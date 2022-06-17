ReportLinker

New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Frozen Desserts Industry"

Global Frozen Desserts Market to Reach $111.2 Billion by 2026



Frozen dessert brands are paying heavy attention to new taste and flavor profiles for a delightful consumer experience. Ice creams and frozen desserts with new tastes and offered as limited-time offerings are moving fast and garnering attention from the millennial consumer. Irrespective of consumer demographic, flavor continues to remain at the forefront, superseding other aspects like ingredients, texture, sugar or fat content and protein. Ruby chocolate is anticipated to retain its popularity in the coming years. Shrinking chocolate cocoa crops are expected to increase the demand for carob, an alternative to chocolate. With guilt-free indulgence being a major trend, frozen dessert manufacturers are launching new products with simple and premium ingredients in single-serve and convenient formats. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Frozen Desserts estimated at US$83.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$111.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period. Ice Cream, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$67.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Confectionary & Candies segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.8 Billion in 2020, While China is Forecast to Reach $17.4 Billion by 2026



The Frozen Desserts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.8 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.4 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Sales in emerging markets are expected to gain traction in the coming years led by changing dietary habits and rapid urbanization. Products with desirable qualities including low fat, cholesterol, sugar and calorie content, are poised to register robust growth and support market expansion. Innovative positioning of products coupled with creative advertising and attractive packaging will open new revenue generation opportunities for market participants.



Frozen Yogurt Segment to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2026



In the global Frozen Yogurt segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$760.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

At-home Consumption Products Find Favor

Logistic Issues Impact Production

Lockdown Results in Stockpiling of Frozen Desserts Resulting in

Temporary Spike in Product Sales

Frozen Desserts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Frozen Desserts: A Prelude

Ice Cream

Segment Descriptions

Outlook

Indulgence Continues to Drive Ice cream Sales

COMPETITION

Market Share of Leading Ice cream Manufacturers: 2019



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Scoopful of Tasty, Flavorful Trends on Frozen Dessert Plate in

Near Future

Intriguing Taste & Flavor Profiles

Premium and Cleaner Ingredients Find Favor Amid Guilt-free

Indulgence

Clean Labeling Gains Momentum

Desserts in Portable and Convenient Formats to Gain More Customers

Emerging Areas Taking Frozen Dessert Consumers on an Enchanting

Sojourn

Dairy-Free & Vegan Frozen Desserts: A Segment Gaining

Unprecedented Interest

Manufacturers Roll Out Exciting Keto Creations

Customization to Emerge as a Popular Trend in Frozen Desserts

Market

Global Ice cream Market: Laced with Distinct Trends

Premiumisation: The Key to Success

Freeze-Dried Berry Powders Helps to Stabilize Ice Cream

Plant based Ice Creams: A Novel Treat for Vegans

Health Consciousness Drives Demand for Organic Ice cream

Craft/Small Batches Attract Consumers

Snacking & Customization

Consumer Preferences for New Frozen Treat Options

Sensational Performance of Artisan Brands

Private Label Brands to Drive Growth for the Ice creams Market

Lactose Free Varieties Bolster Market Growth

Ice cream Manufacturers Create Better-For-You Products

Innovations Continue to Drive Growth

Ice cream Manufacturers Face Challenges to Replace Sugar

Protein-Loaded Ice Creams

Rising Popularity of Gelato

Growing Obese Population Drives Demand for Low-Calorie, Light

Ice Creams

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and

Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to

Obesity

Megatrends Wielding Influence on the Market

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P



