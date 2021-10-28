U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

The Global Frozen Food Market is expected to grow by $ 94.99 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.77% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Frozen Food Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the frozen food market and it is poised to grow by $ 94. 99 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 6. 77% during the forecast period.

New York, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Frozen Food Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04341699/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the frozen food market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing consumer inclination toward vegan frozen food and the expansion of retail stores offering frozen food. In addition, growing consumer inclination toward vegan frozen food is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The frozen food market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The frozen food market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Frozen ready meals
• Frozen meat and poultry
• Frozen fish and seafood
• Frozen fruits and vegetables
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• Europe
• North America
• APAC
• South America
• MEA

This study identifies new product launchesas one of the prime reasons driving the frozen food market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on frozen food market covers the following areas:
• Frozen food market sizing
• Frozen food market forecast
• Frozen food market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading frozen food market vendors that include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., BONDUELLE SA, Conagra Brands Inc., Dr August Oetker KG, George Weston Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., and Tyson Foods Inc. Also, the frozen food market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04341699/?utm_source=GNW

