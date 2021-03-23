Global Frozen Desserts Market Report 2020-2027: Market is Projected to Reach a Revised Size of $116.3 Billion - Premiumisation in the Key to Success
DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Frozen Desserts - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Frozen Desserts estimated at US$ 83.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 116.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Ice Cream, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$ 67.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Confectionary & Candies segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Frozen Desserts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 27.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 18.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Frozen Yogurt Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
In the global Frozen Yogurt segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 6.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 9.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 9.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
At-home Consumption Products Find Favor
Logistic Issues Impact Production
Lockdown Results in Stockpiling of Frozen Desserts Resulting in Temporary Spike in Product Sales
Frozen Desserts: A Prelude
Ice Cream
Segment Descriptions
Outlook
Indulgence Continues to Drive Ice cream Sales
COMPETITION
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Scoopful of Tasty, Flavorful Trends on Frozen Dessert Plate in Near Future
Intriguing Taste & Flavor Profiles
Premium and Cleaner Ingredients Find Favor Amid Guilt-free Indulgence
Clean Labeling Gains Momentum
Desserts in Portable and Convenient Formats to Gain More Customers
Emerging Areas Taking Frozen Dessert Consumers on an Enchanting Sojourn
Dairy-Free & Vegan Frozen Desserts: A Segment Gaining Unprecedented Interest
Manufacturers Roll Out Exciting Keto Creations
Customization to Emerge as a Popular Trend in Frozen Desserts Market
Global Ice cream Market: Laced with Distinct Trends
Premiumisation: The Key to Success
Freeze-Dried Berry Powders Helps to Stabilize Ice Cream
Plant based Ice Creams: A Novel Treat for Vegans
Health Consciousness Drives Demand for Organic Ice cream
Craft/Small Batches Attract Consumers
Snacking & Customization
Consumer Preferences for New Frozen Treat Options
Sensational Performance of Artisan Brands
Private Label Brands to Drive Growth for the Ice creams Market
Lactose Free Varieties Bolster Market Growth
Ice cream Manufacturers Create Better-For-You Products
Innovations Continue to Drive Growth
Ice cream Manufacturers Face Challenges to Replace Sugar
Protein-Loaded Ice Creams
Rising Popularity of Gelato
Growing Obese Population Drives Demand for Low-Calorie, Light Ice Creams
Megatrends Wielding Influence on the Market
Urbanization Trend
