U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,970.75
    +2.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,597.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,753.00
    +13.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,857.40
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.46
    -1.13 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.40
    -9.40 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    21.25
    -0.27 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0376
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    -0.1070 (-2.82%)
     

  • Vix

    24.11
    -0.43 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1881
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.5820
    +0.0740 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,538.30
    -418.09 (-2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.11
    -10.76 (-2.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.19
    -18.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,923.29
    -105.01 (-0.37%)
     

Global Frozen Food Market is Projected to Reach US$ 314 Bn in 2022, Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 6.7% and Attain Worth of US$ 602.2 Bn During Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Europe’s frozen food market accounts for 40.9% share of the total global market. North America is expected to be the most opportunistic with a 33.4% share of the total frozen food market.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global frozen food market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 602,257 Mn by 2032, with sales growing at a positive CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2032. Scaling up from a value of US$ 314,285 Mn in 2022, the target market is driven by heightened demand for convenience foods. Factors like a fast-paced lifestyle, an increase in the number of working women, and a rise in single-person households further aid the growth of the frozen food market during the forecast period.                 

In the past few years, the world has witnessed a change in lifestyle. A fast-paced lifestyle has resulted in the growing requirement for the provision of convenience food all over the world. This, in turn, has bolstered the surge in demand for frozen foods in the international market. In addition, an upsurge in the number of working women, along with the increasing number of single-person households has been a vital factor that fuels the massive growth of the frozen foods market over the projected period.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-nf-243

The frozen food market is further benefitting from this shift in consumer preferences to expand the production of healthy products. The dairy industry in this field is producing items with low sugar content and minimal processing. Diary-based frozen foods such as yogurt, and ice cream are good sources of vitamin D, phosphorus, and calcium. This is expected to foster growth of the target market.

Again, consumers all over the globe are leaning towards ready-to-eat food products because of the busy lifestyle and shortage of time to prepare food items of their choice. These aspects result in heightened consumption of convenience foods which, in turn, drives the demand for frozen food during the forecast period.

“Changes in lifestyle, preference for convenience food, and rising single-person households propel the global growth of the frozen food market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.  

Key Takeaways:

  • Rising popularity of fresh foods and frozen food-related health issues may impede market growth.

  • The frozen food market in North America will account for 33.4% of the global frozen food market.

  • Europe’s frozen food market will hold about 40.9% share of the overall frozen food market.

  • Asia Pacific is expected to offer several lucrative opportunities to the frozen food market.

  • The start-ups in this ecosystem are increasing research and development activities to provide more convenient solutions to different industries.

Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-nf-243

Competitive Landscape 

Aryzta A.G., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Cargill Incorporated, General Mills Inc., JBS S.A., Kellogg Company, the Kraft Heinz Company, Nestle S.A., ConAgra Brands, Inc., and Associated British Foods Plc among others are some of the major players in the frozen food market profiled in the full version of the report.

In a highly competitive market, key market players are focusing on entering markets in emerging economies to expand their business. These firms employ strategies like product development, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their market position.

More Insights into Frozen Food Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global frozen food market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (frozen fruits and vegetables, frozen meat and fish, frozen desert, frozen snacks, frozen cooked ready meals, other frozen food types), category (ready to eat frozen food, ready to cook frozen food, ready to drink frozen food, other frozen food categories), distribution channel (supermarkets/ hypermarkets, convenience stores, online channels, others), freezing technique (blast freezing of foods, belt freezing of foods, individual quick freezing (IQF) of foods, other freezing techniques), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the frozen food market in Europe will present remarkable growth during 2022-2032. The target market in this region will account for 40.9% of the global market share. This growth can be attributed to the expanding food and beverages industry in Europe. Owing to a shift in the standard of living and a preference for a convenient lifestyle further aids the growth of the frozen food market in this region.

North America’s frozen food market, too, will demonstrate notable growth with ownership of about 33.4% of the market share. Technological progress in affordable food production, the popularity of convenience food, high consumer demand, and increasing capital investment fuel the growth of the target market in North America during the forecast period.

For more Information @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/middle-east-north-africa-frozen-food-market

Key Segments Profiled in the Frozen Food Industry

Frozen Food Market by Type:

  • Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

  • Frozen Meat and Fish

  • Frozen Desert

  • Frozen Snacks

  • Frozen Cooked Ready Meals

  • Other Frozen Food Types

Frozen Food Market by Category:

  • Ready to eat Frozen Food

  • Ready to cook Frozen Food

  • Ready to drink Frozen Food

  • Others Frozen Food Categories

Frozen Food Market by Distribution Channel:

  • Frozen Food in Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

  • Frozen Food in Convenience Stores

  • Frozen Food in Online Channels

  • Frozen Food in Others

Frozen Food Market by Freezing Technique:

  • Blast Freezing of Foods

  • Belt Freezing of Foods

  • Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) of Foods

  • Others Freezing Techniques

Frozen Food Market by Region:

  • North America Frozen Food Market

  • Latin America Frozen Food Market

  • Europe Frozen Food Market

  • Asia Pacific Frozen Food Market

  • Middle East and Africa Frozen Food Market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary
    1.1. Global Market Outlook
    1.2. Demand-side Trends
    1.3. Supply-side Trends
    1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis
    1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview
    2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy
    2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background
    3.1. Market Dynamics
        3.1.1. Drivers
        3.1.2. Restraints
        3.1.3. Opportunity
        3.1.4. Trends
    3.2. Scenario Forecast
        3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario
        3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario
        3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario
    3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis
    3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis
    3.5. Supply Chain Analysis
        3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-nf-243

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Food and Beverage 

Asparagus Market : is likely to secure a CAGR of 2.9% through 2032.

Europe Malt Extract Market : is valued at US$ 9.8 Bn in 2021. The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% CAGR through 2026, reaching US$ 12.9 Bn by 2026.

Coconut Flour Market : is estimated to be valued at USD 2,100 Mn in the year 2022 and is estimated to grow at an unprecedented rate to achieve a value of USD 6,699 Mn by the year 2032 with a CAGR of 12.3% during the assessment period 2022-2032.

Floral Flavour Market : is projected to have a moderate-paced CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the market is US$ 15 Billion in 2022. 

Essential Fatty Acids Market : is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3 %. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 4,620.0 Mn in 2022 to US$ 10,250.0 Mn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.
Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us: 

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Knows His Potential Successor at Tesla

    The billionaire's face and name are attached to the premium electric vehicle maker, but things could change soon.

  • The new bull market will be led by stocks in these three industries. Tech and the FAANGs will fall to the wayside

    John Linehan, who manages $29 billion for T. Rowe Price, is looking to financials, energy and utilities to power the market as interest rates remain high.

  • 3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks to Gain Amid a Challenging Industry

    Conservative capital spending by upstream players and possibilities for soft fuel demand could hurt demand for partnerships' midstream assets. EPD, ET and MMP are surviving the industry challenges.

  • Tesla stock down 2% amid Elon Musk’s court hearing

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses the latest news from the court case over Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 2018 compensation.

  • Stay Patient as Cisco Systems Continues to Build a Base

    Cisco Systems Inc. has rallied from an October nadir and many market pundits are touting the maker of networking equipment for gains ahead, so let's check out its charts. In this daily bar chart of CSCO, below, we can see a developing inverse head-and-shoulders pattern.

  • Amazon faces up to a bleak Black Friday as the long tech boom ends

    Amazon executives would have been forgiven for choking on their morning coffee when they heard Jeff Bezos speaking on CNN this week.

  • Polestar ‘on track to deliver 50,000 cars this year,’ CEO says

    Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Polestar 3 SUV, U.S. electric vehicles and buyer preferences, manufacturing in the U.S. and China, and the outlook for the company.

  • Oil falls as geopolitical tensions ease, China COVID concerns return

    Oil prices fell for a second day in early Asian trade on Thursday as concerns over geopolitical tensions eased and rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in China added to demand worries in the world's largest crude importer. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 65 cents, or 0.8%, to $84.94 a barrel. Brent dropped by 1.1% and WTI declined by 1.5% on Wednesday after Russian oil shipments via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary restarted.

  • U.S. Oil Settles at Lowest Price in Three Weeks

    Contracts to deliver West Texas Intermediate crude in December closed at their lowest price since Oct. 25, according to Dow Jones Market data. WTI futures dropped Wednesday by 1.84%, to $85.32 a barrel. Prices have stayed flat over the past three months after retreating from highs around $110 a barrel in June.

  • 1 Green Flag for Alibaba in 2023, and 1 Red Flag

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), which owns the largest e-commerce and cloud platforms in China, was once considered a solid growth stock. Last month, Xi Jinping's confirmation to an unprecedented third term as the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party -- which suggests most of those headwinds will persist -- drove Alibaba's stock even lower. As a result, Alibaba's stock now trades nearly 80% below its all-time high and hovers just slightly above its IPO price of $68 a share from September 2014.

  • Oil Falls as Geopolitical Jitters Cool, Demand Concerns Resume

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped as a pipeline carrying Russian crude to Europe was reported to have restarted and tensions over Poland eased, pushing demand concerns to the market’s forefront.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StageUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory

  • 12 Biggest Iron Ore Producers and Mines in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 biggest iron ore producers and mines in the world. For more companies and mines, head on over to 5 Biggest Iron Ore Producers and Mines in the World. Iron and its derivative steel are the backbones of the modern world. They are essential inputs […]

  • Heating New England’s Homes Will Be Expensive This Winter

    A surge in heating-oil prices is hitting the Northeast as it braces for colder weather, putting the squeeze on household budgets and potentially accelerating the region’s shift toward other fuels. An average household that burns heating oil could spend 45% more for it this winter, according to a base-case forecast by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, translating to hundreds more dollars apiece. People who burn the fuel to heat their homes should expect a bigger financial hit than those who use natural gas or propane.

  • Investors Heavily Search Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Rithm (RITM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Pfizer, Goldman Sachs, General Electric, Microchip Technology and Genuine Parts

    Pfizer, Goldman Sachs, General Electric, Microchip Technology and Genuine Parts are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Foot Locker Q3 Preview: Can Shares Rebound?

    FL shares have underperformed the general market across several timeframes in 2022, indicating that sellers have had a tight grip.

  • Popeyes’ New Chicken Sandwich Signals the End of an Era

    The fried chicken sandwich frenzy has cooled off a bit. Having a representation of a fried chicken sandwich is now just a requisite on every fast food menu. The company responsible for kicking it all off, Popeyes, must have sensed that it’s time for a change, because they’re releasing a new chicken sandwich today. And guess what? It’s not breaded.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Macy's, Lululemon Athletica, Dollar General and Dollar Tree

    Macy's, Lululemon Athletica, Dollar General and Dollar Tree are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • OPEC+ Oil Cuts Spell Tight Stockpiles Despite Demand Headwinds

    (Bloomberg) -- Planned output cuts from the OPEC+ group of oil producers will keep global stockpiles tight over the coming months, according to the latest outlooks from the world’s three big forecasting agencies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StageFTX Contagion

  • Toyota gives its Prius hybrid model an aggressive makeover

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian details Toyota's newest version of its Prius hybrid.&nbsp;