Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 2.48 bn, Amcor Plc and Berry Global Group Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fresh meat packaging market will be driven by factors such as the rising adoption of case-ready meat packaging. This type of packaging is used for all types of fresh meat, including beef, chicken, pork, lamb, and others. Developed countries such as the US and the UK are the major markets for case-ready packaging. The rise in the adoption of case-ready packaging of fresh meats will provide numerous opportunities for fresh meat packaging vendors across the world. Global packaging vendors are adopting an inorganic growth strategy to establish their position. For instance, Berry Global Group Inc. acquired LINPAC Packaging, a UK-based packaging manufacturer. Other prominent vendors in the packaging market are also strengthening their position in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fresh Meat Packaging Market by Packaging and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The global fresh meat packaging market size is expected to increase by USD 2.48 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.64% during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The global fresh meat packaging market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, Crown Holdings Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kureha Corp., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., and Winpak Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Amcor Plc - The company offers fresh meat packaging to protect flavor and quality and to maximize the shelf life and safety of fresh meat.

Berry Global Group Inc. - The company offers ClearSeal high-barrier and non-barrier coextruded forming films for vacuum or modified atmosphere packaging applications.

Coveris Management GmbH - The company offers barrier films, ovenable films, thermal laminate seal layers, and many more.

Crown Holdings Inc. - The company offers Preson with different sizes for packaging solutions.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers Surlyn for fresh meat packaging with heat seal, hot tack, and seal through contamination.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the global fresh meat packaging market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By packaging, the market is classified into flexible packaging and rigid packaging. The flexible packaging segment will contribute the largest share of the market growth during the forecast period. Most fresh meat manufacturers operate at low-profit margins and high volume sales. Hence, to reduce their overall cost, they prefer cost-cutting supply chain techniques. Flexible packaging reduces transportation costs, as large quantities of materials can fit in a single truck. It also reduces the space used in warehouses.

By geography, the market is classified into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market growth.

Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.64% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.04 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, Crown Holdings Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kureha Corp., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., and Winpak Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

