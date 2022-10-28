U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,884.42
    +77.12 (+2.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,756.84
    +723.56 (+2.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,041.82
    +249.15 (+2.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,831.52
    +25.20 (+1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.78
    -1.30 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,643.80
    -21.80 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    -0.40 (-2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9934
    -0.0033 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0000
    +0.0630 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1576
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6900
    +1.4190 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,683.20
    +148.38 (+0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.36
    +12.00 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.67
    -26.02 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market to Reach $118.95 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 24.89%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, By Components, By Application, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By Industry & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global fraud detection and prevention market is valued at USD 25.1 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to surpass market size of USD 118.95 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 24.89% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The widespread adoption of digitization and the Internet of Things has boosted the demand for fraud detection and prevention solutions. Furthermore, the growing number of cyber-attacks and higher occurrences of data theft resulting in revenue loss are propelling the fraud detection and prevention market ahead. Currently, the market has the opportunity to employ AI and ML in the banking sector to improve fraud detection and prevention.

Segments covered in this report

  • Based on Components, the market is categorized into Solutions, Services.

  • Based on Application, the market is categorized into Insurance Claims, Money Laundering, Electronic Payment, others.

  • Based on Deployment, the market is categorized into Cloud, On-Premise. Based on Enterprise Size, the market is categorized into Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

  • Based on Industry, the market is categorized into BFSI, IT, Telecom, Retail, Consumer Packaged Goods, Government, Construction, Real Estate, Energy, Utilities, Travel, Transportation, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Media, Entertainment, Other.

  • By region, the global Fraud Detection and Prevention market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Drivers

The popularity of digital applications and mobile banking services has grown, as has the number of fraudulent websites and mobile applications. In other industries, such as retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, and healthcare, fake websites and online apps are on the rise. These websites and programs mimic retail establishments and home delivery services, enticing clients into making fraudulent online transactions. Customers in the banking business are increasingly depending on mobile applications for a range of purposes, such as online payments, statement reviews, filing complaints, and providing feedback.

Restraints

The lack of professionals and qualified workers will stifle the expansion of the fraud detection and prevention market. This is especially true in emerging markets.

Market Trends

The coronavirus pandemic had a significant influence on the global economy. Overall demand for fraud detection and prevention (FDP) solutions fell somewhat in the first half of 2020 across all applications. Several marketing efforts, planned investments, government policies, and other projects have also been halted as a result of the outage.

As a result of growing cybercrime, payments fraud, insurance fraud, and other types of fraud, the outlook for the fraud detection and prevention market in the second half of 2020 and beyond boosted the adoption of fraud detection and prevention solutions. Individuals are claiming COVID-19 medical expenses through their life and health insurance policies. Because of the rising number of online insurance claims, fraudsters now have more opportunity to engage in fraudulent operations.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market overview

Parent Market Analysis

Market overview

Market size

Key Market Insights

Covid Impact

Market Dynamics & Outlook

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Component

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Application Area

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Deployment

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Enterprise Size

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Industry

Market Size by Region

Key Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • IBM Corporation (US)

  • Uplexis (Brazil)

  • Experian Information Solutions, Inc. (Brazil)

  • Gemalto - Thales Group (France)

  • ACI Worldwide, Inc. (US)

  • BAE Systems (US)

  • Fair Isaac Corporation (US)

  • Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (US)

  • LexisNexis (US)

  • NICE Actimize Ltd. (Israel)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xq5k69

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fraud-detection-and-prevention-market-to-reach-118-95-billion-by-2028-at-a-cagr-of-24-89-301662271.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk on the hook to pay more than $200 million to 3 fired Twitter execs

    Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's head of legal policy, received a "golden parachute" clause in Twitter's merger with Musk's X Holdings.

  • Intel stock up more than 10% on plans to reduce costs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the move higher in Intel stock.

  • 'Golden parachutes' for 3 fired Twitter executives worth $122 million -Equilar

    Three top executives of Twitter Inc fired by new owner Elon Musk stand to receive separation payouts totaling some $122 million, research firm Equilar said on Friday. Musk fired Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, according to people familiar with the matter. In an email to Reuters, Equilar, known for its research on executive compensation, valued Agrawal's so-called "golden parachute" at $57.4 million, while Segal's was $44.5 million and Gadde's was $20 million.

  • Gilead stock soars on profits from HIV and cancer drugs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for drug maker Gilead.

  • If GameStop stock goes above $30, ‘you could see something parabolic,’ S3 CEO says

    S3 Partners CEO & Managing Partner Bob Sloan speaks with Yahoo Finance Live about the main ingredient of a short squeeze, whether GameStop stock could soar again, and short positions against major tech companies like Meta.

  • Amazon stock dives amid earnings beat, revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Allie Garfinkle joins the Live show to break down Amazon's third-quarter earnings report.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Still Looks Very Healthy

    This year, the bear market bludgeoned shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). The hospital owner's stock price has plummeted 45%, partly due to the impact that rising interest rates could have on its ability to expand. The sell-off has driven the dividend yield of this real estate investment trust (REIT) up over 10%.

  • There’s a rush to buy I-bonds to lock in a high yield, but there may be an even better deal next week

    Friday is your last chance to buy at the 9.62% rate. But there are other important issues to consider.

  • Tesla under investigation, credit card debt returns, Buffalo Bills unveil stadium plans

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down leading headlines, including the SEC and DOJ investigating Tesla over its self-driving claims, credit card debt returning to pre-pandemic levels, and the Buffalo Bills revealing renderings of its new stadium.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Dropped Today

    QuantumScape continues to make step-by-step progress toward commercialization of its EV battery technology.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Makes a Strong Statement

    The successful entrepreneur and one of the hit show's most popular investors ends a long suspense.

  • Stocks mixed at open, Apple gains, Amazon extends losses

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down how stocks opened on Friday following major tech earnings.

  • Musk Fires Top Twitter Executives After Closing $44 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, putting the world’s richest man in charge of the struggling social network after six months of public and legal wrangling over the deal.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMusk Takes Twitter Hel

  • Stay out of 'Financial La La Land': Suze Orman says most Americans need to do this now to survive their next crisis

    MoneyWise sits down with the money maven and Devin Miller of SecureSave to take Americans to task on emergency savings.

  • Musk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal Closes

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk wasted no time taking complete control of Twitter Inc. The billionaire appointed himself chief executive officer, dismissed senior management and immediately began reshaping strategy at one of the world’s most influential social media platforms as his $44 billion take-private deal closed.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Was Up Earlier Today

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) got a boost today following Meta Platforms' third-quarter earnings call late Wednesday afternoon. Meta announced that it would maintain current spending plans on data centers and servers in 2023, which is good news for AMD's data center business. Worries over a slowing PC market and the potential for that to spill over to weak chip sales in the data center space have sent AMD stock down 58% this year.

  • UPS Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is an economic bellwether that provides a good reading on the economy. Daniel Foelber: Declining consumer spending, rising interest rates, rampant inflation, and the potential for rising unemployment are all reasons to be pessimistic about the prospects of a cyclical company like UPS. UPS CEO Carol Tomé and CFO Brian Newman and their teams have done a masterful job positioning UPS to weather an impending storm by expanding product and service offerings, growing relationships with customers of all sizes, and shoring up the balance sheet.

  • Is Amazon's Stock Crash Your Opportunity?

    In this video, I will be going over Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) third-quarter earnings report and explain why the stock crashed around 15% and why this is still one of the best investments one can make for the long term.

  • Adding $200 to These 4 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    Since each of the major U.S. stock indexes hit their respective all-time highs between the midpoint of November 2021 and the first week of January 2022, they've all plunged into a bear market. The Nasdaq Composite has fared the worst, with a peak-to-trough decline of as much as 38%. Over short time frames, bear markets can be unnerving.

  • Edwards Lifesciences Is Seeing Downside Price Targets

    Heart-focused medical device maker Edwards Lifesciences reported a Non-GAAP EPS of $0.61 which missed by $0.01, revenue of $1.32B which missed by $10M. EW has revised their guidance for 2022. A number of fundamental analysts have cut their price targets.