consume less power and act as digital signal processing (DSP) solutions. They have embedded multipliers and offer high density, increased memory, and ease of packaging.



The flash segment of the FPGA market is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The flash segment of the FPGA market is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Many ecosystem players are developing their portfolio of flash-based FPGAs to cater to the growing application base of flash technology.



In comparison to other FPGA technology, flash consumes less power. Flash-based FPGAs are resistant to radiation, making them ideal for control and interfacing applications, where limited logic is required.



The telecommunications vertical held the largest share of the FPGA market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The telecommunications vertical held the largest size of the FPGA market in 2020 and a similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period.Increasing mobile data traffic and rising adoption of 5G network infrastructure across the world have also contributed significantly to the growth of this segment of the market.



The use of FPGAs in telecom and networking applications is increasing rapidly and will continue to grow over the years.Several devices enable interfacing and control functionality and the integration of IPs for processing and common interface has increased the efficacy of FPGAs.



The introduction of silicon technology has also increased the count of logic elements.



Based on region, APAC is expected to account for the highest CAGR of the FPGA market by 2026

In 2026, the FPGA market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The telecommunications, industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, and computing sectors are expected to drive the growth of the FPGA market in APAC.



The telecommunications industry is rapidly growing; South Korea, China, and Japan play a significant role in the 5G market and have the maximum 5G penetration rate.The increased adoption of industrial automation in APAC is also driving the demand for FPGAs in the region.



With the advent of IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M), the growth of the automotive and the consumer electronics industries in APAC is expected to be high, thereby contributing to the growth of the FPGA market in the region.



Xilinx, Inc. (US); Intel Corporation (US); Microchip Technology Inc. (US); Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (US); QuickLogic Corporation (US); Efinix Inc. (US); Flex Logix Technologies (US); GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation (US); Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (US); and S2C, Inc. (US); are some of the key players in the FPGA market.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the FPGA market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



