Global Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market to Reach $230 Billion by 2026

ReportLinker
·28 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Industry"
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year

Global Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market to Reach $230 Billion by 2026

Fruit and vegetable ingredients are extracted from a wide range of fruits and vegetables. Available in powder, juice, and paste forms, the ingredients are used in a range of food and beverages including snack foods, bakery products, beverages, soups, sauces and others. While fruit and vegetable ingredients are most beneficial when added in pure form, they can also be used as purees, concentrates, single-strength juices, and powders in products where pure form ingredients are not suitable. The ingredients enable companies to improve the nutritious value of the foods by fortifying them. For instance, addition of prune powders incorporates a tangy taste and also improves the fiber content of the foods. Fruits can also reduce the amount of sugar used, as they have a naturally sweet taste, and can incorporate sweetness into the foods and beverages, thereby reducing the need for additional sugar to sweeten the product.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients estimated at US$173.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$230 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period. Fruits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$145 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vegetables segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.6% share of the global Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $56.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $18.3 Billion by 2026

The Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$56.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.37% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$18.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$19.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

With increasing focus on quality of food, customers are migrating from fresh vegetables and fruits to fruit and vegetable ingredients. The market is also expected to gain from the increasing interest in natural ingredients and healthier options, and the expanding processed food and beverage market. Growing intake of confectionary and bakery products and also dairy products is anticipated to bode well for the market. Also, the rising spending power is augmenting demand for fruit and vegetable ingredients for use as flavor enhancers. The market is also being driven by factors such as changing customer lifestyles, altering eating habits, increasing product innovations, growing use of fruit and vegetable ingredients in different industries such as bakery, beverage, dairy products, and confectionary, and rising interest in natural ingredients. Also, the increasing consumption of convenience food and drinks and snacks, fast paced urbanization, and improving disposable income levels are aiding growth. Growing efforts of producers to introduce novel organic and healthy products that are based on fruits and vegetables will continue to boost market growth in the coming years.

Concentrates Segment to Reach $91.8 Billion by 2026

Fruit and vegetable concentrates are emerging as an ideal option for formulation of foods & beverages for delivering required color, flavor, and nutritional benefits with clean labels. Brix standards are used for defining fruit & vegetable concentrates and for providing a cost effective approach to use natural ingredients in a wide variety of food and beverage applications. Such concentrates involve less water use and are intense in naturally found sugar, and hence are considered to be an ideal alternative to conventional sweeteners. After being diluted back into the final product, the concentrates ensure lower levels of added sugar. Global market for Concentrates is estimated at US$70.8 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$91.8 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 4.5% over the analysis period. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Concentrates segment, accounting for 36.8% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 6.8% over the analysis period, to reach US$9.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic & Looming Global Recession
Focus on Healthy Living Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Demand
for Natural Beverages
Vitamin C-based Beverages and Food Products Find Favor As
Immunity Boosting Products
At-home Consumption Products Find Favor
An Introduction to Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Global Market Prospects & outlook
Immunity Boosting and On-the-Go Nutrient-Rich Food & Beverage
Products Fuel Demand for Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Developed Regions Lead Market, Developing Economies to Fuel
Long-term Prospects
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Consumer Focus on Healthy Living and Resultant Rise in Demand
for Fruit & Vegetable-Based Health Foods: A Significant Market
Opportunity
Health Benefits of Fruits & Vegetables to Boost Demand for
Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients
Nutritional Comparison of Select Common Fruits & Vegetables
Food & Beverage Industry Trends to Shape Growth Trends in Fruit &
Vegetable Ingredients Market
Processed Food Industry Dynamics & Rising Demand for
Convenience Foods Augur Well for the Market
Fruit & Vegetable Juice Market Witnesses Increasing Attention
on Exciting Ingredients
Innovative Juices with Added Healthy Ingredients Flood Promise
Growth
Fruit and Vegetable Juices Specific to Meet the Needs of Adult
Customers
Fruit & Vegetable Juice Innovations to Present New
Opportunities for Fruit & Juice Ingredients Market
Vegetable Juices Emerge as Another Sweetening Option
New Companies to Fuel Innovation
Pandemic-Driven Consumer Demand for Natural Foods & Beverages
Presents Opportunities for Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients
% Growth in Claims in Food & Beverage Products Launched With
Fruit Ingredients
As Health Benefits Drive Demand for Smoothies, Demand for Fruit &
Vegetable Ingredients to Grow
Global Smoothies Market Breakdown by Type (in %) for 2020E
Growing Preparation of Juices & Smoothies at Home Amidst
Heightened Awareness about Health to Spur Market Growth
Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Grow in Popularity as Flavor
Enhancers
New, Emerging Flavors in Major Food Categories
Ongoing ?Purple Invasion’ in the Food Color Market
Rising Popularity of Fruit Ingredients in Functional Foods and
Beverages
Functional Foods and Drinks Global Market Size (in US$ Billion)
by Region for 2020 and 2027
Increasing Use of Fruit & Vegetable Pastes and Purees in
Processed Foods and Beverages to Propel Market Growth
Focus on Launch of Organic Fruit & Vegetable-Based Products to
Boost Market Prospects
Organic Food as % of Total Food in the US for 2011-2019
NFC Juices Market: Poised for Healthy Growth
Healthy Snacking Trend Supports Demand for Fruit & Vegetable
Ingredients
Sour and Tangy Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Find Favor in
Snack Foods and Bakery Products
Impact of Advancements in Fruit & Vegetable Processing
Technologies
Emerging Ingredients to Transform Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients Market
Inclination of Millennials towards Health & Fitness and the
Ensuing Focus on Fruit & Vegetable -Based Health Foods to
Drive Market Gains
Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019
Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population
in Select Countries: 2019
Megatrends Wield Influence on Market Growth
Ballooning Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Urbanization Trend
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Challenges Facing Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose about 1% in a seesaw session on Tuesday, with U.S. crude on track for a 13-week high on supply concerns and the prospect of higher demand after China relaxes lockdowns to control the pandemic. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 71 cents, or 0.6%, to $119.21. The quota increase from OPEC+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers including Russia, is lower than the loss of Russian crude resulting from Western sanctions, analysts said, adding it also fails to address a shortage in oil products.