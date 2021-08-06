U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

The global FPGA market is projected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 6.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2026

ReportLinker
·5 min read

The incorporation of FPGA for automotive applications such as ADAS, and rising need of FPGA hardware verification in avionics are among the factors driving the growth of the FPGA market. The market for low-end FPGA segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "FPGA Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Configuration, Technology, Node Size, Vertical And Region - Global - Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05160310/?utm_source=GNW

The market for low-end FPGA segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth is attributed to the rising adoption of low-end FPGAs due to their low cost, and compact size.

These compact semiconductor devices offers high performance and low power consumption.They carry out a range of advanced functionalities.

Globally, many customers prefer these low-end FPGAs over application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC), standard-cell application-specific standard products (ASSPs), or systems installed on printed circuits boards (PCBs) that offer discrete functionalities. These FPGAs are designed with low logic density and complexity per chip.

The 22/28–90 nm segment held the major share of the FPGA market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.
In 2020, 22/28–90 nm held the largest size of the FPGA market, and a similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period.The growth can be attributed to significant demand for high-performing and flexible FPGAs with 22/28–90 nm node size.

FPGAs with node size ranging from 22/28 nm to 90 nm offer high-temperature tolerance, consume less power and act as digital signal processing (DSP) solutions. They have embedded multipliers and offer high density, increased memory, and ease of packaging.

The flash segment of the FPGA market is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The flash segment of the FPGA market is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Many ecosystem players are developing their portfolio of flash-based FPGAs to cater to the growing application base of flash technology.

In comparison to other FPGA technology, flash consumes less power. Flash-based FPGAs are resistant to radiation, making them ideal for control and interfacing applications, where limited logic is required.

The telecommunications vertical held the largest share of the FPGA market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.
The telecommunications vertical held the largest size of the FPGA market in 2020 and a similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period.Increasing mobile data traffic and rising adoption of 5G network infrastructure across the world have also contributed significantly to the growth of this segment of the market.

The use of FPGAs in telecom and networking applications is increasing rapidly and will continue to grow over the years.Several devices enable interfacing and control functionality and the integration of IPs for processing and common interface has increased the efficacy of FPGAs.

The introduction of silicon technology has also increased the count of logic elements.

Based on region, APAC is expected to account for the highest CAGR of the FPGA market by 2026
In 2026, the FPGA market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The telecommunications, industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, and computing sectors are expected to drive the growth of the FPGA market in APAC.

The telecommunications industry is rapidly growing; South Korea, China, and Japan play a significant role in the 5G market and have the maximum 5G penetration rate.The increased adoption of industrial automation in APAC is also driving the demand for FPGAs in the region.

With the advent of IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M), the growth of the automotive and the consumer electronics industries in APAC is expected to be high, thereby contributing to the growth of the FPGA market in the region.

In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing managers, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the FPGA marketplace.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 40%
• By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Managers – 25%, and Others – 40%
• By Region: North America – 25%, Europe – 42%, APAC – 21%, and RoW – 12%

Xilinx, Inc. (US); Intel Corporation (US); Microchip Technology Inc. (US); Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (US); QuickLogic Corporation (US); Efinix Inc. (US); Flex Logix Technologies (US); GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation (US); Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (US); and S2C, Inc. (US); are some of the key players in the FPGA market.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the FPGA market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage
The report defines, describes, and forecasts the FPGA market based on configuration, node size, technology, vertical, and region.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the FPGA market.

It also analyzes product launches, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, contracts, and merger and acquisitions, carried out by the key players to grow in the market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall FPGA market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05160310/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


