U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,821.61
    -0.78 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,999.11
    -28.38 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,455.07
    -21.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.09
    -22.85 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.66
    +2.17 (+2.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.70
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.21 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0612
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7340
    +0.0650 (+1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9510
    +0.5990 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,813.34
    +32.14 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.75
    -1.20 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     

Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) Market Analysis Report 2022: Featuring Daimler, Hyundai, Hyzon, Solaris & Toyota

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) Market Analysis Report 2022: Trucks, Buses, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Passenger Vehicles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The transportation sector accounts for 23% of global GHG emissions, with 20.5 Gt CO2 in 1990 increasing to 33 Gt CO2 in 2021. The entire world is focusing on replacing traditional ICE vehicles with electrified vehicles. One of the emerging technologies is fuel cell. Even if their production is not necessarily carbon-free, hydrogen fuel cells emit no CO2 during operation. It has advantages such as quick refueling, environmental friendliness, long ranges, and efficient operation.

Every country is planning to electrify vehicles due to the significant GHG emissions from the transportation sector, and hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) are another viable option. FCEVs emit no greenhouse gases (GHGs), can be refueled in minutes, are more environmentally friendly, and a fuel-cell-powered powertrain will be lighter and have a sufficient range. These are typically 40%-60% efficient in terms of energy efficiency.

Among the eighteen countries, China, the United States, South Korea, Canada, and Japan have major medium and long-term plans for hydrogen vehicle development, including government and OEM targets, incentives and policies, and major key players.

From 2022 to 2030, China's hydrogen fuel cell electric market will grow at a CAGR of 57.3%, while Japan's will grow at a CAGR of 64.3%, South Korea at 62.9%, Canada at 132.2% and the United States at 60.7%.

The major OEMs in the FCEV market are Daimler, Hyundai, Hyzon, Solaris, and Toyota.

ISO 23273 is the Hydrogen Vehicle Safety Standard, and other ISO Hydrogen Vehicle Tanks and Fueling Station Standards, as well as major SAE Standards on Hydrogen Vehicles and Refueling Infrastructure, are also documented. This service, on the other hand, includes major Chinese National Standards, North American Standards, and Other National Standards of Hydrogen Fueling.

This research service provides the fuel cell electric vehicle market dynamics of eighteen countries:

  • Market sizing from 2021-2030

  • National hydrogen strategy

  • National hydrogen targets for hydrogen refueling station.

  • Key market players

  • Competitive landscape

  • Hydrogen global fueling standards along with Chinese national standards, North American standards.

  • Few important parameters are considered when sizing the fuel cell electric vehicles market, including country targets, subsidies and incentives, OEM targets, current deployments, refueling stations/road maps, and fleet operator targets.

Who Should Buy This Research?

  • Marketing Managers

  • Director of Marketing

  • Head of Marketing

  • VP of Marketing

  • Strategic Marketing Directors

  • Head of Strategic Marketing

  • Strategy Development

  • Director, Strategy Development

  • Marketing Analysts

  • Head of Sales

  • Director of Sales

  • Sales Managers

  • Regional Sales Managers

  • Sales Executives

  • Sales Manager, Marketing

  • District Sales Managers

  • Service Manager Assistants

  • Product Managers

  • Managing Directors

  • Product Planning Teams

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Overview

  • Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions

  • Why Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)?

  • ICEV vs FCEV Comparison

  • Fuel Cell Market Indicators

  • Global FCEV Stock 2021

  • Global FCEV Forecast 2022

  • Global FCEV Forecast 2030

  • Evaluated Geographies

3. Regional Hydrogen Strategies

  • National Hydrogen Strategy

  • Supporting Strategies, Policies, Regulations and Legislations

  • National Hydrogen Strategy Targets

  • National Hydrogen Strategy Targets for Hydrogen Vehicles

  • National Hydrogen Strategy Targets for Hydrogen Refueling Stations

  • Key Players

4 Regional FCEV Analysis by Vehicle Segment

  • FCEV Trucks

  • FCEV Buses

  • FCEV LCVs

  • FCEV Passenger Cars

5 Competitive Landscape

  • Daimler

  • Hyundai

  • Hyzon

  • Solaris

  • Toyota

6 Hydrogen Fueling Standards Around the Globe

  • ISO Standards on Hydrogen Vehicles and Refueling Infrastructure

  • Hydrogen Fuel Quality Standards

  • Hydrogen Vehicle Safety Standards

  • Hydrogen Vehicle Tanks and Fueling Station Standards

  • SAE Standards on Hydrogen Vehicles and Refueling Infrastructure

  • Hydrogen Fuel Quality Standards

  • Hydrogen Fueling Station Standards

  • Hydrogen Fueling Station Standards

  • Chinese National Standards

  • North American Standards

Companies Mentioned

  • Daimler

  • Hyundai

  • Hyzon

  • Solaris

  • Toyota

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4gld56

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Tencent Billionaire Goes on a Tirade as Cracks Appear in Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Many multinational CEOs like to close out the year with a message of congratulations. Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s billionaire co-founder Pony Ma delivered a no-holds-barred rant about slacking, oblivious and even corrupt employees.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayBankman-Fried Released on $250 Mi

  • Chinese Startup’s $140,000 Car Can Fly Over Traffic Jams

    (Bloomberg) -- The crowd of hundreds roared in Mandarin as the gull-winged two-seater aircraft rose and hovered roughly 30 meters (100 feet) above their heads, before smoothly lowering back down to earth. “Make us Chinese proud in Dubai!” several of the more enthusiastic shouted in unison.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Milli

  • Russia Says It May Cut Daily Oil Output by 700,000 Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may reduce its oil output by 500,000-700,000 barrels a day in early 2023 in response to the Group of Seven’s price cap on the nation’s crude exports, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX C

  • CarMax results hit by 'used-vehicle recession'; buyback paused

    (Reuters) -Used-car retailer CarMax Inc said on Thursday it was pausing some hiring, halting share buybacks and cutting expenses after reporting an 86% drop in third-quarter profit as the industry struggles to offload inventory amid waning demand. "CarMax is battling a used-vehicle recession," Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani said, adding that pressure on wholesale sales intensified from the second quarter. In response to challenging industry conditions, CarMax said it slowed car buying in the third quarter and cut marketing and capital expenditures.

  • Earn extra money with a side gig—here are 6 good ones for retirees

    If inflation and the markets have you fretting over your financial security, boost your income with one of these side hustles recommended by experts

  • The Secure Act Will Change Retirement Policy. 6 Big Changes That Will Soon Become Law.

    The sweeping retirement legislation was approved by the Senate as part of an omnibus federal spending bill with broad support from the wealth management industry.

  • Drivers have been happily tossing their money at Tesla this year but the insurance may cause sticker shock — here's what you need to know

    Expect to pay more for coverage, but you can find savings in other ways.

  • Ford and Tesla Investors Get Cold Water in the Face. Affordability Is a Problem.

    CarMax's dreadful quarterly report isn't good news for automotive investors. The mix of inflation and interest rates have used-car prices too high for many buyers.

  • Why Shares in General Motors Crashed Today

    Shares in General Motors (NYSE: GM) were down by more than 5% by midday. The moves coincide with a broad-based sell-off in the automaker sector, driven by a disappointing earnings report from used-car dealer CarMax. CarMax's comparable used-unit sales were down a whopping 22.4% in its third quarter, compared to the same period a year ago.

  • Huawei Extends Mobile Patents Deal with Nokia Despite US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. has secured an extension to a patent licensing deal with Nokia Oyj, suggesting the Chinese company continues to lead in networking technology despite years of punishing US sanctions.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX Cas

  • 401(k) auto-enrollment and other big changes to retirement plans in omnibus bill for 2023

    The Secure 2.0 Act could become law as Congress finalizes a bill to avoid a government shutdown. That would mean changes for 401(k) retirement plans.

  • The whack-a-mole economy: U.S. manufacturers struggle with unpredictable supplies

    Glen Calder expected a shipment of gearbox reducers needed to build a particular model of his company's paving machines last week. "No explanation, no excuse, no nothing," fumed Calder, vice president of operations for Calder Brothers Corp., an 80-employee manufacturer in Taylors, South Carolina. Calder said his factory was already cutting steel for the machines that require the Italian parts and would now have to scramble to produce something else.

  • Oil rises 2% on Russian supply worries; U.S. storm impact in focus

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose by more than 2% on Friday on expectations of a drop in Russian crude supply, which helped offset worries of a hit to U.S. transport fuel demand growth as a looming Arctic storm threatens travel during the holiday season. Brent crude was up by $1.72, or 2.10%, to $82.70 a barrel at 1305 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $79.37 a barrel, up $1.88, or 2.37 %. "Crude prices are higher as energy traders focus on Moscow's response to the price cap put on Russian oil and not so much the thousands of flight cancellations that will disrupt holiday travel," OANDA analyst Edward Moya said.

  • Why Chip Stocks Taiwan Semi, Qualcomm, NXP, and Marvell All Fell Today

    Chip stocks were falling across the board today after Micron (NASDAQ: MU) said it would lay off 10% of its staff and offered weak guidance for its fiscal second quarter. The update was the latest data point out of the semiconductor sector to show prices falling as demand pulls back after a boom during the pandemic. Unsurprisingly, the news weighed on several of Micron's peers, as the semiconductor industry tends to be cyclical and companies are subject to the same market forces.

  • How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan

    In many Americans’ minds, the traditional retirement age is 65. But often people want to wrap up their career sooner than that. According to a 2021 report from Natixis Investment Managers, younger generations plan to retire earlier. Members of Generation Y … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Traders Fear Further Interest Rate Hikes

    As the U.S. economy continues to post strong numbers, oil traders are increasingly worried about further interest rate hikes

  • MingZhu To Deploy 700 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles By The End Of 2023 in Agreement With Dongfeng Liuzhou And Guoqing New Energy Technology

    By Faith Ashmore, Benzinga

  • What the Smartest Investors Know About Macy's Stock

    Sears, once the largest and most important retailer in the United States, floundered and ended up in bankruptcy court. Macy's (NYSE: M) is not Sears, though some investors may tar it with a similar brush given the changes taking shape in the retail sector. Here's why smart investors won't make that mistake.

  • Europe’s Last Bitcoin Mining Refuge Is No Longer Viable

    Miners moved to northern Norway and Sweden to avoid high energy costs. Now, power prices are surging there, too.

  • FedEx roundup: Delivery services giant scores big U.S. government contract, tests e-carts in NYC

    U.S. Transportation Command — part of the U.S. Department of Defense — has awarded FedEx, UPS, and Polar Air Cargo firm fixed-price rates contracts that have an estimated total value of $2.24 billion.