The Global Freight Brokerage Market is forecast to grow by $15.95 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period

Global Freight Brokerage Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the freight brokerage market and is forecast to grow by $15.95 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period.

Our report on the freight brokerage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the presence of FTAs and trade blocs at the global level, increased use of it-enabled solutions, and growth of intermodal freight transportation.



The freight brokerage market is segmented as below:

By Service

• LTL

• FTL

• Temperature-controlled freight

• Others



By Mode Of Transportation

• Road

• Inland waterways and coastal shipping

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growth in global demand for transportation and logistics services as one of the prime reasons driving the freight brokerage market growth during the next few years. Also, rising industrial production leading to increasing port container throughput volume and growing global e-commerce market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the freight brokerage market covers the following areas:

• Freight brokerage market sizing

• Freight brokerage market forecast

• Freight brokerage market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading freight brokerage market vendors that include BNSF Logistics, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., DSV AS, Echo Global Logistics Inc., Expeditors International of Washington Inc., GlobalTranz Enterprises LLC, Hub Group Inc., ITS Logistics LLC, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Landstar System Inc., MODE Transportation LLC, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Nolan Transportation Group LLC, Penske Truck Leasing Co. L.P., Schneider National Inc., Total Quality Logistics LLC, United Parcel Service Inc., Worldwide Express Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Also, the freight brokerage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

