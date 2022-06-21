The Global Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027. Next -Gen Non-Invasive Technologies Revolutionizing the Market- Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The global fractional flow reserve (FFR) market was valued at $734.9 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2027.

Chicago, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the global fractional flow reserve (FFR) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during 2022-2027. Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) is considered the gold standard in determining the hemodynamic significance of coronary artery disease lesions. Despite encouragement and more benefits, the use of FFR is limited because it requires the use of vasodilator drugs, such as adenosine, which can increase procedure time, costs, and patient discomfort. However, the next-generation products have changed the scenario for patients and end-users. Key players such as HeartFlow are working on the technology to innovate new products for the market.



For Instance, HeartFlow plaque Technology provides plaque volume and characterizes the type of plaque present. The HeartFlow FFR CT analysis is commercially available in the US, UK, Canada, Europe, and Japan. By adding anatomical assessment and plaque scoring to the physiological information currently provided by HeartFlow FFR CT Analysis, physicians will have a better understanding and support efficient risk stratification of the burden of coronary artery disease in patients who are at increased risk of developing a heart attack.

Acist Medical Systems, a Bracco Group Company, launched its ACIST RXi Mini System, the next-generation system of its RXi Rapid Exchange FFR System. The RXi Mini is designed to provide FFR measurements to complement angiography, provide a qualitative assessment of lesion severity, and inform intervention strategy in both diagnosis and treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease.

Fractional Flow Reserve Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $734.91 Million MARKET SIZE (2021) $1.4 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 12.34% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Technology (Invasive and Non-Invasive), Application (Single-Vessel, and Multi-Vessel), End-User (Hospitals & Specialty Cardiac Centers, Office-Based Labs, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and Others), and Geography GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The global fractional flow reserve (FFR) market is one of the niches and specialized segments of the global cardiovascular devices market. The market is growing significantly and is expected to grow at a similar pace during the forecast period. This surge in growth is attributable to the growing prevalence/incidence of coronary artery disease (CADs). The prevalence of CAD has increased significantly over the last few years across the globe, creating opportunities in the market.

Key Highlights

The global fractional flow reserve market would realize an absolute growth of over 101.04% in terms of revenue between the forecast period of 2021 and 2027. The increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will drive the usage of FFR in the market. Changes in lifestyle reduced physical activity and increased westernized food style have increased the number of people suffering from various cardiovascular diseases. Coronary Artery diseases are one of the largest causes of mortality across the globe. New technologies may replace the traditional pressure wires and adenosine to assess FFR. This includes image-derived FFR, such as non-invasive computed tomography imaging derived FFR (FFR-CT), and X-ray angiography derived FFR (FFR-angio) that can be performed while the patient is on the table in the cath lab. Among technology segments, the non-invasive segment dominated the global fractional flow reserve market with a share of 51.23%, followed by invasive with 48.77% in 2021. The increased technological advancements in the market and increased end-user benefits will drive the FFR market. Companies are also mainly investing in research & development to introduce the product into the market. The fractional flow reserve method can be used to treat both single and multi-vessel coronary artery disease. In 2021, the single-vessel segment dominated the global fractional flow reserve market with 52.67 percent, followed by the multi-vessel sector with 47.33 percent. The FFR market is segmented into hospitals & specialty cardiac centers, office-based labs, diagnostic imaging centers, and others. The hospitals & specialty cardiac centers segment dominated the global FFR market with a share of 41.40%, followed by office-based labs, diagnostic imaging centers, and others with 29.42%, 22.22%, and 6.97% in 2021, respectively. Arizton predicts that the office-based labs segment will likely witness the highest CAGR of 13.56% during the forecast period.





Fractional Flow Reserve Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Technology

Invasive

Non-Invasive

Segmentation by Applications

Single-Vessel

Multi-Vessel

Segmentation by End-Users

Hospitals & Specialty Cardiac Centers

Office-Based Labs

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain

APAC China India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey South Africa Saudi Arabia



Why North American Region Gaining Momentum?

The market for the FFR is growing, due to the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in both the US and Canada. During the epidemiologic transition from rural to industrial in the US and Canada, nutritional deficiencies and infectious diseases made way for degenerative diseases such as CVDs and cancer. The overall economic burden of CVDs continues to be high and growing in the US and Canada. Every year, millions of patients experience symptoms potentially associated with coronary artery diseases. As both the US and Canadian populations are aging, and the diagnosis rate for CVDs is also increasing, the overall burden of coronary artery disease is expected to increase in the future. North America has gained the largest share of the market, owing to the rising number of MI endovascular procedures such as PCI for treating a variety of CVDs. The availability of modern healthcare infrastructure, constant technical breakthroughs, and increased acceptance of advanced technologies are all contributing to the increase in the number of surgeries. The rising prevalence of vascular disorders is also a major driver of market expansion.

How are the Players Sustaining their Market Position in the Market?

The global fractional flow reserve (FFR) market is highly consolidated, with a small number of competitors controlling a large portion of the industry. The market is dominated by major companies. Even though new entrants have tremendous growth potential, the market is controlled by major competitors, and numerous exploratory and small med-tech startups are developing revolutionary products and technology. The limited number of players in the market is a sign of low competition for FFR products. Though clinical studies have witnessed that FFR products are more accurate in measurement, companies are focusing on alternative technologies. Technological advances and next-generational development in FFR products are augmenting the non-invasive technology segment over invasive. According to the current scenario, the FFR market is yet to reach maturity and is open with a broad range of opportunities for the market players.

Key Vendors

Abbott

ACIST Medical Systems

Boston Scientific

CathWorks

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips

Opsens

Siemens Healthineers

