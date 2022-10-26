U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.00
    -35.25 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,783.00
    -94.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,486.25
    -227.25 (-1.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,808.40
    +7.80 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.58
    +1.26 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.20
    +11.20 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    19.45
    +0.11 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0002
    +0.0033 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0710
    -0.0370 (-0.90%)
     

  • Vix

    28.50
    -1.35 (-4.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1554
    +0.0082 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2790
    -0.7380 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,545.46
    +1,260.93 (+6.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.42
    +35.03 (+7.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,968.29
    -45.19 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Global Frontline Workers Training Market Analysis Report 2022: A $40+ Billion Market by 2027 - Growing Need for Skill-Based and Objective-Driven Training to Boost Frontline Performance

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Frontline Workers Training Market - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The frontline workers training market size to grow from USD 18.9 billion in 2022 to USD 40.1 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Various factors such as increasing demand for virtual training due to the pandemic, growing usage of disruptive technologies such as AR, VR, AI, and ML for improved training experience coupled with the rising need to integrate interactive and personalized training environments are expected to drive the adoption of frontline workers training.

Frontline training refers to training programs and initiatives for frontline workers across healthcare, education, grocery and retail, hospitality, and more. Frontline workers often work long hours, often not at a desk or in front of a computer, and face compounding challenges, such as a lack of resources and occupational uncertainty. According to research from the Upskill America Initiative at The Aspen Institute, frontline training should be accessible on demand, in the flow of work, to reach frontline learners where they are.

Factors such as increasing demand for LMS to effectively manage learning content, rising demand for BYOD among enterprises, growing need for skill-based and objective-driven training to boost frontline performance, increasing demand to integrate interactive and personalized training environments, increased demand for virtual training post-pandemic, and growing usage of disruptive technologies such as AR, VR, AI, and ML for improved training experience are some of the factors to boost the growth of frontline workers training market.

Organizations across the globe are dedicatedly investing in AI and ML technologies to improve user experience and stay competitive in the changing market environment.

The solutions segment to register for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on components, the frontline workers training market is segmented into solutions and services. The market size of the solutions segment is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period.

These solutions help enterprises to upskill their workforce using a single online learning platform. Frontline workers training solution providers compete to increase their market coverage and expand their presence in newer markets.

The blended learning segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on mode of learning, the frontline workers training market is segmented into blended learning, mobile learning, and virtual learning. The blended learning segment to lead frontline workers training market in 2022.

Blended learning lets the workers explore the content that interests them. For instance, the workers can watch a video, read a blog, watch a podcast, and then take an assessment. Additionally, most of the frontline workers lack adequate bandwidth Hence they prefer to have simple offline material access and download options for get better content.

Asia Pacific to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific frontline workers training market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing industrialization and government support for deskless technology adoption in this region.

This market is also expected to account for the significant adoption of frontline workers training solutions as the countries such as China, Japan, and India are leveraging information-intensive AI technologies, and providing adequate training to the frontline workers to upskill and enhance performance.

PTC, Google, Microsoft, and Adobe are the vendors operating in the market in the region, along with several other significant frontline workers training solution providers. The need of workforce upskilling by companies across major corporate users, such as BFSI, healthcare, hospitality, and retail, is expected to contribute to the growth of the frontline workers training market in Asia Pacific.

Premium Insights

  • Rising Demand for BYOD Among Enterprises Coupled with Need for Skills-Based and Result-Oriented Training to Drive Growth in the Market

  • Risk & Compliance Management Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

  • Solutions and Content Management Segment to Hold High Market Shares in 2022

  • North America to Hold Highest Market Share in 2022

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Demand for LMS to Effectively Manage Learning Content

  • Rising Demand for Byod Among Enterprises

  • Growing Need for Skill-Based and Objective-Driven Training to Boost Frontline Performance

  • Need to Integrate Interactive and Personalized Training Environments

Restraints

  • Lack of Performance Monitoring and Measuring Roi

  • Reluctance of Enterprises to Transform Existing Training Content into Microcontent

Opportunities

  • Increasing Demand for Virtual Training due to Pandemic

  • Growing Usage of Disruptive Technologies Such as Ar, Vr, Ai, and Ml for Improved Training Experience

Challenges

  • Need for Multi-Language Support

  • Shortage of Skilled Workforce to Articulate Business Operations

  • Dearth of Impetus and Communication Among Frontline Workers

Technology Trends

  • Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

  • Cloud Computing

  • Data Analytics

  • 5G Network

  • Metaverse

  • Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

Case Study Analysis

BFSI

  • Case Study: Enabling Continuous Learning for Oman Arab Bank's Knowledge Workers

  • Case Study: Ai-Powered Learning Hub for Yoma Bank's Entire Workforce

Academic Case Studies

  • Case Study: Enabley Supports Dan.It to Reduce Its Instructor Led Face to Face Training Time

Food and Beverages

  • Case Study: Bonduelle Group Achieves 50% Reduction in Incidents That Require Medical Aid

  • Case Study: Intertek Alchemy Helps Trufoodmfg to Reduce Injuries and Increase Savings

  • Case Study: Keurig Dr Pepper Chose Alchemy's Training, Reinforcement, and Audit-Readiness Solutions to Improve Operations

  • Case Study: Deliveroo Implemented Talent LMS Solution to Decrease Sign-Up Time and Help People Get Better Training

Healthcare Case Study: Beekeeper Helps Drk Sackingen's with Interdepartmental Communication Requirements

Retail Case Study: Personalized Learning Experience Platform for Bhima Jewels' Entire Workforce

Manufacturing Case Study: Customized Skilled Solutions for Mahindra Dealership's Extended Workforce

Hospitality Case Study: Providing Marriott Buckhead Atlanta with a Standardized Solution with Significant Improvements in Audio Quality and Usable Range

Utilities Case Study: Disprz Creates a Continuous Learning Culture with Mobile-Led Training for Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Skill Type: Frontline Workers Training Market

  • Resilience

  • De-Escalation

  • Communication

  • Strategic Thinking

  • Self-Assurance

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Ptc

  • Beekeeper

  • Microsoft

  • Google

  • Adobe

  • Axonify

  • Itacit

  • Frontline Data Solutions

  • Intertek Alchemy

  • Blackboard

  • D2L

  • Rallyware

  • Sap Litmos

  • Oracle

  • Cornerstone

  • Bizlibrary

  • Crossknowledge

  • Orion Labs

  • Skyllful

  • Enabley

  • Epignosis

  • Skedulo

Startup or SMEs

  • Ottolearn

  • Opus Training

  • Disprz

  • Edume

  • Yoobic

  • Bites

  • Mobietrain

  • Maximl

  • Flip

  • Anthill

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/juy0py

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-frontline-workers-training-market-analysis-report-2022-a-40-billion-market-by-2027---growing-need-for-skill-based-and-objective-driven-training-to-boost-frontline-performance-301659786.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • The US now has just 25 days of diesel supply — the lowest since 2008. Here's why that's more alarming than a dwindling 'oil piggy bank'

    Record low supply + record high demand = higher costs for everything

  • U.S. alleges Seagate broke export rules to sell Huawei hard drives -source

    (Reuters) -Seagate Technology Holdings said in a filing on Wednesday that it has been warned by the U.S. government that the company may have violated export control laws by providing hard disk drives to a customer on a trade blacklist. The customer is China's Huawei, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, which is on the U.S. Commerce Department's entity list and banned from buying U.S. exports and certain foreign-made items without government approval. Seagate was warned in a "proposed charging letter" it received from the Commerce Department on Aug. 29, according to the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Apple's Most Important Catalyst Just Got Better

    This key segment could help the tech giant return to meaningful growth sooner than some investors might think.

  • Would Warren Buffett Buy Tilray Brands Stock?

    If you're a fan of Warren Buffett's long-term approach to investing, it pays to know what the Oracle of Omaha might think about the stocks of today that you suspect could be the mega-winners of 20 or 30 years from now. Given that, the Canadian marijuana market leader, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), is an obvious candidate for consideration. Let's answer this question by looking at a company we know Buffett actually likes to see if there are any similarities.

  • Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

    Toyota seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.

  • Exxon strikes oil again in Guyana, raises output target

    Exxon did not disclose how much crude oil or gas it estimates the new discoveries to contain, but it also hiked a previous output forecast for the third quarter from older discoveries in the region. The about 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil discovered prior to Wednesday's finds, should make the country a global oil power in the coming years, Rystad says.

  • Adidas has ‘really broken trust with their customers’ amid Kanye West saga: Expert

    Angeli Gianchandani, practitioner in residence at the University of New Haven, and Williams Trading Senior Equity Analyst Sam Poser join Yahoo Finance Live to detail how many major companies are severing financial ties to rapper Kanye West following his antisemitic remarks.&nbsp;

  • Microsoft, Alphabet Deliver Bad News About the Economy

    Microsoft and Alphabet confirm fears that the economy is not doing well. Alphabet has indeed confirmed that inflation, the main threat to the economy, and the interest rate hikes to combat it are affecting the online advertising sector, the main source of income for Google Services, which includes products and services such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks Under $10

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten cheap oil stocks under $10. If you want to skip our industry background and want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Cheap Oil Stocks Under $10. The decision by OPEC+ to cut production […]

  • John Deere opens new Fulton Market office to attract tech talent

    Deere & Co. opened its first Chicago office this week, spurring Silicon Valley and other tech capitals in choosing Fulton Market as the home for its new information technology hub.

  • First outsider CEO at UPS charts new course for delivery giant

    United Parcel Service's first outsider chief executive is zeroing in on lucrative healthcare business and package-tracking technology as she tweaks the world's biggest delivery firm's strategy to navigate a cooling global economy. CEO Carol Tomé took the helm in June 2020 as UPS was grappling with a surge in pandemic-fueled e-commerce deliveries that were swamping drivers and hammering profit. Now, with e-commerce demand ebbing and global economies downshifting, Tomé is revising the company mantra to "Better and Bolder."

  • Too young for Medicare? Try one of these 5 health insurance options instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • The Smart Way to Lower Taxes on Retirement Income

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • SAP's Q3 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Revenues Up on Cloud Strength

    SAP's third-quarter 2022 results reflect continued strength in its cloud business.

  • Analyst Report: The Coca-Cola Company

    Coca-Cola is the largest nonalcoholic beverage entity in the world, owning and marketing some of the leading carbonated beverage brands, such as Coke, Fanta, and Sprite, as well as nonsparkling brands, such as Minute Maid, Georgia Coffee, Costa, and Glaceau. Operationally, the firm focuses its manufacturing efforts early in the supply chain, making the concentrate (or beverage bases) for its drinks that are then processed and distributed by its network of more than 100 bottlers. Concentrate operations represent roughly 85% of the company’s unit case volume. The firm generates most of its revenue internationally, with countries like Mexico, Brazil, and Japan being key markets outside of the U.S.

  • Herschel Walker’s chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor

    ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the […] The post Herschel Walker’s chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Philips to cut 4,000 jobs, 'Black Adam' brings in $67 million, Pinterest partners with Headspace

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down leading headlines including job cuts at Philips, the box office debut for 'Black Adam,' Pinterest teaming up with Headspace, and Toshiba's valuation.

  • Volkswagen: we have never had supply chain shortages like today

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen is entering into direct purchase agreements in unprecedented areas to tackle the worst supply chain shortages the company has seen, its purchasing chief Murat Aksel said on Tuesday. The carmaker was also building a database to help predict geopolitical, natural and supply chain risks ahead of time, as it did for financial risks after the 2008 financial crisis, Aksel added. Volkswagen was experiencing a shift in power from a buyer's market to one where the carmaker was increasingly a smaller and less powerful customer for suppliers in newly important areas, such as software, Aksel said in his speech at the Automobilwoche Kongress conference.

  • Medtronic to spin off monitoring, respiratory intervention businesses; where will headquarters be?

    Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) plans to spin off its patient-monitoring and respiratory intervention businesses into a new company. The Patient Monitoring group includes business lines such as Nellcor pulse oximetry products, a brain-monitoring system called BIS and HealthCast, a platform that gathers medical information from devices and feeds it to either electronic medical records or to physicians, including in real time. The respiratory intervention group includes Puritan Bennett ventilators — a business that saw a surge of sales early in the Covid-19 pandemic, when ventilators were one of the few treatments for the disease.

  • Oil prices stable as rising U.S. crude stocks balance supply concerns

    Oil prices were broadly stable on Wednesday, moving in and out of negative territory after industry data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected last week, though supply concerns and a weaker dollar gave support. Brent crude futures for December were up 12 cents, or 0.1%, at $93.64 a barrel by 1045 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were up 37 cents, or 0.4%, at $85.69 a barrel.