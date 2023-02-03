Global Freeze-drying Market Report 2022 to 2029: Increasing Demand for Lyophilized Goods in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Sectors Drives Growth

Company Logo

The "Freeze-drying Market Analysis by Application, by Type of Lyophilization Equipment, By Accessories, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing demand for lyophilized goods in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, innovations in lyophilization processes, and demand for food preservation are on the rise are some of the key drivers of the market.

However, pharmaceutical businesses are increasingly using reconditioned lyophilizers and the increasing use of alternate drying processes in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are expected to restrain the market growth.



Regional Markets



In 2021, Asia-Pacific had the greatest share of the market due to the number of investments in this region increasing, as is R&D spending, and lyophilization equipment firms in this region are expanding geographically.

However, the presence of significant competitors in the lyophilization market in the APAC region, and the development of production facilities of prominent pharma firms, are likely to support market growth in this region throughout the forecast period.

Unlike the Asia Pacific, the Americas, with its developed pharmaceutical industry and prominent firms, have a strong growth potential in the projection term. The growth in demand for freezing equipment in various countries, and the developing economy in the food industry, are projected to have a significant influence on the worldwide freeze-drying equipment market.

This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including application, type of lyophilization equipment, accessories, and scale of operation from 2022-2029.



Market Segmentation:

Application (Revenue, USD Million)

Medical Applications

Food Processing and Packaging

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Manufacturing

Others

Type of Lyophilization Equipment (Revenue, USD Million)

Manifold freeze dryers

Tray-style freeze dryers

Shell (Rotary) freeze dryers

Accessories (Revenue, USD Million)

Vacuum Systems

Drying Chambers

Manifolds

Clean-In-Place (CIP) Systems

Controlling & Monitoring Systems

Loading & Unloading Systems

Freeze Drying Trays & Shelves

Other accessories

Scale of Operation (Revenue, USD Million)

Pilot-scale lyophilization equipment

Industrial-scale lyophilization equipment

Laboratory-scale lyophilization equipment

By Region (Revenue, USD Million)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

