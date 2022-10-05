Global Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market to Reach $242.6 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956818/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market to Reach $242.6 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients estimated at US$173.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$242.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027. Fruits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$145 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vegetables segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $54.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
- The Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$54.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 71 Featured)
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Cargill Incorporated
DIANA Group S.A.S.
DMH Ingredients
Döhler
FutureCeuticals Inc
Givaudan S.A.
Grünewald Fruchtsaft GmbH
Hans Zipperle S.p.A.
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc
Kanegrade Ltd
Kerry Group plc
Olam International Limited
SunOpta, Inc.
SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients
Taura Natural Ingredients Ltd
Venkatesh Naturals Extract Pvt Ltd
YAAX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956818/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic & Looming Global Recession
Focus on Healthy Living Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Demand
for Natural Beverages
Vitamin C-based Beverages and Food Products Find Favor As
Immunity Boosting Products
At-home Consumption Products Find Favor
An Introduction to Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Global Market Prospects & outlook
Immunity Boosting and On-the-Go Nutrient-Rich Food & Beverage
Products Fuel Demand for Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Developed Regions Lead Market, Developing Economies to Fuel
Long-term Prospects
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Consumer Focus on Healthy Living and Resultant Rise in Demand
for Fruit & Vegetable-Based Health Foods: A Significant Market
Opportunity
Health Benefits of Fruits & Vegetables to Boost Demand for
Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients
Nutritional Comparison of Select Common Fruits & Vegetables
Food & Beverage Industry Trends to Shape Growth Trends in Fruit &
Vegetable Ingredients Market
Processed Food Industry Dynamics & Rising Demand for
Convenience Foods Augur Well for the Market
Fruit & Vegetable Juice Market Witnesses Increasing Attention
on Exciting Ingredients
Innovative Juices with Added Healthy Ingredients Flood Promise
Growth
Fruit and Vegetable Juices Specific to Meet the Needs of Adult
Customers
Fruit & Vegetable Juice Innovations to Present New
Opportunities for Fruit & Juice Ingredients Market
Vegetable Juices Emerge as Another Sweetening Option
New Companies to Fuel Innovation
Pandemic-Driven Consumer Demand for Natural Foods & Beverages
Presents Opportunities for Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients
% Growth in Claims in Food & Beverage Products Launched With
Fruit Ingredients
As Health Benefits Drive Demand for Smoothies, Demand for Fruit &
Vegetable Ingredients to Grow
Global Smoothies Market Breakdown by Type (in %) for 2020E
Growing Preparation of Juices & Smoothies at Home Amidst
Heightened Awareness about Health to Spur Market Growth
Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Grow in Popularity as Flavor
Enhancers
New, Emerging Flavors in Major Food Categories
Ongoing ?Purple Invasion? in the Food Color Market
Rising Popularity of Fruit Ingredients in Functional Foods and
Beverages
Functional Foods and Drinks Global Market Size (in US$ Billion)
by Region for 2020 and 2027
Increasing Use of Fruit & Vegetable Pastes and Purees in
Processed Foods and Beverages to Propel Market Growth
Focus on Launch of Organic Fruit & Vegetable-Based Products to
Boost Market Prospects
Organic Food as % of Total Food in the US for 2011-2019
NFC Juices Market: Poised for Healthy Growth
Healthy Snacking Trend Supports Demand for Fruit & Vegetable
Ingredients
Sour and Tangy Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Find Favor in
Snack Foods and Bakery Products
Impact of Advancements in Fruit & Vegetable Processing
Technologies
Emerging Ingredients to Transform Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients Market
Inclination of Millennials towards Health & Fitness and the
Ensuing Focus on Fruit & Vegetable -Based Health Foods to
Drive Market Gains
Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019
Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population
in Select Countries: 2019
Megatrends Wield Influence on Market Growth
Ballooning Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Urbanization Trend
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Challenges Facing Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fruit
and Vegetable Ingredients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Fruits by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruits by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Vegetables by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Vegetables by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Concentrates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Concentrates by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Concentrates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pieces & Powders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Pieces & Powders by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Pieces & Powders by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pastes & Purees by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Pastes & Purees by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Pastes & Purees by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for NFC
Juices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for NFC Juices by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for NFC Juices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Beverages by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Beverages by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Confectionery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Confectionery by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Confectionery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RTE
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for RTE Products by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for RTE Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bakery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Bakery by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Bakery by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soups & Sauces by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Soups & Sauces by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Soups & Sauces by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dairy Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Dairy Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
COVID-19 Triggers Interest in Immunity Boosting Diet
Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Amidst the Pandemic to
Boost Market
100% Fruit Juices Find Favor Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak
Product Innovation Focuses on Healthy Juices and Exotic Flavors
Dietary Guidelines for Americans Recommend Consumption of 100%
Juices
Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fruit
and Vegetable Ingredients by Category - Fruits and Vegetables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Category - Fruits and Vegetables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fruits and Vegetables for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fruit
and Vegetable Ingredients by Type - Concentrates, Pieces &
Powders, Pastes & Purees and NFC Juices - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Type - Concentrates, Pieces & Powders, Pastes &
Purees and NFC Juices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Concentrates, Pieces & Powders, Pastes & Purees and NFC Juices
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fruit
and Vegetable Ingredients by Application - Beverages,
Confectionery, RTE Products, Bakery, Soups & Sauces, Dairy
Products and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Application - Beverages, Confectionery, RTE
Products, Bakery, Soups & Sauces, Dairy Products and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Beverages, Confectionery, RTE Products, Bakery, Soups &
Sauces, Dairy Products and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients by Category - Fruits and
Vegetables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Category - Fruits and Vegetables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fruits and Vegetables for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients by Type - Concentrates, Pieces &
Powders, Pastes & Purees and NFC Juices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Type - Concentrates, Pieces & Powders, Pastes &
Purees and NFC Juices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Concentrates, Pieces & Powders, Pastes & Purees and NFC Juices
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients by Application - Beverages,
Confectionery, RTE Products, Bakery, Soups & Sauces, Dairy
Products and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Application - Beverages, Confectionery, RTE
Products, Bakery, Soups & Sauces, Dairy Products and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Beverages, Confectionery, RTE Products, Bakery, Soups &
Sauces, Dairy Products and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients by Category - Fruits and
Vegetables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Category - Fruits and Vegetables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fruits and Vegetables for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients by Type - Concentrates, Pieces &
Powders, Pastes & Purees and NFC Juices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Type - Concentrates, Pieces & Powders, Pastes &
Purees and NFC Juices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Concentrates, Pieces & Powders, Pastes & Purees and NFC Juices
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients by Application - Beverages,
Confectionery, RTE Products, Bakery, Soups & Sauces, Dairy
Products and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Application - Beverages, Confectionery, RTE
Products, Bakery, Soups & Sauces, Dairy Products and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Beverages, Confectionery, RTE Products, Bakery, Soups &
Sauces, Dairy Products and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients by Category - Fruits and
Vegetables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Category - Fruits and Vegetables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fruits and Vegetables for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients by Type - Concentrates, Pieces &
Powders, Pastes & Purees and NFC Juices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Type - Concentrates, Pieces & Powders, Pastes &
Purees and NFC Juices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Concentrates, Pieces & Powders, Pastes & Purees and NFC Juices
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients by Application - Beverages,
Confectionery, RTE Products, Bakery, Soups & Sauces, Dairy
Products and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 77: China Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Application - Beverages, Confectionery, RTE
Products, Bakery, Soups & Sauces, Dairy Products and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Beverages, Confectionery, RTE Products, Bakery, Soups &
Sauces, Dairy Products and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Overview of European Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients by Category - Fruits and
Vegetables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Category - Fruits and Vegetables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fruits and Vegetables for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients by Type - Concentrates, Pieces &
Powders, Pastes & Purees and NFC Juices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Type - Concentrates, Pieces & Powders, Pastes &
Purees and NFC Juices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Concentrates, Pieces & Powders, Pastes & Purees and NFC Juices
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients by Application - Beverages,
Confectionery, RTE Products, Bakery, Soups & Sauces, Dairy
Products and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Application - Beverages, Confectionery, RTE
Products, Bakery, Soups & Sauces, Dairy Products and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Beverages, Confectionery, RTE Products, Bakery, Soups &
Sauces, Dairy Products and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients by Category - Fruits and
Vegetables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Category - Fruits and Vegetables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fruits and Vegetables for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients by Type - Concentrates, Pieces &
Powders, Pastes & Purees and NFC Juices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Type - Concentrates, Pieces & Powders, Pastes &
Purees and NFC Juices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Concentrates, Pieces & Powders, Pastes & Purees and NFC Juices
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients by Application - Beverages,
Confectionery, RTE Products, Bakery, Soups & Sauces, Dairy
Products and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 98: France Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Application - Beverages, Confectionery, RTE
Products, Bakery, Soups & Sauces, Dairy Products and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Beverages, Confectionery, RTE Products, Bakery, Soups &
Sauces, Dairy Products and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 100: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients by Category - Fruits and
Vegetables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Category - Fruits and Vegetables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fruits and Vegetables for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients by Type - Concentrates, Pieces &
Powders, Pastes & Purees and NFC Juices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Type - Concentrates, Pieces & Powders, Pastes &
Purees and NFC Juices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Concentrates, Pieces & Powders, Pastes & Purees and NFC Juices
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956818/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001